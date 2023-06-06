Soccer
Tyler Lussi came off the bench and scored to give the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory at home against Racing Louisville on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.
The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 11th, with Burnley taking on the league champions, Manchester City.
Premier League
The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 North American cities this summer: We’ll soon know who the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica will play in the tournament.
USMNT prospect Kevin Paredes is the lone American on Tuttosport’s list of the top 100 under-21 players currently playing in Europe.
Lionel Messi will sign with Inter Miami and more details about his incredible arrival to Major League Soccer have been shared.
The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
Look back on some of the great heart-in-mouth moments in the 2022-23 Premier League season in this collection of top goal-line clearances.
Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the team’s second major addition in less than a month.
After claiming a second straight CONCACAF Nations League title, the USMNT now aims to defend another trophy — the Gold Cup — beginning when they face Jamaica in the tournament curtain-raiser on Saturday (10 pm ET). [ FOLLOW: USMNT vs Jamaica, CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage, live!
FIFA have announced than an expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup will be played in the USA in 2025.
The USWNT roster, which can lift an unprecedented three Women’s World Cups on the spin, has been unveiled.
Christine Sinclair, soccer’s ‘silent superstar,’ opens up about MS awareness, gender equality and using her voice
Ahead of her sixth Women’s World Cup appearance, Christie Sinclair sat down with NBC Sports as part of its new podcast, “My New Favorite Futbolista.”
The United States women’s national team can make it an unprecedented three World Cups on the spin when the tournament hits Australia and New Zealand.
The Premier League preseason schedule ahead of the 2023-24 season looks very tasty as there are some intriguing summer tours lined up.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.
The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.