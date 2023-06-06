 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Beatriz Haddad Maia loses in first round, title defense over at Nottingham Open
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios reveals he ended up in psychiatric ward during Wimbledon in 2019
Atlanta Open - Day 3
Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery

Top Clips

nbc__dps_mlblondongame_230626.jpg
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Beatriz Haddad Maia loses in first round, title defense over at Nottingham Open
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios reveals he ended up in psychiatric ward during Wimbledon in 2019
Atlanta Open - Day 3
Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery

Top Clips

nbc__dps_mlblondongame_230626.jpg
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Soccer

NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at North Carolina Courage
Tyler Lussi scored in North Carolina’s third straight shutout win
Tyler Lussi came off the bench and scored to give the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory at home against Racing Louisville on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.
nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
02:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
04:49
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
nbc_pl_everykanegoal_230602.jpg
03:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
nbc_pl_top20assistsofseason_230602.jpg
05:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
nbc_pl_everyfreekick_230602.jpg
04:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
Sheffield United v West Ham United - Premier League
Sheffield United - Betting Preview
The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 11th, with Burnley taking on the league champions, Manchester City.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Premier League transfer news
13:06
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window

Premier League

Gold Cup
08:22
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Schedule, groups for USMNT, Mexico, Canada
The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 North American cities this summer: We’ll soon know who the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica will play in the tournament.
Golden Boy
16:08
USMNT’s Kevin Paredes, 12 Premier League players on Golden Boy list
USMNT prospect Kevin Paredes is the lone American on Tuttosport’s list of the top 100 under-21 players currently playing in Europe.
Lionel Messi
02:14
Lionel Messi signs with Inter Miami; contract details emerge
Lionel Messi will sign with Inter Miami and more details about his incredible arrival to Major League Soccer have been shared.
Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule
The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
June 6, 2023 07:21 PM
Look back on some of the great heart-in-mouth moments in the 2022-23 Premier League season in this collection of top goal-line clearances.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
2:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
4:49
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykanegoal_230602.jpg
3:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top20assistsofseason_230602.jpg
5:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everyfreekick_230602.jpg
4:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestskills_230602.jpg
2:54
Best skills from 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everysalahgoal_230602.jpg
4:09
Every Salah goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykdbassist_230602.jpg
4:03
Every De Bruyne assist in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_230602.jpg
4:20
Funniest moments of 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing

Latest

Sergio-Busquets
Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the team’s second major addition in less than a month.
nbc_pst_baloguncommitsusmnt_230518.jpg
08:59
USMNT vs Jamaica: How to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup, stream
After claiming a second straight CONCACAF Nations League title, the USMNT now aims to defend another trophy — the Gold Cup — beginning when they face Jamaica in the tournament curtain-raiser on Saturday (10 pm ET). [ FOLLOW: USMNT vs Jamaica, CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage, live!
Liverpool FC v CR Flamengo - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019
08:59
USA to host 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025
FIFA have announced than an expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup will be played in the USA in 2025.
nbc_pst_baloguncommitsusmnt_230518.jpg
08:59
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Schedule, groups for USMNT, Mexico, Canada
The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 North American cities this summer: We’ll soon know who the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica will play in the tournament.
nbc_soccer_usamorgangoal_230222.jpg
01:18
Who made the USWNT roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The USWNT roster, which can lift an unprecedented three Women’s World Cups on the spin, has been unveiled.
Christine Sinclair
01:11
Christine Sinclair, soccer’s ‘silent superstar,’ opens up about MS awareness, gender equality and using her voice
Ahead of her sixth Women’s World Cup appearance, Christie Sinclair sat down with NBC Sports as part of its new podcast, “My New Favorite Futbolista.”
  • Lisa Antonucci
    ,
  • Lisa Antonucci
    ,
USWNT roster
08:59
Who will make the USWNT roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The United States women’s national team can make it an unprecedented three World Cups on the spin when the tournament hits Australia and New Zealand.
Premier League preseason
Premier League preseason schedule: Dates, calendar, summer tours
The Premier League preseason schedule ahead of the 2023-24 season looks very tasty as there are some intriguing summer tours lined up.
Premier League fixtures
16:06
Premier League fixtures 2023-24: Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds
The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.
Premier League kits
07:40
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits
The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.