Dejan Kulusevski injury update — Tottenham star limps off injured vs Crystal Palace

Dejan Kulusevski going off with an injury is the last thing Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur would have wanted to see.

But it happened on Sunday against Crystal Palace just 10 days before Spurs’ big game of the season.

The Europa League final against Manchester United is coming up in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 21, and any injuries now could rule out players from that showpiece, and season-saving, event.

Dejan Kulusevski latest injury news

Kulusevski was caught by Marc Guehi and stayed down. It appeared to be a contact injury as he took a heavy whack.

After trying to run it off Kulusevski had to come off and walked off the pitch under his own power, as he was limping heavily.

Hopefully this is just a precautionary move from Spurs to sub off Kulusevski, as Postecoglou will not want to lose any other key players after a season of battling through injuries.

With creative attacking midfielders James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall already out for the rest of the season, he needs Kulusevski to be fit as his creative flair could be key in the Europa League final.