Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Things We Learned: The foundational flaws that cost Notre Dame at Clemson will not be fixed this month
Aaron Tanti Instagram cropped.jpg
Aaron Tanti joins Partzilla PRMX for 2024 SuperMotocross campaign
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennis: WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek will finish the year at No. 1 after beating Jessica Pegula to win the WTA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_lionslac_231107.jpg
Lions ‘rightfully’ favored at Chargers in Week 10
nbc_pff_ndprospects_231107.jpg
Early look at the top prospects for Notre Dame
nbc_pff_nyjlv_231107.jpg
Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dog Show

nbc_dogs_vizslav_221124.jpg
01:26
2022 NDS: Vizsla
See the Vizsla compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
National Dog Show
French Bulldog wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show
nbc_dog_bis_fulljudging_v2_221123.jpg
19:36
National Dog Show 2022: Best in Show (full)
nbc_dogs_feature_rayromanoopen_221123.jpg
01:01
Inside the mind of dog show with Ray Romano
nbc_dogs_feature_kennelclubofphilly_221123.jpg
53
The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s history of giving
nbc_dogs_feature_queenscorgisv2_221123.jpg
01:20
Corgis are a breed fit for a queen
nbc_dog_kornacki_ndstrends_221123.jpg
02:04
National Dog Show trends with Steve Kornacki
dog show logo 2023
CLICK HERE for tickets to National Dog Show in Philadelphia
Don't miss the chance to attend the National Dog Show from the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, November 18-19.
nbc_dog_essay_ukrainianrefugee_221123.jpg
01:28
Ukrainian refugee finds home and a new passion

nbc_dog_threenewbreeds_221123.jpg
01:10
New breeds at NDS come with international flare
nbc_dog_feature_belgiantervuren_221123.jpg
53
Belgian Tervuren shows off credentials at NDS
nbc_dog_bis_short_221123.jpg
01:59
French Bulldog takes home Best in Show
nbc_dogs_workingfinalists_221122.jpg
04:02
2022 NDS: Working Group winner
nbc_dog_bis_winnerintv_221123.jpg
43
Payson: Winston fits breed standard ‘perfectly’
nbc_dogs_weimaraner_221121.jpg
01:02
2022 NDS: Weimaraner
nbc_dogs_germanwirehaired_221121.jpg
01:11
2022 NDS: German Wirehaired Pointer
nbc_dogs_brittany_221121.jpg
01:21
2022 NDS: Brittany
nbc_dogs_greatpyrenees_221122.jpg
01:21
2022 NDS: Great Pyrenees
nbc_dogshow_wirehairedgriffon_221122.jpg
01:04
2022 NDS: Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
nbc_dogshow_spinone_italiano.jpg
01:14
2022 NDS: Spinone Italiano
See the Spinone Italiano compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogshow_lagottoromagnolo_221122.jpg
01:21
2022 NDS: Lagotto Romagnolo
See the Lagotto Romagnolo compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogshow_irishwater_221122.jpg
01:25
2022 NDS: Irish Water Spaniel
See the Irish Water Spaniel compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogshow_chesapeakeretriever_221122.jpg
01:13
2022 NDS: Chesapeake Bay Retriever
See the Chesapeake Bay Retriever compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogshow_braccoitaliano_221122.jpg
01:23
2022 NDS: Bracco Italiano
See the Bracco Italiano compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogshow_barbet_221122.jpg
01:07
2022 NDS: Barbet
See the Barbet compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogs_newfoundland_221122.jpg
01:26
2022 NDS: Newfoundland
See the Newfoundland compete in the Working Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.