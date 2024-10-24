Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Tampa Bay Sun F.C.

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 14 (Finals)
Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/tpg43c9fkqaylgesmgbl
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines surrounding 2026 Rivals150 update
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/tep1aiwyjscydv0v2nps
Michigan is running out of options to fix its QB mess
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jacksonrd3_241023.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Final Round
nbc_nas_miamipreview_241023.jpg
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
nbc_edge_bte_rookies_241023.jpg
Clingan, Edey, Sarr among top fantasy rookies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 14 (Finals)
Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/tpg43c9fkqaylgesmgbl
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines surrounding 2026 Rivals150 update
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/tep1aiwyjscydv0v2nps
Michigan is running out of options to fix its QB mess
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jacksonrd3_241023.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Final Round
nbc_nas_miamipreview_241023.jpg
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
nbc_edge_bte_rookies_241023.jpg
Clingan, Edey, Sarr among top fantasy rookies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Tampa Bay Sun F.C.

October 23, 2024 10:11 PM
Jessica Garziano converts a penalty shot in the second half to lift Brooklyn F.C. over Tampa Bay Sun F.C.