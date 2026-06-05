Seth Jarvis scores in overtime, Carolina beats Vegas in Game 2 to tie Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored on the power play in overtime after Carolina erased a deficit in regulation only to gave up a late tying goal, and the Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to the series.

Jarvis’ OT heroics came after a thrilling third period that included four goals being scored and another getting called off because of goaltender interference.

The Hurricanes had almost nothing going for the first 45 minutes, falling behind by two goals as the Golden Knights took advantage of a couple of scoring chances and locked down defensively. A couple of strong shifts in the offensive zone just before the midway point of the third brought the crowd back to life because the Hurricanes were buzzing.

Logan Stankoven made a terrific individual effort to get them on the board, taking the puck away from Rasmus Andersson, going to the net and banking a shot off Jeremy Lauzon and in with 9:40 remaining in regulation. Less than three minutes later, Mark Jankowski fired a shot past Carter Hart to tie it, flipping the script from Game 1, when Vegas erased a multigoal deficit and won.

The Hurricanes took the lead with 4:35 left when their captain, Jordan Staal, redirected Shayne Gostisbehere’s point shot in on the power play. It was just their eighth power play goal of the playoffs.

That was 25 seconds after the Golden Knights thought they scored at the other end.

Frederik Andersen initially went full extension to deny Ivan Barbashev with the paddle of his stick, and a scrum ensued in the crease that ended with the puck eventually in the net. Referee Jean Hebert waved it off immediately, saying Andersen was pushed into the net and ruling it was goaltender interference.

Tortorella after some deliberation opted to challenge, and the on-ice officials in consultation with the NHL’s situation room confirmed the call on the ice stood. That put the Hurricanes on the power play, and Staal — the captain who has been around longer than anyone else on his team — cashed in.

After Mark Stone tied it for Vegas with 1:21 left in regulation to send the game to OT, Tomas Hertl tripped Staal to put Carolina back on the power play. That allowed Jarvis to score just Carolina’s eighth power play goal of the playoffs.