Although Evander Kane has signed a four-year contract with Edmonton, his ongoing arbitration hearing with San Jose leaves the whole situation with a wrinkle of uncertainty.

If the arbitrator rules that the Sharks wrongfully terminated Kane’s contract, then they would presumably still be on the hook for the final three seasons of Kane’s original contract with them at $7 million per. However, Kane recently agreed to a four-year deal with Edmonton at $5.125 million. So what happens to the Edmonton deal if the Sharks’ contract is reinstated? By sounds of things, the Sharks’ contract would take precedence and he’d once again be with San Jose. Or at least he would be temporarily. What would likely happen is that the Sharks, who clearly don’t want Kane anymore, would trade him back to Edmonton and assume the roughly $1.9 million difference in the cap hits. How complicated such a trade would be is hard to say. The Sharks could attempt to leverage the fact that the Oilers want Kane to get some kind of concession, but realistically, the Sharks don’t want to be on the hook for Kane’s contract nor is San Jose’s cap situation good enough to simply hold onto him, so they will be motivated to make a trade work even if it makes assuming part of Kane’s cap hit and receiving nothing of note in exchange. “It all comes back to Evander wants to be in Edmonton and to play for the Oilers and I’m comfortable that’s going to happen,” said Oilers GM Ken Holland.



