2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run

The 2025 rookie class brings a lot of fantasy football uncertainty. Having a new pool of players to plug into fantasy football lineups is exciting, but their immediate usage and trends may not display their full fantasy potential just yet. Here, I aim to give you an update on how rookies are doing and their fantasy values.

With three-quarters of the NFL season complete, the Browns have built a rookie-heavy offense as the set of rookies that can contribute to fantasy playoff pushes is becoming more defined.

Rookie Quarterback Check-In

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Ward continues to struggle through a season that has seen his head coach fired and injuries to multiple offensive weapons. The offensive personnel is already subpar for the Titans and Ward is completing 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,351 yards, seven touchdowns, six interceptions, and -0.20 EPA per play. He is sandwiched between the Browns rookie quarterbacks with that number, good for No. 44 among quarterbacks with 50 plays. Ward is a Dynasty-only fantasy quarterback with SuperFlex consideration in deep leagues.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

At this point, Dart is the best rookie quarterback from the 2025 class. He is the only rookie with a positive EPA per play, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,556 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions across eight starts, adding 337 yards and seven scores as a rusher. Without Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, it’s difficult to see a QB1 upside weekly on a struggling Giants team. However, rushing upside and his 6.8 yards per attempt put him on the fantasy QB1 borderline for the fantasy playoffs.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Since taking over as starter for the Saints, Shough has five touchdowns, three interceptions, and three games of over 230 passing yards. It has not been a breakout-worthy performance with a wide range of play, including over 7.0 yards per attempt his first two starts, and under 6.5 yards per attempt his last two. Chris Olave is Shough’s top target and the generous passing volume as the Saints play from behind makes Shough a fantasy QB2.

Shedeur Sanders/Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Gabriel suffered a concussion in Week 11 and Sanders took over the starting role. Sanders has gotten the reigns for now and averages 6.6 yards per attempt, completing 50.8-percent of his passes for 405 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His arm is an improvement over Gabriel’s 5.1 yards per attempt but Sanders is still not fantasy-viable. Both Browns rookies have an EPA per play mark under -0.15 and sack rates over 8.0 percent. The Browns’ franchise quarterback is not likely on the roster, but rookies have the reigns to the offense for now. Sanders is a high-end QB3 while the Browns offense has a few more rookies to be discussed later in this piece.

Running Backs

Workhorses

A few rookie running backs have locked in on a lead role and heavy workload this season. Carrying a high-volume workload, Ashton Jeanty continues to run behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. According to Sumer Sports, his 18.23 percent tackled-for-loss rate is worst among running backs with at least 60 carries. Despite this, his volume yields 4.5 targets per game and a low-end RB1 fantasy output. Jeanty will remain on the RB1 borderline for the fantasy playoffs.

With the Browns on their third quarterback, Quinshon Judkins has been a consistent presence. He is averaging just under 20 touches per game and is a versatile back. Scoring four wildcat touchdowns, Judkins is one of Cleveland’s top offensive playmakers. Set to return from an ankle fracture in Week 14, Omarion Hampton will be running behind a banged-up offensive line but will have heavy opportunity against an Eagles defense missing Jalen Carter. He saw at least 17 touches in Weeks 3-5 prior to his injury and is slated to get a heavy dose of touches again. Judkins and Hampton are in the low-end RB2 range moving forward.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

181 carries, 635 rushing yards, 43 receptions, 251 receiving yards, 8 total touchdowns, 14.8 PPR Fantasy points per game

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

196 carries, 758 rushing yards, 17 receptions, 88 receiving yards, 7 total touchdowns, 13.2 PPR FPPG

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

66 carries, 314 rushing yards, 20 receptions, 136 receiving yards, 2 total touchdowns, 15.4 PPR FPPG

Starters

A few rookies are in starting and streaming territory. Since J.K. Dobbins went down, RJ Harvey has seen at least 14 touches in back-to-back games. The Broncos will always have a committee, but Harvey’s receiving usage of three targets per game boosts his budding fantasy value. TreVeyon Henderson scored five touchdowns in two games in Weeks 10-11 without Rhamondre Stevenson. With Stevenson returning, he is back to a backfield split, but still has seen at least 14 touches in the last two games. Henderson and Harvey have low-end RB2/FLEX upside heading into the fantasy playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kyle Monangai splits a bruising Bears backfield with D’Andre Swift. Woody Marks leads Nick Chubb in the Texans backfield and Devin Neal has the starting Saints role as Alvin Kamara deals with a knee injury. Monangai’s receiving upside is capped while Marks and Neal are a step down skill-wise from Harvey and Henderson. These three are in the RB3/FLEX range.

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

74 carries, 279 rushing yards, 31 receptions, 222 receiving yards, eight total touchdowns, 10.8 PPR FPPG

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

129 carries, 625 rushing yards, 32 receptions, 199 receiving yards, six total touchdowns, 11.4 PPR FPPG

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

121 carries, 591 rushing yards, 10 receptions, 97 receiving yards, five total touchdowns, 9.1 PPR FPPG

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

134 carries, 486 rushing yards, 18 receptions, 188 receiving yards, four total touchdowns, 9.1 PPR FPPG

Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints

31 carries, 108 rushing yards, 15 receptions, 86 receiving yards, zero touchdowns, 3.8 PPR FPPG

Handcuffs

The backs to keep as handcuffs are becoming more apparent as roles solidify towards the end of the season. Dylan Sampson and Ollie Gordon are the clear next backs up for their respective teams. Bhayshul Tuten has been getting goal-line/short-yardage usage for the Jaguars, playing 25-30 percent of offensive snaps the last few weeks. LeQuint Allen has a small pass-catching role as well; Tuten is a valuable handcuff behind Travis Etienne while Allen’s role should also be noted. Lastly, Jacory Croskey-Merritt has lost his starting role with the Commanders and is only a handcuff to Chris Rodriguez for now.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

Bhaysul Tuten/LeQuint Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Wide Receivers

Starters & Streamers

The group of rookie receivers fantasy managers are considering for fantasy lineups is getting narrow. Emeka Egbuka’s usage has remained high with six straight games of at least eight targets since Week 7. However, his fantasy output has seen just one double-digit PPR game over that span as he deals with a hamstring injury. Tetairoa McMillan is the WR1 for the Panthers and ranks No. 20 among wide receivers with a 77.9 PFF receiving grade. His 7.5 targets per game give him a solid fantasy floor. Both Egbuka and McMillan rank top-12 among receivers in air yards and are WR2 options for the fantasy playoffs.

The Texans have utilized Jayden Higgins more frequently as the season has gone on. At least five targets in each game from Weeks 10-13 have put him ahead in the Texans’ WR2 role. Luther Burden has also seen an increase in usage, getting at least 20 snaps in every game since the Bears’ Week 9 bye. He is seeing designed touches and usage in the first half, before tapering off in the less-scripted second half. Higgins and Burden belong on fantasy rosters with legitimate WR3/4 upside for the stretch run.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14.2 PPR FPPG, caught 52-of-101 targets for 791 yards and six touchdowns

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

13.5 PPR FPPG, caught 57-of-98 targets for 826 yards and six touchdowns

Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

7.7 PPR FPPG, caught 32-of-50 targets for 359 yards and four touchdowns

Luther Burden, Chicago Bears

6.1 PPR FPPG, caught 26-of-34 targets for 328 yards and one touchdown

Deep Leagues & Dynasty Stashes

Though fantasy managers are not racing to start these receivers in fantasy, they are worth a look with burgeoning roles. Pat Bryant saw seven targets in Week 13 and is looking to battle Troy Franklin and Courtland Sutton for meaningful targets on the Broncos. Matthew Golden has failed to carve out a larger role on the Packers but should be rostered for dynasty purposes amid a murky receiver room. Jaylin Noel is looking to take over the Texans’ slot role from Christian Kirk heading into next season. Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor each get starting snaps for a Titans offense that will be better next season (it must be better next season!). Isaac TeSlaa scored four touchdowns on eight receptions this season. The list goes on…

Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans

Chimere Dike/Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions

Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jaylin Lane, Washington Commanders

Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight Ends

Starters

The tight end position has seen a growing number of rookies make contributions throughout the season. Tyler Warren remains at the top of this list for the Colts, though his production has waned. The Colts are facing better defenses with an injured Daniel Jones (leg), but Warren still ranks No. 3 among tight ends in yards after catch per reception, No. 5 in targets, and gets a steady 52 snaps per game. He is a mid-range TE1.

With at least four targets in every game since Week 7, Colston Loveland warrants starting consideration. Oronde Gadsden broke out with four straight double-digit fantasy games Weeks 6-9, but has struggled recently as blocking tight ends are taking some of his snaps since Chargers LT Joe Alt’s season-ending injury. Harold Fannin Jr. is another one of the Browns rookies that is contributing this season. He is averaging a steady 6.2 targets per game as the team’s leading receiver. Loveland, Gadsden, and Fannin sit on the TE1 borderline for the fantasy playoffs.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

13.1 PPR FPPG, caught 58-of-78 targets for 684 yards and four touchdowns

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

8.2 PPR FPPG, caught 31-of-44 targets for 406 yards and three touchdowns

Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers

10.1 PPR FPPG, caught 38-of-51 targets for 534 yards and two touchdowns

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

9.9 PPR FPPG, caught 51-of-74 targets for 505 yards and three touchdowns

Streamers & Stashes

A few young tight ends can be stashed on deep benches or given a look for dynasty purposes. Mason Taylor has had spike weeks, but inconsistencies amidst a subpar Jets quarterback situation. Gunnar Helm is getting increased usage since Week 11, with three straight games of at least five targets and 20 routes run.

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

The Injured

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

101 carries, 410 rushing yards, 24 receptions, 207 receiving yards, seven total touchdowns, 16.0 PPR FPPG

WR Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

9.1 PPR FPPG, caught 28-of-45 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown

WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

8.1 PPR FPPG, caught 13-of-22 targets for 161 yards and five touchdowns

Various Stats from Sumer Sports, Pro Football Focus, and FTN