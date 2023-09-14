Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews return from injury, Pat Freiermuth readies to pick up the slack for Diontae Johnson, and Kyle Pitts hangs on for dear life as a TE1.
Week 2 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Travis Kelce
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|2
|Mark Andrews
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|@PHI
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|4
|George Kittle
|@LA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|MIN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|6
|Darren Waller
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|7
|Evan Engram
|KC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|8
|Pat Freiermuth
|CLE
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|10
|David Njoku
|@PIT
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|11
|Dalton Kincaid
|LV
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|12
|Kyle Pitts
|GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|13
|Hunter Henry
|MIA
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|14
|Tyler Higbee
|SF
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|15
|Cole Kmet
|@TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|16
|Juwan Johnson
|@CAR
|Mon, 07:15 pm EDT
|17
|Dalton Schultz
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|18
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|LAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|19
|Jake Ferguson
|NYJ
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|20
|Luke Musgrave
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|21
|Gerald Everett
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|22
|Hayden Hurst
|NO
|Mon, 07:15 pm EDT
|23
|Irv Smith
|BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|24
|Logan Thomas
|@DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|25
|Dawson Knox
|LV
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|26
|Taysom Hill
|@CAR
|Mon, 07:15 pm EDT
|27
|Zach Ertz
|NYG
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|28
|Durham Smythe
|@NE
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|30
|Noah Fant
|@DET
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|31
|Cade Otton
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|32
|Noah Gray
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|33
|Isaiah Likely
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
TE Notes: Travis Kelce (knee) and Mark Andrews (quad) are both due back, bringing merciful stability and upside to the top of a truly pitiful position. Nothing that happened in Week 1 lessened these teams’ combined need for their alpha seam stretchers. … Amongst the things I was wrong about: The Vikings wanting to dial off T.J. Hockenson’s junk volume. Maybe it’s just because they found themselves in surprising comeback game script against the Bucs, but there will be nothing surprising about trail mode in Philadelphia. … Dallas Goedert ran a route on more than 90 percent of the Eagles’ Week 1 dropbacks. Sometimes you just don’t catch a pass. The Vikings are not very good at preventing pass catchers from stuffing the stat sheet. … It’s Week 2 and Darren Waller already has a “lingering” hamstring issue. Whatever his season totals are, I’m taking the under. There is at least going to be some Giants production against the Cardinals this week.
George Kittle (groin) avoided Week 1 setbacks and is practicing in full heading into Sunday’s contest against the Rams. He is a track-record based TE1 at a position where seemingly no one has a track record right now. … Evan Engram had a quiet but efficient Week 1. There will be duds in this deep offense, but Engram’s offensive environment keeps him locked in as an every-week option. … Pat Freiermuth is already banged up, but he managed to finish Sunday’s blowout loss against the 49ers. With no Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Freiermuth’s compiling odds will be strong against the Browns. … And you thought Tyler Higbee was out of ways to not deliver? Our mans let himself get easily passed by Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in the targets pecking order. Pathetic. Next. … Sam LaPorta’s opening-week usage was the real deal. The Lions’ targets need is also so acute. I am buying in.
Dalton Kincaid also had excellent Week 1 usage from a snaps and routes perspective. He’s a solid bet in an offense that badly needs another dependable target in the passing game. … There are no more excuses to make for Kyle Pitts, and few places to look for hope when Desmond Ridder looks this bad. Pitts only hangs around the top 12 because the big-play potential is so tangible. … As expected — feared? — Hunter Henry has been re-established, including in the red zone. He’s a floor-based TE1. … Cole Kmet’s Week 1 “participation” was off the charts. Regardless of whether the Bears stay conservative or open things up, it is safe to expect 5-6 weekly Kmet looks. … Jake Ferguson and Luke Musgrave lived up to the Week 1 “will play snaps” hype. They are a thread worth following. … Dalton Schultz ran a route on 94 percent of the Texans’ Week 1 dropbacks. We can’t throw him back just yet. … Chig Okonkwo’s “route participation” likewise remained encouraging. We have to try to stay patient.
Week 2 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Justin Tucker
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|2
|Harrison Butker
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|3
|Tyler Bass
|LV
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|4
|Evan McPherson
|BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|5
|Jason Sanders
|@NE
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|6
|Brandon McManus
|KC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|7
|Cameron Dicker
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|8
|Riley Patterson
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|9
|Younghoe Koo
|GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|10
|Daniel Carlson
|@BUF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|11
|Jake Elliott
|MIN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|12
|Jason Myers
|@DET
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|13
|Dustin Hopkins
|@PIT
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|14
|Greg Joseph
|@PHI
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|15
|Nick Folk
|LAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|16
|Brandon Aubrey
|NYJ
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|17
|Jake Moody
|@LA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|18
|Graham Gano
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|19
|Joey Slye
|@DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|20
|Brett Maher
|SF
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|21
|Blake Grupe
|@CAR
|Mon, 07:15 pm EDT
|22
|Anders Carlson
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|23
|Wil Lutz
|WAS
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|24
|Cairo Santos
|@TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|25
|Matt Gay
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|26
|Chad Ryland
|MIA
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|27
|Chris Boswell
|CLE
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|28
|Greg Zuerlein
|@DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|29
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|30
|Chase McLaughlin
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|31
|Eddy Pineiro
|NO
|Mon, 07:15 pm EDT
|32
|Matt Prater
|NYG
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
Week 2 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|NYJ
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|MIN
|3
|New Orleans Saints
|@CAR
|4
|San Francisco 49ers
|@LA
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|CLE
|6
|New York Giants
|@ARI
|7
|New York Jets
|@DAL
|8
|Cleveland Browns
|@PIT
|9
|Denver Broncos
|WAS
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|LV
|11
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|CHI
|12
|Baltimore Ravens
|@CIN
|13
|Washington Commanders
|@DEN
|14
|Green Bay Packers
|@ATL
|15
|Atlanta Falcons
|GB
|16
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@TEN
|17
|Miami Dolphins
|@NE
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|BAL
|19
|Carolina Panthers
|NO
|20
|Arizona Cardinals
|NYG
|21
|New England Patriots
|MIA
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|LAC
|23
|Indianapolis Colts
|@HOU
|24
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@JAC
|25
|Detroit Lions
|SEA
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|@DET
|27
|Houston Texans
|IND
|28
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@BUF
|29
|Los Angeles Rams
|SF
|30
|Chicago Bears
|@TB
|31
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|KC
|32
|Minnesota Vikings
|@PHI