 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Yastrzemski_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Yearning for Yastrzemski
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Dr. Diandra: 2023 season’s most accident-prone drivers — so far
nbc_edge_bettingbig_230913.jpg
How to watch the 2023 HBCU NY Classic: TV, live stream info for Morehouse vs Albany State game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tuav3_230914.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 2 storylines to watch
nbc_pft_joev2_230914.jpg
Mahomes’ contract ‘pales in comparison’ to Burrow
nbc_pft_draft_230914.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 key matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Yastrzemski_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Yearning for Yastrzemski
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Dr. Diandra: 2023 season’s most accident-prone drivers — so far
nbc_edge_bettingbig_230913.jpg
How to watch the 2023 HBCU NY Classic: TV, live stream info for Morehouse vs Albany State game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tuav3_230914.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 2 storylines to watch
nbc_pft_joev2_230914.jpg
Mahomes’ contract ‘pales in comparison’ to Burrow
nbc_pft_draft_230914.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 key matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 14, 2023 11:30 AM
Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce

AP

Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews return from injury, Pat Freiermuth readies to pick up the slack for Diontae Johnson, and Kyle Pitts hangs on for dear life as a TE1.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 2 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis Kelce@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
2Mark Andrews@CINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
3T.J. Hockenson@PHIThu, 08:15 pm EDT
4George Kittle@LASun, 04:05 pm EDT
5Dallas GoedertMINThu, 08:15 pm EDT
6Darren Waller@ARISun, 04:05 pm EDT
7Evan EngramKCSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Pat FreiermuthCLEMon, 08:15 pm EDT
9Sam LaPortaSEASun, 01:00 pm EDT
10David Njoku@PITMon, 08:15 pm EDT
11Dalton KincaidLVSun, 01:00 pm EDT
12Kyle PittsGBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
13Hunter HenryMIASun, 08:20 pm EDT
14Tyler HigbeeSFSun, 04:05 pm EDT
15Cole Kmet@TBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
16Juwan Johnson@CARMon, 07:15 pm EDT
17Dalton SchultzINDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
18Chigoziem OkonkwoLACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Jake FergusonNYJSun, 04:25 pm EDT
20Luke Musgrave@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Gerald Everett@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Hayden HurstNOMon, 07:15 pm EDT
23Irv SmithBALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Logan Thomas@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
25Dawson KnoxLVSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Taysom Hill@CARMon, 07:15 pm EDT
27Zach ErtzNYGSun, 04:05 pm EDT
28Durham Smythe@NESun, 08:20 pm EDT
29Mike GesickiMIASun, 08:20 pm EDT
30Noah Fant@DETSun, 01:00 pm EDT
31Cade OttonCHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
32Noah Gray@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
33Isaiah Likely@CINSun, 01:00 pm EDT

TE Notes: Travis Kelce (knee) and Mark Andrews (quad) are both due back, bringing merciful stability and upside to the top of a truly pitiful position. Nothing that happened in Week 1 lessened these teams’ combined need for their alpha seam stretchers. … Amongst the things I was wrong about: The Vikings wanting to dial off T.J. Hockenson’s junk volume. Maybe it’s just because they found themselves in surprising comeback game script against the Bucs, but there will be nothing surprising about trail mode in Philadelphia. … Dallas Goedert ran a route on more than 90 percent of the Eagles’ Week 1 dropbacks. Sometimes you just don’t catch a pass. The Vikings are not very good at preventing pass catchers from stuffing the stat sheet. … It’s Week 2 and Darren Waller already has a “lingering” hamstring issue. Whatever his season totals are, I’m taking the under. There is at least going to be some Giants production against the Cardinals this week.

George Kittle (groin) avoided Week 1 setbacks and is practicing in full heading into Sunday’s contest against the Rams. He is a track-record based TE1 at a position where seemingly no one has a track record right now. … Evan Engram had a quiet but efficient Week 1. There will be duds in this deep offense, but Engram’s offensive environment keeps him locked in as an every-week option. … Pat Freiermuth is already banged up, but he managed to finish Sunday’s blowout loss against the 49ers. With no Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Freiermuth’s compiling odds will be strong against the Browns. … And you thought Tyler Higbee was out of ways to not deliver? Our mans let himself get easily passed by Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in the targets pecking order. Pathetic. Next. … Sam LaPorta’s opening-week usage was the real deal. The Lions’ targets need is also so acute. I am buying in.

Dalton Kincaid also had excellent Week 1 usage from a snaps and routes perspective. He’s a solid bet in an offense that badly needs another dependable target in the passing game. … There are no more excuses to make for Kyle Pitts, and few places to look for hope when Desmond Ridder looks this bad. Pitts only hangs around the top 12 because the big-play potential is so tangible. … As expected — feared? — Hunter Henry has been re-established, including in the red zone. He’s a floor-based TE1. … Cole Kmet’s Week 1 “participation” was off the charts. Regardless of whether the Bears stay conservative or open things up, it is safe to expect 5-6 weekly Kmet looks. … Jake Ferguson and Luke Musgrave lived up to the Week 1 “will play snaps” hype. They are a thread worth following. … Dalton Schultz ran a route on 94 percent of the Texans’ Week 1 dropbacks. We can’t throw him back just yet. … Chig Okonkwo’s “route participation” likewise remained encouraging. We have to try to stay patient.

Week 2 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Justin Tucker@CINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
2Harrison Butker@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
3Tyler BassLVSun, 01:00 pm EDT
4Evan McPhersonBALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
5Jason Sanders@NESun, 08:20 pm EDT
6Brandon McManusKCSun, 01:00 pm EDT
7Cameron Dicker@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Riley PattersonSEASun, 01:00 pm EDT
9Younghoe KooGBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
10Daniel Carlson@BUFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
11Jake ElliottMINThu, 08:15 pm EDT
12Jason Myers@DETSun, 01:00 pm EDT
13Dustin Hopkins@PITMon, 08:15 pm EDT
14Greg Joseph@PHIThu, 08:15 pm EDT
15Nick FolkLACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
16Brandon AubreyNYJSun, 04:25 pm EDT
17Jake Moody@LASun, 04:05 pm EDT
18Graham Gano@ARISun, 04:05 pm EDT
19Joey Slye@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
20Brett MaherSFSun, 04:05 pm EDT
21Blake Grupe@CARMon, 07:15 pm EDT
22Anders Carlson@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
23Wil LutzWASSun, 04:25 pm EDT
24Cairo Santos@TBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
25Matt Gay@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Chad RylandMIASun, 08:20 pm EDT
27Chris BoswellCLEMon, 08:15 pm EDT
28Greg Zuerlein@DALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
29Ka’imi FairbairnINDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
30Chase McLaughlinCHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
31Eddy PineiroNOMon, 07:15 pm EDT
32Matt PraterNYGSun, 04:05 pm EDT

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Dallas CowboysNYJ
2Philadelphia EaglesMIN
3New Orleans Saints@CAR
4San Francisco 49ers@LA
5Pittsburgh SteelersCLE
6New York Giants@ARI
7New York Jets@DAL
8Cleveland Browns@PIT
9Denver BroncosWAS
10Buffalo BillsLV
11Tampa Bay BuccaneersCHI
12Baltimore Ravens@CIN
13Washington Commanders@DEN
14Green Bay Packers@ATL
15Atlanta FalconsGB
16Los Angeles Chargers@TEN
17Miami Dolphins@NE
18Cincinnati BengalsBAL
19Carolina PanthersNO
20Arizona CardinalsNYG
21New England PatriotsMIA
22Tennessee TitansLAC
23Indianapolis Colts@HOU
24Kansas City Chiefs@JAC
25Detroit LionsSEA
26Seattle Seahawks@DET
27Houston TexansIND
28Las Vegas Raiders@BUF
29Los Angeles RamsSF
30Chicago Bears@TB
31Jacksonville JaguarsKC
32Minnesota Vikings@PHI