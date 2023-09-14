Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews return from injury, Pat Freiermuth readies to pick up the slack for Diontae Johnson, and Kyle Pitts hangs on for dear life as a TE1.

Week 2 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 2 Mark Andrews @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 T.J. Hockenson @PHI Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 4 George Kittle @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 5 Dallas Goedert MIN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 6 Darren Waller @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 7 Evan Engram KC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Pat Freiermuth CLE Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 9 Sam LaPorta SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 David Njoku @PIT Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 11 Dalton Kincaid LV Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Kyle Pitts GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 13 Hunter Henry MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 14 Tyler Higbee SF Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 15 Cole Kmet @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Juwan Johnson @CAR Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 17 Dalton Schultz IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 Chigoziem Okonkwo LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 19 Jake Ferguson NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 20 Luke Musgrave @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Gerald Everett @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Hayden Hurst NO Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 23 Irv Smith BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Logan Thomas @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 25 Dawson Knox LV Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Taysom Hill @CAR Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 27 Zach Ertz NYG Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 28 Durham Smythe @NE Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 29 Mike Gesicki MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 30 Noah Fant @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 Cade Otton CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 32 Noah Gray @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 33 Isaiah Likely @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

TE Notes: Travis Kelce (knee) and Mark Andrews (quad) are both due back, bringing merciful stability and upside to the top of a truly pitiful position. Nothing that happened in Week 1 lessened these teams’ combined need for their alpha seam stretchers. … Amongst the things I was wrong about: The Vikings wanting to dial off T.J. Hockenson’s junk volume. Maybe it’s just because they found themselves in surprising comeback game script against the Bucs, but there will be nothing surprising about trail mode in Philadelphia. … Dallas Goedert ran a route on more than 90 percent of the Eagles’ Week 1 dropbacks. Sometimes you just don’t catch a pass. The Vikings are not very good at preventing pass catchers from stuffing the stat sheet. … It’s Week 2 and Darren Waller already has a “lingering” hamstring issue. Whatever his season totals are, I’m taking the under. There is at least going to be some Giants production against the Cardinals this week.

George Kittle (groin) avoided Week 1 setbacks and is practicing in full heading into Sunday’s contest against the Rams. He is a track-record based TE1 at a position where seemingly no one has a track record right now. … Evan Engram had a quiet but efficient Week 1. There will be duds in this deep offense, but Engram’s offensive environment keeps him locked in as an every-week option. … Pat Freiermuth is already banged up, but he managed to finish Sunday’s blowout loss against the 49ers. With no Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Freiermuth’s compiling odds will be strong against the Browns. … And you thought Tyler Higbee was out of ways to not deliver? Our mans let himself get easily passed by Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in the targets pecking order. Pathetic. Next. … Sam LaPorta’s opening-week usage was the real deal. The Lions’ targets need is also so acute. I am buying in.

Dalton Kincaid also had excellent Week 1 usage from a snaps and routes perspective. He’s a solid bet in an offense that badly needs another dependable target in the passing game. … There are no more excuses to make for Kyle Pitts, and few places to look for hope when Desmond Ridder looks this bad. Pitts only hangs around the top 12 because the big-play potential is so tangible. … As expected — feared? — Hunter Henry has been re-established, including in the red zone. He’s a floor-based TE1. … Cole Kmet’s Week 1 “participation” was off the charts. Regardless of whether the Bears stay conservative or open things up, it is safe to expect 5-6 weekly Kmet looks. … Jake Ferguson and Luke Musgrave lived up to the Week 1 “will play snaps” hype. They are a thread worth following. … Dalton Schultz ran a route on 94 percent of the Texans’ Week 1 dropbacks. We can’t throw him back just yet. … Chig Okonkwo’s “route participation” likewise remained encouraging. We have to try to stay patient.

Week 2 Kickers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Justin Tucker @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 2 Harrison Butker @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Tyler Bass LV Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Evan McPherson BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 5 Jason Sanders @NE Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 6 Brandon McManus KC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 Cameron Dicker @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Riley Patterson SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Younghoe Koo GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Daniel Carlson @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Jake Elliott MIN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 12 Jason Myers @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 13 Dustin Hopkins @PIT Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 14 Greg Joseph @PHI Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 15 Nick Folk LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Brandon Aubrey NYJ Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 17 Jake Moody @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 18 Graham Gano @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 19 Joey Slye @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 20 Brett Maher SF Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 21 Blake Grupe @CAR Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 22 Anders Carlson @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Wil Lutz WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 24 Cairo Santos @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Matt Gay @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Chad Ryland MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 27 Chris Boswell CLE Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 28 Greg Zuerlein @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 29 Ka’imi Fairbairn IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 30 Chase McLaughlin CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 Eddy Pineiro NO Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 32 Matt Prater NYG Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams

