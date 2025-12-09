How Eagles, Chargers' odds shifted after Week 14

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Military Bowl-Cincinnati vs Virginia Tech
Army vs. Navy prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
vandy.jpg
Heisman Trophy 2025: When will the winner be announced? Schedule, Finalists, How to Watch, and More
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Lions vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

oly_fs_isugrandprixfinal_cinerecap_final.jpg
U.S. figure skaters make a statement at GP Final
nbc_csu_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
nbc_csu_philliprivers_251209.jpg
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Military Bowl-Cincinnati vs Virginia Tech
Army vs. Navy prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
vandy.jpg
Heisman Trophy 2025: When will the winner be announced? Schedule, Finalists, How to Watch, and More
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Lions vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

oly_fs_isugrandprixfinal_cinerecap_final.jpg
U.S. figure skaters make a statement at GP Final
nbc_csu_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
nbc_csu_philliprivers_251209.jpg
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Eagles, Chargers' odds shifted after Week 14

December 9, 2025 03:50 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers dig into DraftKings Sportsbook's updated division odds for the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers following their Week 14 clash.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
18:31
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
nbc_csu_philliprivers_251209.jpg
09:40
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers
nbc_ffhh_wwrbs_251209.jpg
10:44
Rams RB Corum’s ‘workload has been trending up’
nbc_ffhh_wwwrs_251209.jpg
08:25
Packers WR Reed ‘opened the field up’ for Love
nbc_ffhh_wwtedst_251209.jpg
04:22
Browns TE Fannin Jr. hitting stride with Shedeur
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251209.jpg
01:23
IND, NYG, TEN vs. SF among best bets for Week 15
nbc_ffhh_eagles_chargers_251209.jpg
05:32
Croucher: PHI ‘had no right to lose’ to LAC
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_sanders_251209.jpg
07:27
Sheduer is ‘getting better every week’
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
nbc_bte_jetsjags_251209.jpg
01:38
Back Jaguars in ‘amazing’ spot against Jets
nbc_bte_raiderseagles-251209.jpg
01:27
Can the Eagles or Raiders be trusted in Week 15?
pattie.jpg
01:59
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_roto_billpatriot_251209.jpg
01:48
Bills-Patriots best bets: Lean over on game total
HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
02:33
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
12:41
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
07:40
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers
PFTHarbaughCatch12-9.jpg
09:08
Harbaugh: NFL catch rule ‘clear as mud’
nbc_pft_riverschat_251209.jpg
04:43
What do Rivers reports mean for Colts?
nbc_pft_eaglessound_251209.jpg
07:31
Eagles not playing playoff-caliber football
nbc_pft_hurtsperformance_251209.jpg
04:49
Hurts’ turnovers plague Eagles in loss to Chargers
nbc_pft_shedeur_sanders_remain_starter_251209.jpg
01:42
Shedeur to start rest of season for Browns
nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_jones_penalty_251209.jpg
04:52
Harbaugh: NFL admitted mistake on Jones penalty
nbc_pft_brownandhurts_251209.jpg
06:07
Is Brown at fault for Hurts’ fourth quarter pick?
nbc_pft_chargersdefense_251209.jpg
10:46
Analyzing Chargers’ defensive success vs. Eagles
PatsPFT12-9.jpg
11:15
Patriots can clinch AFC East with win over Bills
nbc_pft_dejeanhit_251209.jpg
03:20
DeJean decides not to hit Herbert on sideline
nbc_pft_chargersconvo_251209.jpg
11:44
Herbert plays through injury to help LAC beat PHI
nbc_roto_wilsonv2_251208.jpg
01:32
Will Wilson sustain star production?
nbc_roto_sanders_251208.jpg
01:49
Sanders gives Cleveland receivers high ceilings
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251208.jpg
02:41
Eagles-Chargers Week 14 player props to target

Latest Clips

oly_fs_isugrandprixfinal_cinerecap_final.jpg
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make a statement at GP Final
nbc_roto_zachertz_251209.jpg
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_251209.jpg
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251209.jpg
01:36
‘Downgrade’ all Colts in fantasy if Rivers starts
wISOC.jpg
06:28
Gorbatenko sisters suit up on Badgers’ hockey team
nbc_roto_schwarber_251209.jpg
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
nbc_roto_wagner_251209.jpg
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
nbc_cfb_iuweekendrecap_251209.jpg
02:18
Inside Indiana’s historic Big Ten Championship win
nbc_roto_queen_251209.jpg
01:32
NOP rookie Queen on hot streak with Williamson out
nbc_roto_diaz_251209.jpg
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
nbc_roto_castle_251209.jpg
01:30
How will Castle’s return affect Spurs’ rotation?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_251209.jpg
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251209.jpg
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_251209.jpg
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
nbc_nba_enjoybb_nbacupqfpvw_251209.jpg
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingright_251209.jpg
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingwrong_251209.jpg
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
nbc_pl_netbusters15_251209.jpg
25:59
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6dkseg_251209.jpg
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
02:04
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_pl_2robbiesavlars_251209.jpg
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcisun_251209.jpg
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry