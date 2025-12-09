How Eagles, Chargers' odds shifted after Week 14

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Army vs. Navy prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Heisman Trophy 2025: When will the winner be announced? Schedule, Finalists, How to Watch, and More
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Lions vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
U.S. figure skaters make a statement at GP Final
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Army vs. Navy prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Heisman Trophy 2025: When will the winner be announced? Schedule, Finalists, How to Watch, and More
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Lions vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
U.S. figure skaters make a statement at GP Final
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How Eagles, Chargers' odds shifted after Week 14
December 9, 2025 03:50 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers dig into DraftKings Sportsbook's updated division odds for the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers following their Week 14 clash.
Related Videos
18:31
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
09:40
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers
10:44
Rams RB Corum’s ‘workload has been trending up’
08:25
Packers WR Reed ‘opened the field up’ for Love
04:22
Browns TE Fannin Jr. hitting stride with Shedeur
01:23
IND, NYG, TEN vs. SF among best bets for Week 15
05:32
Croucher: PHI ‘had no right to lose’ to LAC
07:27
Sheduer is ‘getting better every week’
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
01:38
Back Jaguars in ‘amazing’ spot against Jets
01:27
Can the Eagles or Raiders be trusted in Week 15?
01:59
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
01:48
Bills-Patriots best bets: Lean over on game total
02:33
Higgins back in concussion protocol
12:41
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
07:40
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers
09:08
Harbaugh: NFL catch rule ‘clear as mud’
04:43
What do Rivers reports mean for Colts?
07:31
Eagles not playing playoff-caliber football
04:49
Hurts’ turnovers plague Eagles in loss to Chargers
01:42
Shedeur to start rest of season for Browns
04:52
Harbaugh: NFL admitted mistake on Jones penalty
06:07
Is Brown at fault for Hurts’ fourth quarter pick?
10:46
Analyzing Chargers’ defensive success vs. Eagles
11:15
Patriots can clinch AFC East with win over Bills
03:20
DeJean decides not to hit Herbert on sideline
11:44
Herbert plays through injury to help LAC beat PHI
01:32
Will Wilson sustain star production?
01:49
Sanders gives Cleveland receivers high ceilings
02:41
Eagles-Chargers Week 14 player props to target
Latest Clips
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make a statement at GP Final
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
01:36
‘Downgrade’ all Colts in fantasy if Rivers starts
06:28
Gorbatenko sisters suit up on Badgers’ hockey team
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
02:18
Inside Indiana’s historic Big Ten Championship win
01:32
NOP rookie Queen on hot streak with Williamson out
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
01:30
How will Castle’s return affect Spurs’ rotation?
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
25:59
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
02:04
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue