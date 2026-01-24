 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC

January 24, 2026 02:33 PM
With the Steelers hiring former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to succeed Mike Tomlin, PFT explains how the move represents a "dramatic change" from the organization's hiring history.
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
7:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
8:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
4:01
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_260108.jpg
10:06
What’s next for Dolphins after firing McDaniel?
nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
10:44
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
14:03
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
5:06
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
1:33
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager
nbc_pftpm_russellnews_260105.jpg
5:46
Wilson reveals he had undisclosed hamstring tear
nbc_pftpm_carrollnews_260105.jpg
7:01
Carroll ‘had to go’ after disastrous season
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
09:02
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team
nbc_pft_nfcchampstory_260123.jpg
11:34
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260123.jpg
04:25
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday
nbc_pft_stidham_260123.jpg
15:59
Stidham has opportunity in high-pressure situation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260123.jpg
15:59
How does Minter hire impact Jackson?
nbc_pft_jesseminterravens_260123.jpg
03:33
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260121.jpg
08:00
Minter fits the mold of a Ravens head coach
nbc_pft_billspc_260123.jpg
16:19
Florio: Pegula should have fired everyone
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260122.jpg
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_ffhh_mikemcdaniel_260122.jpg
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
nbc_ffhh_loveland_260122.jpg
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
nbc_ffhh_nfcpreview_260122.jpg
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
nbc_ffhh_afcpreview_260122.jpg
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
nbc_ffhh_kevinstefanski_260122.jpg
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_reciever_260122.jpg
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_champ_260122.jpg
02:35
NFL Championship Sunday best bets include Stidham
nbc_roto_rams_260122.jpg
02:16
Why Seahawks defense may ‘overwhelm’ Stafford
USATSI_28035799_copy.jpg
02:01
Eyeing Patriots backfield on Championship Sunday
nbc_fnia_superbowlpredict_260122.jpg
02:45
Who will face off in Super Bowl LX?
nbc_fnia_nfcchamp_260122.jpg
04:53
Rams-Seahawks will come down to QB execution
nbc_fnia_officiating_260122.jpg
07:42
Dungy makes the argument for full-time officials
nbc_fnia_afcchamp_260122.jpg
04:05
DEN pass rush getting to Maye is key of AFC champ
nbc_fnia_billsmcdermott_260122.jpg
08:28
Dungy: Understand McDermott firing, but ‘not wise’
nbc_pft_keoncolemanV4_260122.jpg
05:13
Coleman catches stray from Pegula in presser
nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
03:24
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants

