Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
No. 1 UConn beats Seton Hall 92-52 for its 43rd straight win over the Pirates
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 450 Chase Sexton back.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 450 Qualification: Chase Sexton cracks the 1-minute mark
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

oly_atw60_gbashersmithwin_260124.jpg
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win
oly_atm400_usamcraewin_260124.jpg
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
oly_atm60h_usacunninghamwin_260124.jpg
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women's 400m

January 24, 2026 03:53 PM
Watch highlights of Nicole Yeargin squeezing past Anna Hall in the final strides of the women's 400m to win by .14 seconds at the Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

oly_atw60_gbashersmithwin_260124.jpg
01:30
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win
oly_atm400_usamcraewin_260124.jpg
02:17
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
oly_atm60h_usacunninghamwin_260124.jpg
01:54
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field
oly_atw60h_jamwilliamswin_260124.jpg
02:16
Williams secures women’s 60m hurdle victory
nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
nbc_pl_bougoal3_260124.jpg
01:33
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
07:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260124.jpg
01:00
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260124.jpg
01:02
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_260124.jpg
01:42
Jimenez tucks away Bournemouth’s second v. Reds
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260124.jpg
01:41
Evanilson drills Bournemouth ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_fulbhav2_260124.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 23
oly_ssm5000_noreitremwr_260124.jpg
08:21
Eitrem shatters 5000m world record in Inzell
nbc_pl_burnvstothls_260124.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 23
nbc_pl_mcwolhl_260124.jpg
08:55
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260124.jpg
01:15
Romero rescues Spurs to make it 2-2 v. Burnley
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260124.jpg
01:25
Wilson’s heroics give Fulham lead over Brighton
nbc_pl_burngoal2_260124.jpg
01:37
Foster puts Burnley 2-1 in front of Spurs
oly_sbxgs_usaslovenia_260124.jpg
03:34
Team USA secures third in mixed snowboard slalom
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260124.jpg
01:10
Chukwueze brings Fulham level with Brighton
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260124.jpg
01:14
Semenyo puts Manchester City 2-0 ahead of Wolves
oly_asmsg_adriansejersted_260123.jpg
01:56
Sejersted makes miraculous recovery in Super-G
nbc_pl_burgoal1_260124.jpg
01:13
Walker finds Tuanzebe for Burnley’s equalizer
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260124.jpg
01:33
Van de Ven powers Spurs 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260124.jpg
01:30
Ayari blasts Brighton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260124.jpg
01:26
Marmoush fires Manchester City ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_whusunhl_260124.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Sunderland Matchweek 23
oly_ssm1000_usastolz_260124.jpg
02:46
Stolz breaks 1000m track record for 2nd WC title
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260124_copy.jpg
01:18
Summerville heads West Ham in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260124.jpg
02:30
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead over Sunderland