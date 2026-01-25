What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for AFC, NFC Championship

The NFL playoffs continue today with two thrilling conference championship games.

First, at 3:00 PM ET, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots go head-to-head with the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. New England is coming off a dominant defensive performance in a 28-16 win over the Texans. The Broncos advanced with a dramatic 33-30 overtime victory against the Bills, but starting quarterback Bo Nix fractured his right ankle on the second-to-last play of the game.

Later, at 6:30 PM, Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams head to Lumen Field to face Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams defeated the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime last week, while Seattle cruised past San Francisco with a dominant 41-6 victory.

Today’s coverage sets the stage for Super Bowl LX taking place on Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Be sure to sign up for Peacock to live stream the big game.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, January 25:

New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos, 3:00 p.m. (CBS and Paramount +)

LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

How to watch New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos:

When: Today, Sunday, January 25

Today, Sunday, January 25 Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount +

How to watch LA Rams vs Seahawks:

When: Tonight, Sunday, January 25

Tonight, Sunday, January 25 Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: Fox

Divisional Round Scores:

Saturday, January 17. 2026

Denver Broncos 33, Buffalo Bills 30.

Seattle Seahawks 41, San Francisco 49ers 6.

Sunday, January 18, 2026

New England Patriots 28, Houston Texans 16.

Los Angeles Rams 20, Chicago Bears 17.

Wild Card Round Scores:

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina Panthers 31.

Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27.

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Buffalo Bills 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Philadelphia Eagles 19.

New England Patriots 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3

Monday, January 12, 2026

Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6.

