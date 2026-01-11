Rams survive and advance, defeat Panthers 34-31

When it comes to the postseason, all that matters is the final score.

While the Panthers entered wild card weekend as significant underdogs, they didn’t play like it — giving the Rams all they could handle to open the 2025 postseason.

But in the end, the Rams survived and advanced, as Los Angeles defeated Carolina, 34-31.

The Rams built a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns in the period. With an L.A. field goal, the Rams were up 17-14 at halftime.

After the two teams traded field goals in the third quarter, Carolina took its first lead of the contest early in the fourth with a 3-yard run by Chuba Hubbard. The Rams came back to go up 27-24 with Matthew Stafford’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Williams.

But then the special teams issues that have plagued L.A. all season once again came up, as Isaiah Simmons blocked a punt to set up the Panthers at the Rams’ 30-yard line. Bryce Young connected with Jalen Coker for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 31-27 lead with just 2:39 on the clock.

That, however, was plenty of time for Stafford and the Rams, who steadily got the ball into Carolina territory. Though Stafford struggled at points in the contest, he delivered a catchable ball on the right side to tight end Colby Parkinson, who made an outstanding play to come down with it, get two feet in, and break the plane for a go-ahead score.

While the Panthers got the ball back with three timeouts, they had just 32 seconds left from their own 28. Young threw four straight incompletions for a final turnover on downs, with the Rams securing the victory.

Stafford ended the contest 24-of-42 for 304 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Nacua led L.A. with 10 catches and 111 yards, scoring two touchdowns on the day — one receiving and one rushing. In his first game back from a hamstring injury, Davante Adams finished with five receptions for 72 yards.

Young played well, finishing the contest 21-of-40 for 26 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had a 16-yard touchdown run late in the first half. Jalen Coker caught nine passes for 134 yards with a TD. Star rookie Tetairoa McMillan finished with five catches for 81 yards.

With the win, the Rams will advance to the divisional round. Los Angeles will find out its next opponent with the result of Sunday’s matchup between No. 6 San Francisco and No. 3 Philadelphia.