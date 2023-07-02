 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WATCH

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Mike Florio dives into your questions on speculation around the NFLPA elections and next CBA, the criteria for Hard Knocks, the window open to Eric Bieniemy and more.
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
09:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
03:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
04:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
nbc_pft_delaney_230628.jpg
03:31
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
Mike Florio pays tribute to the life of Joe Delaney, who selflessly tried to save three boys from drowning, despite being unable to swim himself. June 29, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of his death.
nbc_pft_sbfield_230628.jpg
03:16
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
v.jpg
07:57
Inside NFLPA Executive Director selection process
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into how the NFLPA conducts its search for the Executive Director position and what the selection process looks like.
nbc_pft_carrbenched_230628.jpg
05:54
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
Mike Florio discusses the recent comments Derek Carr has made to the media and interprets what could’ve transpired at the end of Carr’s career in Las Vegas.
nbc_pft_kelce_230628.jpg
08:48
Projecting Travis Kelce’s future on, off the field
Mike Florio discusses Travis Kelce’s comments in Vanity Fair, his legacy as one of the great “pass catchers” in the NFL, his influence on the Kansas City Chiefs and his post-career plans.
nbc_pft_hopkins_230627.jpg
02:50
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
Mike Florio breaks down the Cleveland Browns’ reported disinterest in signing DeAndre Hopkins despite the star wide receiver’s relationship with Deshaun Watson.
nbc_pft_germany_230627.jpg
02:01
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes
Mike Florio unpacks how the NFL market in Germany continues to soar, after tickets for the Chiefs-Dolphins sold out in just 15 minutes.
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_230627.jpg
22:54
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on Antonio Brown, the 49ers QB situation, player contract nuances if teams were in Europe full-time and more.
nbc_pft_fulltimeofficials_230627.jpg
06:20
Florio: NFL referees should become full-time
Mike Florio discusses why the NFL should make its officials full-time employees to make life easier for its referees.
nbc_pft_pftpmthill_230627.jpg
05:29
Recent update on Hill’s latest off-field incident
Mike Florio discusses the possible avenues the NFL may take in the recent Tyreek Hill incident, how the 2017 Ezekiel Elliott situation could lay the groundwork for Hill and the effect of the 2014 personal conduct policy.
nbc_pft_pftpmcook_230627.jpg
02:07
Dolphins, Jets are top teams to watch for Cook
Mike Florio breaks down why the Jets and Dolphins are the primary landing options for free agent Dalvin Cook.
nbc_pft_pmmailbag_v3_230626.jpg
19:04
PFT Mailbag: Private Equity Funds, Hard Knocks, KC
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the market for free agent running backs, Private Equity firms buying NFL teams, which team could get chosen for Hard Knocks and defining the Chiefs dynasty.
nbc_pft_pm_skyjudge_v2_230626.jpg
09:05
USFL shows how NFL could benefit from ‘sky judge’
Mike Florio examines how the USFL’s use of a “sky judge” has led to a more exciting outcome and a more fair result, and explains why the NFL could benefit from that same concept.
nbc_pft_pm_gamblinglines_230626__873966.jpg
04:58
How reporters could affect NFL betting lines
Mike Florio uses the NBA draft to show how reporters can influence betting lines and gambling odds and discusses why the NFL has reason to be concerned.
nbc_pftpm_bills_230623.jpg
11:18
Bills extensions are a public show of support
Mike Florio discusses the recent contract extensions of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane in the Bills organization, how Stefon Diggs will react and the PR and legal implications of using the word ‘Christian.’
nbc_pftpm_manfred_230623.jpg
03:40
Florio: Manfred has ‘a lot to learn’ from Goodell
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talked his way into more trouble Friday, saying his comments on the A’s relocation were taken out of context -- a mistake, Mike Florio says, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would never make.
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_230623.jpg
04:21
NFLPA needs director election transparency
The NFL Players Association is set to elect a new executive director next week, and Mike Florio says the election process needs more transparency with rank-and-file members in order to strengthen the union.
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230623.jpg
26:11
PFT Mailbag: Murray, Barkley, grass fields
Mike Florio unpacks the PFT PM mailbag to discuss if the Cardinals will move on from Kyler Murray after this season, running back franchise tags, best NFL books to read this offseason and legal questions for the NFL.
nbc_pftpm_commanders_230623.jpg
05:59
NFL reportedly schedules meeting for WASH sale
The NFL has reportedly scheduled an owners meeting for July 20th to vote on the sale of the Washington Commanders, so Mike Florio wonders how Dan Snyder’s exit will impact the specifications of the meeting.
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230622.jpg
23:59
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes’ contract, Vikings QB dilemma
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions about the NFL’s gambling policy, Patrick Mahomes’ contract, teams with no shot at the playoffs, the QB situation in Minnesota and more.
nbc_pftpm_lionshelmet_230622.jpg
01:51
Do the Lions’ new helmets miss the mark?
Mike Florio explains why he is not a fan of the Detroit Lions’ new helmets, another product of the so-called “Nikefication of the NFL.”
nbc_pftpm_justinjefferson_230622.jpg
06:41
Why MIN could regret dragging out Jefferson talks
Mike Florio cautions the Minnesota Vikings not to prolong contract negotiations with Justin Jefferson, arguing the team should pay its star wide receiver what he deserves -- and soon.
nbc_pftpm_hillupdate_230622.jpg
02:55
Latest on ongoing investigation into MIA WR Hill
Mike Florio gives the latest updates regarding the investigation into Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, which the Miami-Dade Police Department on Wednesday told NFL Media is ongoing.
nbc_pftpm_gannoninvestigation_230622.jpg
12:45
Florio: What is the NFL hiding in Gannon probe?
Mike Florio questions what the NFL is hiding of its investigation into former Philadelphia Eagles DC and current Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon, arguing the league must crack down on tampering in the gambling era.
nbc_pftpm_gamblingconference_230621v2.jpg
08:11
NFL holds conference call about gambling policy
Mike Florio breaks down the NFL’s recent conference call with the media regarding the league’s efforts to educate players on the gambling policy and points to the mixed messages and hypocrisies that must be cut through.
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230621.jpg
22:42
PFT Mailbag: Storylines to watch for next season
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on when the Jags might eventually stop playing in London, an NFL draft lottery system, Matt Araiza’s outlook, new offensive coordinators under pressure and more.
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhill_230621.jpg
02:59
Hill’s past is enhancement for possible punishment
Mike Florio discusses the investigation into Tyreek Hill for allegedly striking an employee at a Marina in Florida and how his history of violence could become a factor in a potential NFL investigation.
nbc_pftpm_jackjonesupdate_230621.jpg
03:51
Florio: J. Jones has ‘obligation’ as a gun owner
Mike Florio provides an update on the Jack Jones situation in New England, outlining the basic, fundamental requirements for responsible gun ownership and what this could mean for his future with the Patriots.
nbc_pftpm_wattaikmanmediav2_230620.jpg
04:06
Examining the media futures of Watt and Aikman
Mike Florio discusses J.J. Watt’s decision to ‘likely’ head to CBS on a part-time basis and Troy Aikman’s comments about his dream GM job and future in broadcasting.
nbc_pftpm_qandamailbag_230620.jpg
26:27
PFT Mailbag: Stadium outlooks for Jags, Commanders
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to field questions about rookie RB contracts, the league’s gambling policy, the latest on the Commanders, where the Jets stand with Quinnen Williams, the Stefon Diggs dilemma and more.
