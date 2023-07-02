WATCH
Mike Florio dives into your questions on speculation around the NFLPA elections and next CBA, the criteria for Hard Knocks, the window open to Eric Bieniemy and more.
Mike Florio pays tribute to the life of Joe Delaney, who selflessly tried to save three boys from drowning, despite being unable to swim himself. June 29, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of his death.
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into how the NFLPA conducts its search for the Executive Director position and what the selection process looks like.
Mike Florio discusses the recent comments Derek Carr has made to the media and interprets what could’ve transpired at the end of Carr’s career in Las Vegas.
Mike Florio discusses Travis Kelce’s comments in Vanity Fair, his legacy as one of the great “pass catchers” in the NFL, his influence on the Kansas City Chiefs and his post-career plans.
Mike Florio breaks down the Cleveland Browns’ reported disinterest in signing DeAndre Hopkins despite the star wide receiver’s relationship with Deshaun Watson.
Mike Florio unpacks how the NFL market in Germany continues to soar, after tickets for the Chiefs-Dolphins sold out in just 15 minutes.
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on Antonio Brown, the 49ers QB situation, player contract nuances if teams were in Europe full-time and more.
Mike Florio discusses why the NFL should make its officials full-time employees to make life easier for its referees.
Mike Florio discusses the possible avenues the NFL may take in the recent Tyreek Hill incident, how the 2017 Ezekiel Elliott situation could lay the groundwork for Hill and the effect of the 2014 personal conduct policy.
Mike Florio breaks down why the Jets and Dolphins are the primary landing options for free agent Dalvin Cook.
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the market for free agent running backs, Private Equity firms buying NFL teams, which team could get chosen for Hard Knocks and defining the Chiefs dynasty.
Mike Florio examines how the USFL’s use of a “sky judge” has led to a more exciting outcome and a more fair result, and explains why the NFL could benefit from that same concept.
Mike Florio uses the NBA draft to show how reporters can influence betting lines and gambling odds and discusses why the NFL has reason to be concerned.
Mike Florio discusses the recent contract extensions of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane in the Bills organization, how Stefon Diggs will react and the PR and legal implications of using the word ‘Christian.’
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talked his way into more trouble Friday, saying his comments on the A’s relocation were taken out of context -- a mistake, Mike Florio says, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would never make.
The NFL Players Association is set to elect a new executive director next week, and Mike Florio says the election process needs more transparency with rank-and-file members in order to strengthen the union.
Mike Florio unpacks the PFT PM mailbag to discuss if the Cardinals will move on from Kyler Murray after this season, running back franchise tags, best NFL books to read this offseason and legal questions for the NFL.
The NFL has reportedly scheduled an owners meeting for July 20th to vote on the sale of the Washington Commanders, so Mike Florio wonders how Dan Snyder’s exit will impact the specifications of the meeting.
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions about the NFL’s gambling policy, Patrick Mahomes’ contract, teams with no shot at the playoffs, the QB situation in Minnesota and more.
Mike Florio explains why he is not a fan of the Detroit Lions’ new helmets, another product of the so-called “Nikefication of the NFL.”
Mike Florio cautions the Minnesota Vikings not to prolong contract negotiations with Justin Jefferson, arguing the team should pay its star wide receiver what he deserves -- and soon.
Mike Florio gives the latest updates regarding the investigation into Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, which the Miami-Dade Police Department on Wednesday told NFL Media is ongoing.
Mike Florio questions what the NFL is hiding of its investigation into former Philadelphia Eagles DC and current Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon, arguing the league must crack down on tampering in the gambling era.
Mike Florio breaks down the NFL’s recent conference call with the media regarding the league’s efforts to educate players on the gambling policy and points to the mixed messages and hypocrisies that must be cut through.
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on when the Jags might eventually stop playing in London, an NFL draft lottery system, Matt Araiza’s outlook, new offensive coordinators under pressure and more.
Mike Florio discusses the investigation into Tyreek Hill for allegedly striking an employee at a Marina in Florida and how his history of violence could become a factor in a potential NFL investigation.
Mike Florio provides an update on the Jack Jones situation in New England, outlining the basic, fundamental requirements for responsible gun ownership and what this could mean for his future with the Patriots.
Mike Florio discusses J.J. Watt’s decision to ‘likely’ head to CBS on a part-time basis and Troy Aikman’s comments about his dream GM job and future in broadcasting.
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to field questions about rookie RB contracts, the league’s gambling policy, the latest on the Commanders, where the Jets stand with Quinnen Williams, the Stefon Diggs dilemma and more.