Pro Football Talk
Were Ravens most disappointing team this season?
Harbaugh could sit out next season
Report: Seven teams expressed interest in Harbaugh
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Were Ravens most disappointing team this season?
Harbaugh could sit out next season
Report: Seven teams expressed interest in Harbaugh
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
How shocking was Harbaugh’s firing?
January 7, 2026 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the head coaching picture in the AFC North and question how shocking the Baltimore Ravens' firing of John Harbaugh actually was.
05:29
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers rise, Rams stay put
03:01
Were Ravens most disappointing team this season?
02:53
Harbaugh could sit out next season
11:51
Report: Seven teams expressed interest in Harbaugh
09:29
Should more special teams coordinators be HCs?
05:18
Analyzing Harbaugh’s fit with Giants
05:33
Ravens firing Harbaugh is a ‘gutsy call’
10:44
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
14:03
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
14:14
Giants’ HC job is ‘crown jewel’ of all openings
09:47
Stafford, Pickens among Simms’ All-Pro picks
07:11
Will Corum’s volume affect Williams’ 2026 outlook?
02:16
How will health of Allen affect Bills vs. Jaguars?
03:21
Chargers among early best bets for Wild Card games
01:38
Can Adams be trusted as WR1 in 2026 for fantasy?
04:51
Target Allen, Etienne Jr. for Wild Card DFS stacks
03:29
Williams will be ‘touchdown dependent’ next season
05:24
Does Hurts need more rushing plays to stay elite?
02:24
Rice will still be ‘the guy’ for Mahomes in 2026
04:42
Purdy makes 49ers’ offensive system ‘work’
02:02
Bet on ‘field goal fest’ when Eagles host 49ers
03:37
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
04:18
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
04:55
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
08:15
How will Metcalf’s return help Rodgers, Steelers?
19:57
Rating NFL head coaching openings: Raiders, Giants
09:33
Why are Steichen, Ballard returning to Colts?
03:26
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
09:19
Will Cardinals hire McDaniels as head coach?
14:30
Who will Raiders hire to replace Carroll?
01:59
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
01:29
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
05:04
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings
01:07
Flagg: Mavericks have ‘trust in each other’
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
02:33
Ejiofor: ‘I’m doing anything for a victory’
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
02:03
Flagg starting to ‘understand the NBA game’
05:59
Reid: MIN put a ‘full 48 together’ against Heat
01:19
T’Wolves dominate Heat with ‘total team effort’
01:07
How Timberwolves executed game plan against Heat
01:54
HLs: Doncic, LeBron combine for 60 in win vs. Pels
06:29
Carter wants Edgecombe, Sharpe in dunk contest
05:25
‘Margins are thin’ for Knicks after blowout loss
05:40
Edwards’ efficiency leading to career numbers
04:31
Mitchell’s defensive energy is his ‘calling card’
03:29
How Curry views his impact on basketball
03:09
PL Update: Forest comeback to down hapless Hammers
10:00
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 21
03:26
Gibbs-White’s penalty puts Forest ahead of Hammers
01:42
Nurkic has become a ‘top 50' player in fantasy
05:39
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 3
58
Murrilo’s own goal gifts West Ham lead v. Forest
01:00
Domínguez’s header brings Forest level v. West Ham
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
09:26
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 2
