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Hojgaard praises Woodland after emotional win
Nicolai Hojgaard reflected on his performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open while also giving his flowers to Gary Woodland for his emotional win.
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Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 4
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 4
Watch the best moments form the final round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Woodland: ‘I hope they see me and don’t give up’
Woodland: 'I hope they see me and don't give up'
An emotional Gary Woodland talks with Cara Banks after winning the Texas Children's Open about hoping to be an inspiration for people who are struggling.
Scott, Lowry sink pair of aces at Houston Open
Scott, Lowry sink pair of aces at Houston Open
The greens are feeling generous at Memorial Park Golf Course, allowing Adam Scott to conjure up memories of his 2007 Houston Open win with an ace at the 11th and Shane Lowry sunk his fourth of the year on the 2nd.
Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
Min Woo Lee displayed extraordinary class with this bunker shot from one knee and the resulting birdie putt.
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3
Watch highlights of the third round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 1
Watch highlights of the opening round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 2
Watch highlights of the second round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Final Round
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights of the final round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.