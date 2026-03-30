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Hojgaard praises Woodland after emotional win

March 29, 2026 08:43 PM
Nicolai Hojgaard reflected on his performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open while also giving his flowers to Gary Woodland for his emotional win.
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