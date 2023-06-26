NBA
With a roster that could include Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Guerschon Yabusele and a host of experienced international players, France — the winners of the Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics — is one of the betting favorites heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup this August.
Towns may be the Timberwolves' odd-man out
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will -- and should -- be a part of it.
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will -- and should -- be a part of it.
Seth Greenberg joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the wave of international talent coming to the NBA in recent years, Chris Paul's fit (or lack thereof) in Golden State and nicknames for Victor Wembanyama.
Dan Patrick analyzes Chris Paul's fit with Golden State after the Warriors landed him for Jordan Poole, a deal that should help the team retain Draymond Green.
Jamal Crawford joins Dan Patrick to discuss Victor Wembanyama's situation in San Antonio, big men shooting 3s, the nuances in the Chris Paul trade and Damian Lillard's future.
Dan Patrick explains why he didn't initially buy in to the Warriors being interested in Chris Paul, but why it's the right move to split up Draymond Green and Jordan Poole and to free them up from Poole's salary.
Gregg Popovich is focused on making San Antonio "comfortable environment" for Victor Wembanyama, the best prospect since LeBron James, given the target on his back because of the hype.
With recent trades shaking up top contenders in the NBA, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are back with another edition of "Would You Rather," debating which new-look squads they would rather put their money on.
Jay Bilas joins Dan Patrick to analyze all things NBA draft, from who he believes will go No. 2, how LeBron James pre-draft compares to projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and more.
The Dan Patrick Show wonders if there's a worse team on paper in the NBA right now than the Washington Wizards.
Dan Patrick explains his "fascination" with Kristaps Porzingis, always thinking he can be better given his frame and skillset, and wonders if he can take the next step and add to Boston with his post scoring.
ProBasketballTalk’s Kurt Helin says the WNBA must charter flights if it wants to compete with other major professional sports leagues.
Kurt Helin gives his predictions for the first 10 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft, which is clouded in uncertainty after Victor Wembanyama as the consensus No. 1 overall pick.
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson touch on the Suns and Wizards sides of the Bradley Beal trade.
Usually the top handful of picks in the NBA Draft are all but scripted and things don’t get interesting until further down the board.
Zak Hanshew and Noah Rubin grade the draft picks and break down all of the 2023 NBA Draft selections.
The Warriors have made a splash, acquiring CP3 for Jordan Poole
Victor Wembanyama said he will not play at the FIBA World Cup, citing physical workload, according to L’Equipe.
The Sacramento Kings had interest.
