After likely realizing that they weren’t getting the value that they expected to get in potential Ayton trades, Phoenix will move forward with their core four. If the right offer comes along, they will likely still move Ayton, but as of now, this is the plan. They’ll look to add players in free agency to avoid having zero depth, which cost them mightily in the playoffs. Unfortunately, because they have four massive contracts on their books, building a true contender will be easier said than done. Haynes also added that the Suns “believe that Ayton’s value to the franchise is at an all-time high with the additions of [Bradley] Beal and [Kevin] Durant. They want to see them play together”. Perhaps rumors will start up again at the trade deadline.