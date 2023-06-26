 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Report: Malachi Wideman enters supplemental draft
USFL South Division Championship
Birmingham bests New Orleans for second straight USFL Championship berth
New York Jets Offseason Workout
Garrett Wilson: No one’s expectations for me are higher than my own

Top Clips

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA

nbc_bfa_wembanyama_230621.jpg
17:10
Victor Wembanyama to skip World Cup to focus on Spurs, Paris Olympics
With a roster that could include Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Guerschon Yabusele and a host of experienced international players, France — the winners of the Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics — is one of the betting favorites heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup this August.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Clips
nbc_dps_sethgreenberginterview_230623.jpeg
10:41
Global model producing ‘most complete’ NBA players
nbc_dps_dponchrispaultrade_230623.jpg
04:56
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_230623.jpeg
13:59
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
nbc_dps_chrispauljordanpooletrade_230623.jpg
04:28
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green
nbc_dps_wembanyamadrafted_230623.jpg
02:46
Wembanyama drafted No. 1 overall to Spurs
nbc_edge_wyr_230622.jpg
02:25
Rather back new trio in PHX or BOS for NBA title?
Top NBA Headlines
Timberwolves lock down another center, reportedly re-sign Naz Reid for three years, $42 million
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Watch Chelsea Gray with WNBA assist of the season
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Report: Knicks, Hart agree to extend opt-in date for his contract, hinting at possible extension
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Tobias Harris’ father/agent says 76ers have not used ‘assassin scorer’ son properly
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Knicks decline $15.6 million option on Derrick Rose, making veteran a free agent
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Paolo Banchero commits to play for USA at 2023 World Cup
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,

Player News

All Player News
  • Draymond_Green.jpg
    Draymond Green
    GSW Power Forward #23
    Draymond Green is expected to remain with the Warriors, according to Marc Stein.
    There have been rumors of plenty of teams showing interest in Green, such as the Kings and Grizzlies, but it seems likely that his tenure in the San Francisco will continue. Stein said that he continues to “hear nothing but confidence” from the team that Green will return. It appears likely that Green will remain a Warrior until he retires, which will limit Jonathan Kuminga’s fantasy upside.
  • Naz-Reid.jpg
    Naz Reid
    MIN Center #11
    Naz Reid signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Minnesota on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
    Reid was expected to be a coveted free agent after shining when Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert missed time last season. Instead, he’ll remain in Minnesota for at least two more seasons, as he has a player option on the final year. Reid will continue to be a great streaming option when he gets to start, but unless the Wolves plan on moving either KAT or Gobert, Reid’s value will be capped.
  • Deandre-Ayton.jpg
    Deandre Ayton
    PHX Center #22
    The Suns are “moving forward with the plan of keeping” Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.
    After likely realizing that they weren’t getting the value that they expected to get in potential Ayton trades, Phoenix will move forward with their core four. If the right offer comes along, they will likely still move Ayton, but as of now, this is the plan. They’ll look to add players in free agency to avoid having zero depth, which cost them mightily in the playoffs. Unfortunately, because they have four massive contracts on their books, building a true contender will be easier said than done. Haynes also added that the Suns “believe that Ayton’s value to the franchise is at an all-time high with the additions of [Bradley] Beal and [Kevin] Durant. They want to see them play together”. Perhaps rumors will start up again at the trade deadline.
  • Josh Hart.jpg
    Josh Hart
    NYK Shooting Guard #3
    According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Josh Hart and the Knicks have agreed to extend his Sunday deadline to Thursday for his $12.9 million player option.
    According to Woj, Hart could still opt in or he could opt out and sign a new deal with New York. The Knicks want to make re-signing Hart a priority this off-season after a productive end-of-season run with New York.

  • 2488.jpg
    Nikola Milutinov
    SAS Center #41
    Nikola Milutinov has agreed to a two-year deal with Olympiacos.
    After spending the last three seasons at CSKA Moscow, Milutinov is headed back to Olympiacos. The 2015 first-round pick of the Spurs played for Olympiacos from 2015 to 2020, and his draft rights are currently held by the Nets. Given the new contract and Milutinov already being 28 years old, the chances of him making the move to the NBA at some point appear to be slim.

  • 2391.jpg
    Vasilije Micic
    NBA Point Guard #2
    Anadolu Efes general manager Alper Yilmaz confirmed that point guard Vasilije Micic aims to move to the NBA this summer.
    A second-round pick of the 76ers in 2014, Micic’s draft rights are currently held by Oklahoma City. It was reported by EuroHoops on June 19 that he had traveled to the States in advance of this year’s NBA Draft with the idea being that Micic could begin contract negotiations after that event took place. While the two sides did have some discussions last summer, no agreement was reached, and playing time could be difficult to come by in Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the franchise point guard, and Josh Giddey has seen time at the position as well.

  • RJ Hampton.jpg
    R.J. Hampton
    Point Guard #14
    RJ Hampton has been waived by the Pistons, the team announced on Saturday.
    The 2020 first-round pick appeared in 47 games for the Magic and Pistons last season, averaging 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.9 3-pointers in 16.0 minutes. Drafted by the Nuggets, Hampton has struggled in his quest to lock down a consistent role for himself. For that reason, his release won’t significantly impact fantasy basketball.

  • Cameron-Johnson.jpg
    Cameron Johnson
    BKN Shooting Guard #23
    According to Marc Stein, the Pistons are expected to make a run at Cameron Johnson when free agency begins next week.
    Johnson, who was acquired by the Nets from Phoenix as part of the Kevin Durant trade, will be a restricted free agent on June 30. Due to his status as one of the better 3-and-D wings who will be on the market, he won’t lack suitors. Detroit, which employs Monty Williams (who coached Johnson in Phoenix, of course) as head coach, is expected to make a run at his services. That said, the Nets have made it clear they plan to match any offer Johnson receives. But is there a price that they aren’t willing to pay? Johnson would fill a clear need in Detroit, as the rebuilding Pistons have talented options at the guard positions (Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey) and in the post (most notably Jalen Duren).

  • 2485.jpg
    Aleksandar Vezenkov
    SAC Small Forward #67
    According to Sport24, the Kings have begun contract negotiations with Olympiacos forward Sasha Vezenkov.
    With it being reported in May that Vezenkov was strongly considering a move to the NBA, this latest development is no surprise. Per the report, the Kings have offered a salary slightly below what Keegan Murray is due to make next season (around $8.4 million). Should Vezenkov come over, he would provide the Kings with additional depth at the forward spots. And that would be key since Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles will both be free agents.

  • Derrick Rose.jpg
    Derrick Rose
    NYK Point Guard #4
    The Knicks will not pick up the option on Derrick Rose’s contract, making him an unrestricted free agent on June 30.
    Long a favorite of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, Rose spent the majority of last season out of the rotation. And with Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, and Miles McBride all under contract for 2023-23, that situation wasn’t going to change. Rose, who has been lauded for his professionalism and leadership despite falling out of the rotation, will have the opportunity to join another team when free agency begins. According to Newsday’s Steve Popper, the door has not been closed on a return to New York, either. Should that happen, Rose would likely be paid the veteran minimum.

PBT

nbc_pbte_wnbacharters_230621.jpg
05:06
Helin: ‘Just time’ for WNBA to charter flights
ProBasketballTalk’s Kurt Helin says the WNBA must charter flights if it wants to compete with other major professional sports leagues.
nbc_pbte_kkmocktop10_230621.jpg
07:38
Helin forecasts the 2023 NBA Draft top 10
Kurt Helin gives his predictions for the first 10 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft, which is clouded in uncertainty after Victor Wembanyama as the consensus No. 1 overall pick.
nbc_pbte_bealtradedepth_230621.jpg
06:04
How will Suns gel around their three stars?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson touch on the Suns and Wizards sides of the Bradley Beal trade.
2023 NBA Draft Lottery
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Usually the top handful of picks in the NBA Draft are all but scripted and things don’t get interesting until further down the board.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,

NBA Fantasy and Betting

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite
2023 NBA Draft Grades
Zak Hanshew and Noah Rubin grade the draft picks and break down all of the 2023 NBA Draft selections.
  Noah Rubin
    ,
  • +1 More
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Jordan Poole
Fantasy Fallout: Chris Paul, Jordan Poole trade
The Warriors have made a splash, acquiring CP3 for Jordan Poole
  Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
Brandon Miller
NBA Mock Draft, Volume Two
Who comes off the board after Victor Wembanyama?
  Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Fallout: Porzingis, Smart blockbuster
What a roller coaster of an evening!
  Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,

More NBA News

2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences
Victor Wembanyama reportedly says he will not play in FIBA World Cup
Victor Wembanyama said he will not play at the FIBA World Cup, citing physical workload, according to L’Equipe.
Pascal Siakam
08:47
Report Siakam will not re-sign with team that trades for him could tamp down market
The Sacramento Kings had interest.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Mentions
Deandre Ayton
08:47
Suns reportedly may hold on to Ayton, not trade him for depth
Kevin Durant.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Mentions
NBA: NBA Draft
Scoot Henderson: “I’m hoping to get to play with Dame” Lillard. Will he get the chance?
It wasn’t for lack of effort — the Portland Trail Blazers front office tried to trade the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Mentions
nbc_bfa_goodmanfull_230622.jpg
09:41
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.
For a night that changed the fortunes of at least one franchise — and, when we look back on this night in a few years, probably a few more — the 2023 NBA Draft was relatively drama free.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Mentions
nbc_dps_jaybilasintv_230622.jpg
14:08
2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades
The night began, as expected, with the coronation of Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick amid unreasonable expectations for his success.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Mentions
nbc_bfa_helinfullv2_230622.jpg
09:10
Breaking down Warriors trade for Chris Paul, sending Poole, pick to Wizards
The Golden State Warriors are taking the “damn the luxury tax, full speed ahead” approach to next season and another run at an NBA title.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Mentions
nbc_pbte_kkmocktop10_230621.jpg
07:38
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
Things are moving fast as the NBA Draft is less than 24 hours away.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Mentions
nbc_bfa_porzinigis_v3_230621.jpg
06:35
Winners, losers from blockbuster Porzings to Celtics, Smart to Grizzlies trade
Just a few hours before, any Kristaps Porzingis trade to the Celtics seemed DOA.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Mentions
nbc_bfa_porzinigis_v3_230621.jpg
06:35
Reworked three-team trade reportedly sends Marcus Smart to Memphis, Porzingis to Celtics
Celtics’ fan favorite and a player at the heart of the team — Marcus Smart — is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade that brings Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Mentions