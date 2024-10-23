 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
Backfield Report: Chase Brown tightens grip on Bengals’ backfield ahead of Week 8
NCAA Football: Oregon at Purdue
Illinois vs. Oregon prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: UCLA at Penn State
Penn State vs. Wisconsin prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_seasonpredictions_241023.jpg
Big East basketball season predictions
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241023.jpg
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
nbc_ffhh_eatingood_241023.jpg
Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
Backfield Report: Chase Brown tightens grip on Bengals’ backfield ahead of Week 8
NCAA Football: Oregon at Purdue
Illinois vs. Oregon prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: UCLA at Penn State
Penn State vs. Wisconsin prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_seasonpredictions_241023.jpg
Big East basketball season predictions
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241023.jpg
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
nbc_ffhh_eatingood_241023.jpg
Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Bronny shows potential with the Lakers

October 23, 2024 11:42 AM
Lakers analyst Robert Horry recaps Los Angeles’ season opener after Lebron and Bronny James made history by taking the court together, and how the addition of Bronny keeps Lebron's childlike love for the game alive.
Up Next
nbc_dls_leonard_241018.jpg
1:14
Discussing Leonard’s legacy as injuries pile up
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bronnylakers_241017.jpg
8:14
Bronny has potential to contribute with Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lonzoball_241017.jpg
4:25
Recalling big draft decisions after Ball’s return
Now Playing
nbc_dlb_mattbarnes_241001.jpg
16:51
Barnes: Knicks losing ‘dogs’ in Randle, DiVincenzo
Now Playing
nbc_dls_katknickstrade_240930.jpg
5:15
Timberwolves being ‘cheap’ in handling of Towns
Now Playing
nbc_dls_kerrintv_240917.jpg
11:51
Poole incident was angriest Kerr has been at Green
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_wilsonmvp_240724__253328.jpg
2:41
Titus: NBA Summer league ‘ended the right way’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_kobelocker_240723.jpg
2:20
Kobe’s locker up for auction for over $1 million
Now Playing
nbc_dps_westbrooktrade_240719.jpg
7:50
Nuggets could be a ‘career cleanup’ for Westbrook
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danhurley_240617.jpg
14:21
Hurley reveals why he turned down Lakers job
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brunsonnewdeal_240715.jpg
6:26
Knicks, Brunson building ‘special’ team after deal
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_240711.jpg
17:37
Boeheim discusses Team USA, Cooper Flagg
Now Playing