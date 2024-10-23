Watch Now
Bronny shows potential with the Lakers
Lakers analyst Robert Horry recaps Los Angeles’ season opener after Lebron and Bronny James made history by taking the court together, and how the addition of Bronny keeps Lebron's childlike love for the game alive.
Up Next
Discussing Leonard’s legacy as injuries pile up
Discussing Leonard's legacy as injuries pile up
The Dan Le Batard Show crew discusses Kawhi Leonard's legacy as his right knee injury will reportedly further delay his return to the court for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bronny has potential to contribute with Lakers
Bronny has potential to contribute with Lakers
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Bronny James' potential with the Los Angles Lakers, questioning how LeBron's son can help a team that has a first-time head coach in JJ Redick.
Recalling big draft decisions after Ball’s return
Recalling big draft decisions after Ball's return
Former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball's return from a two-year absence takes the Dan Patrick Show down a rabbit hole of how pivotal NBA draft selections panned out around the league.
Barnes: Knicks losing ‘dogs’ in Randle, DiVincenzo
Barnes: Knicks losing 'dogs' in Randle, DiVincenzo
All the Smoke host Matt Barnes joins the Dan LeBatard Show to discuss interviewing Kamala Harris, the Knicks-Timberwolves trade with Karl-Anthony Towns, Draymond Green's 'worried' exchange with a reporter and more.
Timberwolves being ‘cheap’ in handling of Towns
Timberwolves being 'cheap' in handling of Towns
Dan Le Batard, Stugotz and the Shipping Container analyze how the Minnesota Timberwolves' wanting to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is a short-sighted move.
Poole incident was angriest Kerr has been at Green
Poole incident was angriest Kerr has been at Green
Steve Kerr talks with Dan Le Batard about speaking at the Democratic National Convention, Kevin Durant's time with the Warriors, Phil Jackson's impact on him and more.
Titus: NBA Summer league ‘ended the right way’
Titus: NBA Summer league 'ended the right way'
The Rotoworld Basketball Show discusses the NBA Summer League Championship Game between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies and why the Elam Ending is the best way to finish Summer League games.
Kobe’s locker up for auction for over $1 million
Kobe's locker up for auction for over $1 million
The Dan Patrick crew discusses the auction for Kobe Bryant's old locker, noting the current estimated price is over $1 million.
Nuggets could be a ‘career cleanup’ for Westbrook
Nuggets could be a ‘career cleanup’ for Westbrook
After the Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Utah, where he is expected to sign with the Nuggets later, the Dan Patrick Show looks back on the former MVP’s career and how the move to Denver could play out.
Hurley reveals why he turned down Lakers job
Hurley reveals why he turned down Lakers job
UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss why he turned down the Los Angeles Lakers job, possibility of coaching in the NBA in the future and more.
Knicks, Brunson building ‘special’ team after deal
Knicks, Brunson building 'special' team after deal
Dan Patrick & Co. assess the pros and cons of Jalen Brunson taking less money in his new contract with the Knicks, examining how the move fits into New York's present and future.