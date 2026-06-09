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Top News

Miles Russell
The U.S. Open is getting away from its roots with a shrinking number of qualifiers
Nolan Arenado
MLB’s hitters are struggling to thrive after 35 in the age of analytics and increased velocity
Athletics
Athletics say hello to eventual Vegas fanbase with an explosive 15-14, 12-inning game

Top Clips

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Staley: WNBA must continue to ‘meet the demand’
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Clark, Wilson, Ogwumike honored on TIME100 list
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Russo not ready to anoint Wemby or Brunson

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Watch Now

Everything you need to know about the Sorsby saga

June 9, 2026 02:55 PM
Dan Wetzel breaks down everything to do with the Brendan Sorsby story at Texas Tech.

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