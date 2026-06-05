 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Dodgers vs Angels Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 5
Serena Williams
Serena Williams adds Berlin to her comeback tour and will play doubles
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev beats Jakub Mensik in French Open semifinals and nears elusive Grand Slam title

Top Clips

nbc_soc_wcbeckygpromo_260605.jpg
¡Arranca la Copa Mundial en Peacock!
nbc_golf_xanderbirdie_260605.jpg
Schauffele drills the 30-foot putt at Memorial
nbc_golf_gerardbirdie_260605.jpg
Gerard bounces back with birdie at Memorial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Dodgers vs Angels Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 5
Serena Williams
Serena Williams adds Berlin to her comeback tour and will play doubles
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev beats Jakub Mensik in French Open semifinals and nears elusive Grand Slam title

Top Clips

nbc_soc_wcbeckygpromo_260605.jpg
¡Arranca la Copa Mundial en Peacock!
nbc_golf_xanderbirdie_260605.jpg
Schauffele drills the 30-foot putt at Memorial
nbc_golf_gerardbirdie_260605.jpg
Gerard bounces back with birdie at Memorial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Clark vomits at halftime, scores 17 in win

June 5, 2026 11:15 AM
Chris Mannix and the Danettes react to Caitlin Clark vomiting at halftime during a recent game against the Atlanta Dream.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_jalenbrunson_260605v2.jpg
12:50
Will Brunson etch himself as greatest Knick ever?
nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_260604.jpg
09:58
Haynes: Brunson already on Knicks’ Mount Rushmore
nbc_dps_russellwilsonhof_260604.jpg
13:20
Wilson ‘more of a Hall of Famer than Eli Manning’
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_260604.jpg
17:06
Frye: Johnson ‘overthought himself’ in Game 1 loss
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame1_260604.jpg
13:48
Knicks turn a 24-point swing to steal Game 1
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260603.jpg
21:12
Spurs are writing their own rules in run to Finals
nbc_dps_ryenrussillointerview_260603.jpg
14:45
Wemby can be the best player and face of NBA
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260602.jpg
16:41
Browns seemingly always resetting and rebuilding
nbc_dps_mylesgarretttrade_260602.jpg
05:09
Breaking down the blockbuster Garrett trade
brunson.jpg
13:52
Brunson combines IQ and footwork to be potent
nbc_dps_chetdiscussion_260602.jpg
06:09
Patrick: If I’m OKC, I’m holding onto Holmgren
nbc_dps_spursthundergame7recap_260601.jpg
13:05
Big picture takeaways from Spurs-Thunder Game 7
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260601.jpg
16:26
Breer: AJ Brown felt ‘held back’ in Eagles offense
nbc_dps_seanelliottinterview_260601.jpg
18:12
Wemby ‘not even close’ to reaching full potential
nbc_dps_brianrolappinterview_260529.jpg
13:32
Rolapp: Golf had its ‘AFL-NFL moment,’ just later
nbc_dps_austinriversinterview_260529.jpg
14:13
Spurs-Thunder has been ‘best series all playoffs’
nbc_dps_miketiricointerview_260528.jpg
16:59
Tirico: Thunder not ready for dynasty conversation
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_260528.jpg
17:26
Votto: Ohtani’s season could be MLB’s best ever
nbc_dps_sgaflops_260528.jpg
02:45
Reacting to Silver’s comments on flopping
USATSI_29063060_copy.jpg
16:38
Crawford shares his keys to guarding SGA
USATSI_29054774_copy.jpg
13:32
Breen: Knicks have built a ‘pragmatic’ roster
nbc_dps_spursthundergame5_250527.jpg
05:21
Thunder’s foul-baiting an ‘unfortunate’ storyline
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260526.jpg
19:15
Miller: It’s OKC’s job to keep Wemby from the rim
nbc_dps_goodwillint_260526.jpg
18:01
Goodwill: Knicks playoff run has been ‘remarkable’
nbc_dps_knicksconvo_260526.jpg
12:25
Knicks riding Brunson’s legacy season to finals
nbc_dps_roberthorryinterview_260522.jpg
11:08
Wemby, Brunson reminiscent of Sampson, Hardaway
nbc_dps_knickscelebrityrowv2_260522.jpg
09:05
Are best MSG seats actually going to Knicks fans?
nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
01:27
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality
nbc_dps_patrickewing_260521.jpg
16:16
Ewing feels part of the Knicks’ ECF run
dps_screenshot_052126.jpg
19:37
Thomas: Brunson is ‘at the top of the league’

Latest Clips

nbc_soc_wcbeckygpromo_260605.jpg
30
¡Arranca la Copa Mundial en Peacock!
nbc_golf_xanderbirdie_260605.jpg
26
Schauffele drills the 30-foot putt at Memorial
nbc_golf_gerardbirdie_260605.jpg
35
Gerard bounces back with birdie at Memorial
nbc_bte_nbafinals_260605.jpg
02:14
Can Knicks get the job done in 5 games vs. Spurs?
nbc_bte_almvp_260605.jpg
01:43
Bet on Alvarez for AL MVP after Judge injury
nbc_bte_frenchopen_260605.jpg
02:13
Expect Andreeva to cruise to French Open final win
miles_mpx.jpg
01:52
HLs: Miles makes history as Lynx down Valkyries
nbc_wnba_dreamvsfever_260604.jpg
02:04
HLs: Mitchell, Clark power Fever past Reese, Dream
nbc_lpga_usopenday1_260604.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_nba_enjoy_spursv3_260604.jpg
08:04
Pressure is on for Spurs to win Game 2 at home
nbc_nba_enjoy_pick6_260604.jpg
02:26
Expect KAT to continue to be aggressive in Game 2
nbc_nba_enjoy_malikaintv_260604.jpg
09:41
Andrews: Knicks ‘are the real deal’
nbc_nba_dannygreenintv_260604.jpg
07:58
Green reflects on playing under Popovich
nbc_nba_enjoy_haynesintv_260604.jpg
08:13
Haynes: Expect a ‘flurry’ in free agency
brunson_thumb_060526.jpg
12:15
Knicks ‘had a good game plan’ for Game 1 vs. Spurs
nbc_golf_memorialrd1_260604.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 1
nbc_wmx_aussies_260604.jpg
02:20
Australian riders look to make noise in 2026 WMX
nbc_wmx_lala_260604.jpg
01:57
Defending champion Turner ‘just getting started’
nbc_wmx_herrick_260604.jpg
02:17
Herrick one of WMX’s most promising young riders
nbc_wmx_neilsen_260604.jpg
02:08
Nielsen an integral part of WMX’s next generation
nbc_wmx_jarvis_260604.jpg
02:13
Jarvis can ‘start new chapter’ in 2026 WMX season
nbc_smx_pradointerview_260604.jpg
04:44
Prado ‘super excited’ after Fox Raceway finish
nbc_roto_christianwatson_260604.jpg
01:38
Will Watson’s extension mean an expanded role?
nbc_roto_russellwilson_260604.jpg
01:51
What is Wilson’s legacy after 14-year NFL career?
nbc_roto_romeodunze_260604.jpg
01:47
Odunze gives concerning update on foot post-injury
nbc_smx_30boards_260604.JPG
24:29
Is Pro Circuit team to watch in 2026 MX season?
nbc_roto_tollev3_260604.jpg
01:51
Tolle making a name for himself
nbc_nba_sac_offszn_260604.jpg
07:51
Kings lacking building blocks for the future
nbc_nba_nola_offszn_260604.jpg
08:00
Pelicans’ offseason approach centers around Zion
nbc_wnba_feveranalysis_260604.jpg
14:29
With ‘all eyes’ on Fever, is performance impacted?