2023 MLB Standings
AL
East
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind Division Leader
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|RSRuns Scored
|RARuns Allowed
|DiffRun Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 TB Tampa Bay Rays
|56
|28
|0.667
|0
|34-10
|22-18
|464
|312
|+152
|5-5
|W2
|2 BAL Baltimore Orioles
|48
|32
|0.600
|6
|25-17
|23-15
|389
|369
|+20
|5-5
|L-3
|3 NYY New York Yankees
|45
|36
|0.556
|9.5
|25-19
|20-17
|361
|322
|+39
|6-4
|W2
|4 TOR Toronto Blue Jays
|45
|38
|0.542
|10.5
|23-16
|22-22
|369
|348
|+21
|6-4
|L-1
|5 BOS Boston Red Sox
|41
|42
|0.494
|14.5
|21-21
|20-21
|402
|391
|+11
|3-7
|W1
West
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind Division Leader
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|RSRuns Scored
|RARuns Allowed
|DiffRun Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 TEX Texas Rangers
|49
|33
|0.598
|0
|26-16
|23-17
|486
|331
|+155
|4-6
|L-2
|2 HOU Houston Astros
|45
|37
|0.549
|4
|22-19
|23-18
|382
|324
|+58
|6-4
|W3
|3 LAA Los Angeles Angels
|44
|39
|0.530
|5.5
|22-18
|22-21
|415
|379
|+36
|4-6
|L-2
|4 SEA Seattle Mariners
|38
|41
|0.481
|9.5
|22-19
|16-22
|353
|331
|+22
|4-6
|L-2
|5 OAK Oakland Athletics
|21
|62
|0.253
|28.5
|10-31
|11-31
|286
|526
|-240
|2-8
|L-2
Central
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind Division Leader
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|RSRuns Scored
|RARuns Allowed
|DiffRun Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 MIN Minnesota Twins
|41
|42
|0.494
|0
|23-19
|18-23
|351
|320
|+31
|5-5
|W1
|2 CLE Cleveland Guardians
|39
|42
|0.481
|1
|20-19
|19-23
|322
|338
|-16
|6-4
|L-2
|3 CWS Chicago White Sox
|36
|47
|0.434
|5
|20-20
|16-27
|344
|399
|-55
|5-5
|W2
|4 DET Detroit Tigers
|35
|46
|0.432
|5
|18-21
|17-25
|309
|392
|-83
|4-6
|L-1
|5 KC Kansas City Royals
|23
|59
|0.280
|17.5
|11-31
|12-28
|304
|445
|-141
|4-6
|L-1
NL
Central
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind Division Leader
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|RSRuns Scored
|RARuns Allowed
|DiffRun Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 CIN Cincinnati Reds
|44
|38
|0.537
|0
|22-20
|22-18
|409
|423
|-14
|7-3
|W3
|2 MIL Milwaukee Brewers
|43
|39
|0.524
|1
|22-18
|21-21
|331
|353
|-22
|6-4
|L-1
|3 PIT Pittsburgh Pirates
|39
|42
|0.481
|4.5
|22-19
|17-23
|342
|373
|-31
|5-5
|W4
|4 CHC Chicago Cubs
|38
|42
|0.475
|5
|21-20
|17-22
|369
|337
|+32
|5-5
|W1
|5 STL St. Louis Cardinals
|33
|47
|0.413
|10
|15-24
|18-23
|365
|396
|-31
|6-4
|L-2
East
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind Division Leader
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|RSRuns Scored
|RARuns Allowed
|DiffRun Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 ATL Atlanta Braves
|54
|27
|0.667
|0
|28-15
|26-12
|457
|328
|+129
|9-1
|W6
|2 MIA Miami Marlins
|48
|35
|0.578
|7
|25-16
|23-19
|338
|350
|-12
|6-4
|L-1
|3 PHI Philadelphia Phillies
|43
|38
|0.531
|11
|21-15
|22-23
|354
|362
|-8
|6-4
|L-1
|4 NYM New York Mets
|36
|46
|0.439
|18.5
|18-19
|18-27
|364
|383
|-19
|2-8
|L-3
|5 WAS Washington Nationals
|33
|48
|0.407
|21
|13-27
|20-21
|335
|396
|-61
|6-4
|W3
West
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind Division Leader
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|RSRuns Scored
|RARuns Allowed
|DiffRun Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1 ARI Arizona Diamondbacks
|48
|34
|0.585
|0
|24-20
|24-14
|420
|386
|+34
|5-5
|L-2
|2 LAD Los Angeles Dodgers
|46
|35
|0.568
|1.5
|24-15
|22-20
|445
|377
|+68
|7-3
|W2
|3 SF San Francisco Giants
|46
|36
|0.561
|2
|23-19
|23-17
|396
|353
|+43
|6-4
|W1
|4 SD San Diego Padres
|37
|45
|0.451
|11
|20-22
|17-23
|349
|332
|+17
|2-8
|L-6
|5 COL Colorado Rockies
|33
|51
|0.393
|16
|20-22
|13-29
|369
|504
|-135
|4-6
|W1
Glossary
X Clinched Wild Card
Y Clinched Division
W Wins
L Losses
PCT Winning Percentage
GB Games Behind Division Leader
Home Home Win/Loss Record
Away Away Win/Loss Record
RS Runs Scored For Team
RA Runs Allowed Against Team
Diff Run Differential
L10 Record Last 10 Games
Streak Current Win/Loss Streak
AL
|TeamsTeams
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWin Percentage
|1 TB Tampa Bay Rays
|56
|28
|0.667
|2 BAL Baltimore Orioles
|48
|32
|0.600
|3 TEX Texas Rangers
|49
|33
|0.598
|4 NYY New York Yankees
|45
|36
|0.556
|5 HOU Houston Astros
|45
|37
|0.549
|6 TOR Toronto Blue Jays
|45
|38
|0.542
NL
|TeamsTeams
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWin Percentage
|1 ATL Atlanta Braves
|54
|27
|0.667
|2 ARI Arizona Diamondbacks
|48
|34
|0.585
|3 MIA Miami Marlins
|48
|35
|0.578
|4 LAD Los Angeles Dodgers
|46
|35
|0.568
|5 SF San Francisco Giants
|46
|36
|0.561
|6 CIN Cincinnati Reds
|44
|38
|0.537