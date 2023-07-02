 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB

2023 MLB Standings
Division Conference
AL
East
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind Division Leader HomeHome Record AwayAway Record RSRuns Scored RARuns Allowed DiffRun Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 TB Tampa Bay Rays  56 28 0.667 0 34-10 22-18 464 312 +152 5-5 W2
2 BAL Baltimore Orioles  48 32 0.600 6 25-17 23-15 389 369 +20 5-5 L-3
3 NYY New York Yankees  45 36 0.556 9.5 25-19 20-17 361 322 +39 6-4 W2
4 TOR Toronto Blue Jays  45 38 0.542 10.5 23-16 22-22 369 348 +21 6-4 L-1
5 BOS Boston Red Sox  41 42 0.494 14.5 21-21 20-21 402 391 +11 3-7 W1
West
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind Division Leader HomeHome Record AwayAway Record RSRuns Scored RARuns Allowed DiffRun Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 TEX Texas Rangers  49 33 0.598 0 26-16 23-17 486 331 +155 4-6 L-2
2 HOU Houston Astros  45 37 0.549 4 22-19 23-18 382 324 +58 6-4 W3
3 LAA Los Angeles Angels  44 39 0.530 5.5 22-18 22-21 415 379 +36 4-6 L-2
4 SEA Seattle Mariners  38 41 0.481 9.5 22-19 16-22 353 331 +22 4-6 L-2
5 OAK Oakland Athletics  21 62 0.253 28.5 10-31 11-31 286 526 -240 2-8 L-2
Central
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind Division Leader HomeHome Record AwayAway Record RSRuns Scored RARuns Allowed DiffRun Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 MIN Minnesota Twins  41 42 0.494 0 23-19 18-23 351 320 +31 5-5 W1
2 CLE Cleveland Guardians  39 42 0.481 1 20-19 19-23 322 338 -16 6-4 L-2
3 CWS Chicago White Sox  36 47 0.434 5 20-20 16-27 344 399 -55 5-5 W2
4 DET Detroit Tigers  35 46 0.432 5 18-21 17-25 309 392 -83 4-6 L-1
5 KC Kansas City Royals  23 59 0.280 17.5 11-31 12-28 304 445 -141 4-6 L-1
NL
Central
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind Division Leader HomeHome Record AwayAway Record RSRuns Scored RARuns Allowed DiffRun Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 CIN Cincinnati Reds  44 38 0.537 0 22-20 22-18 409 423 -14 7-3 W3
2 MIL Milwaukee Brewers  43 39 0.524 1 22-18 21-21 331 353 -22 6-4 L-1
3 PIT Pittsburgh Pirates  39 42 0.481 4.5 22-19 17-23 342 373 -31 5-5 W4
4 CHC Chicago Cubs  38 42 0.475 5 21-20 17-22 369 337 +32 5-5 W1
5 STL St. Louis Cardinals  33 47 0.413 10 15-24 18-23 365 396 -31 6-4 L-2
East
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind Division Leader HomeHome Record AwayAway Record RSRuns Scored RARuns Allowed DiffRun Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 ATL Atlanta Braves  54 27 0.667 0 28-15 26-12 457 328 +129 9-1 W6
2 MIA Miami Marlins  48 35 0.578 7 25-16 23-19 338 350 -12 6-4 L-1
3 PHI Philadelphia Phillies  43 38 0.531 11 21-15 22-23 354 362 -8 6-4 L-1
4 NYM New York Mets  36 46 0.439 18.5 18-19 18-27 364 383 -19 2-8 L-3
5 WAS Washington Nationals  33 48 0.407 21 13-27 20-21 335 396 -61 6-4 W3
West
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind Division Leader HomeHome Record AwayAway Record RSRuns Scored RARuns Allowed DiffRun Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 ARI Arizona Diamondbacks  48 34 0.585 0 24-20 24-14 420 386 +34 5-5 L-2
2 LAD Los Angeles Dodgers  46 35 0.568 1.5 24-15 22-20 445 377 +68 7-3 W2
3 SF San Francisco Giants  46 36 0.561 2 23-19 23-17 396 353 +43 6-4 W1
4 SD San Diego Padres  37 45 0.451 11 20-22 17-23 349 332 +17 2-8 L-6
5 COL Colorado Rockies  33 51 0.393 16 20-22 13-29 369 504 -135 4-6 W1
Glossary
X Clinched Wild Card
Y Clinched Division
W Wins
L Losses
PCT Winning Percentage
GB Games Behind Division Leader
Home Home Win/Loss Record
Away Away Win/Loss Record
RS Runs Scored For Team
RA Runs Allowed Against Team
Diff Run Differential
L10 Record Last 10 Games
Streak Current Win/Loss Streak
AL
TeamsTeams WWins LLosses PCTWin Percentage
1 TB Tampa Bay Rays  56 28 0.667
2 BAL Baltimore Orioles  48 32 0.600
3 TEX Texas Rangers  49 33 0.598
4 NYY New York Yankees  45 36 0.556
5 HOU Houston Astros  45 37 0.549
6 TOR Toronto Blue Jays  45 38 0.542
NL
TeamsTeams WWins LLosses PCTWin Percentage
1 ATL Atlanta Braves  54 27 0.667
2 ARI Arizona Diamondbacks  48 34 0.585
3 MIA Miami Marlins  48 35 0.578
4 LAD Los Angeles Dodgers  46 35 0.568
5 SF San Francisco Giants  46 36 0.561
6 CIN Cincinnati Reds  44 38 0.537