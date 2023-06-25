NASCAR
Ryan Blaney walked away from what he called the hardest impact in his career, but he was upset there was no SAFER barrier where his car struck.
Live and Upcoming
8:00PM EDT
Monday Night Raw
USA Network
11:00PM EDT
RAW Talk
Peacock
7:00PM EDT
National Champs: Day 1
Peacock
8:00PM EDT
WWE NXT
USA Network
1:00PM EDT
The Bump
Peacock
NASCAR VIDEOS
Chastain's car came to life as darkness fell
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty review the racing at NASCAR Superspeedway, where Ross Chastain backed up his first career Cup Series pole with his first win of the season.
Up Next
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
Chastain's car came to life as darkness fell
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty review the racing at NASCAR Superspeedway, where Ross Chastain backed up his first career Cup Series pole with his first win of the season.
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
Ross Chastain talks about trusting his tools, staying patient, and evolving in order to drive to victory lane at Nashville Superspeedway despite all the noise swirling around him and public criticism.
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville
Kyle Larson says the No. 5 felt "pretty off" and has been missing speed the last couple of races, but all in all is pleased to maximize the day with a top-five result.
Elliott secures 2nd top-five finish in a row
Elliott secures 2nd top-five finish in a row
Chase Elliott likes the "cadence" the No. 9 team is on after its second-consecutive top-five NASCAR Cup Series finish, as he searches for a win to qualify for the playoffs.
Highlights: Chastain wins Cup race at Nashville
Highlights: Chastain wins Cup race at Nashville
Ross Chastain wins the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway for his first victory of the year and to punch his ticket to the playoffs.
Truex Jr. shows off speed during runner-up
Truex Jr. shows off speed during runner-up
Following a second-place finish at Nashville, Martin Truex Jr. says the No. 19 was too loose on the long runs and needed more balance to make a move.
Hamlin third at Nashville after 2nd-most laps led
Hamlin third at Nashville after 2nd-most laps led
Denny Hamlin discusses the importance of track position at Nashville after giving the No. 11 team a chance to win and optimizing the day with a third-place finish.
Chastain smashes watermelon to celebrate win
Chastain smashes watermelon to celebrate win
Ross Chastain smashes a watermelon in celebration after his Nashville and speaks about self-reflection and putting trust in his people amid criticism.
Chastain wins at Nashville from pole position
Chastain wins at Nashville from pole position
Ross Chastain starts from pole position, leads 99 laps, the most of any driver, en route to the NASCAR Cup Series victory at Nashville Superspeedway.
MORE NASCAR
Latest From NASCAR
AJ Allmendinger holds off the challengers during an overtime restart in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, as the field wrecks behind him crossing the finish line.
“Life is good” for AJ Allmendinger following his Xfinity Series victory at Nashville, and he says he loves winning on ovals because he knows a lot of people doubt him on oval tracks.
Ross Chastain scored his first career Cup pole and also gave Trackhouse Racing it’s first Cup pole Saturday.
All the details for Sunday’s race on NBC.
Josh Berry joins Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton to recap an “exciting week” after it was revealed that he’ll replace Kevin Harvick in 2024 and says he’s happy to have a Cup home for at least the next few years.
Ross Chastain will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green for the first time in his career after capturing pole position at Nashville Superspeedway, which is also the first pole for Trackhouse Racing.
A noticeably relieved Ross Chastain explains what it means to finally capture his and Trackhouse Racing’s first pole position after so much personal frustration over the years during qualifying sessions.
Daniel Suarez loses the rear end of his race car during the final round for pole position at Nashville Superspeedway and backs it into the wall before even taking the green flag for his qualifying lap.
Check out the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway ahead of the Tennessee Lottery 250.
Cole Custer credits his team for making it easy to run a solid lap after claiming pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.