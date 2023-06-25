 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Report: Malachi Wideman enters supplemental draft
USFL South Division Championship
Birmingham bests New Orleans for second straight USFL Championship berth
New York Jets Offseason Workout
Garrett Wilson: No one’s expectations for me are higher than my own

Top Clips

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Report: Malachi Wideman enters supplemental draft
USFL South Division Championship
Birmingham bests New Orleans for second straight USFL Championship berth
New York Jets Offseason Workout
Garrett Wilson: No one’s expectations for me are higher than my own

Top Clips

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR

nbc_nas_blaneycrash_230625.jpg
03:51
Ryan Blaney upset he hit area not protected by SAFER barrier
Ryan Blaney walked away from what he called the hardest impact in his career, but he was upset there was no SAFER barrier where his car struck.
Live and Upcoming
Image for National Champs: Day 1
National Champs: Day 1
8:00PM EDT
Peacock
8:00PM EDT
Monday Night Raw
USA Network
11:00PM EDT
RAW Talk
Peacock
7:00PM EDT
National Champs: Day 1
Peacock
8:00PM EDT
WWE NXT
USA Network
1:00PM EDT
The Bump
Peacock

View Full Schedule
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Nashville winners and losers
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
05:34
Nashville Cup results, driver points
nbc_nas_truex_230625.jpg
01:20
What drivers said at Nashville
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
03:18
Ross Chastain wins at Nashville for first Cup win of the year
nbc_nas_larson_230625.jpg
01:46
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville
nbc_nas_elliott_230625.jpg
02:02
Elliott secures 2nd top-five finish in a row

NASCAR VIDEOS
Chastain's car came to life as darkness fell
June 25, 2023 11:14 PM
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty review the racing at NASCAR Superspeedway, where Ross Chastain backed up his first career Cup Series pole with his first win of the season.
Up Next
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
3:18
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
5:34
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_230625.jpg
1:46
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_elliott_230625.jpg
2:02
Elliott secures 2nd top-five finish in a row
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupnashville_230625.jpg
15:34
Highlights: Chastain wins Cup race at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truex_230625.jpg
1:20
Truex Jr. shows off speed during runner-up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_230625.jpg
1:29
Hamlin third at Nashville after 2nd-most laps led
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastain_230625.jpg
3:41
Chastain smashes watermelon to celebrate win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lastlapcelebration_230625.jpg
4:43
Chastain wins at Nashville from pole position
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_230625.jpg
3:51
Blaney suffers hard front-end impact at Nashville
Now Playing

MORE NASCAR

nbc_nas_reddickcrash_230625.jpg
02:00
Reddick loses tire, dives to pit road
AUTO: JUN 10 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Dr. Diandra: Do some drivers race better during certain parts of the season?
nbc_nas_chastain_230624.jpg
01:19
Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain seek to change the narrative at Nashville
nbc_nas_xfinitynashville_230524.jpg
14:58
Nashville Xfinity results, driver points
nbc_nas_chastain_230624.jpg
01:19
Nashville Cup starting lineup
nbc_nas_allmendinger_230624.jpg
01:51
AJ Allmendinger pulls away to win Nashville Xfinity race
nbc_nas_xfinitynashville_230524.jpg
14:58
Highlights: Allmendinger wins Xfinity at Nashville
nbc_nas_herbst_230624.jpg
01:19
Herbst discouraged despite runner-up finish

Latest From NASCAR

nbc_nas_xfinityfinish_230624.jpg
02:44
Allmendinger wins Tennessee Lottery 250 in OT
AJ Allmendinger holds off the challengers during an overtime restart in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, as the field wrecks behind him crossing the finish line.
nbc_nas_allmendinger_230624.jpg
01:51
Allmendinger proves doubters wrong at Nashville
“Life is good” for AJ Allmendinger following his Xfinity Series victory at Nashville, and he says he loves winning on ovals because he knows a lot of people doubt him on oval tracks.
nbc_nas_chastain_230624.jpg
01:19
Ross Chastain scores his first career Cup pole
Ross Chastain scored his first career Cup pole and also gave Trackhouse Racing it’s first Cup pole Saturday.
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_nashville_230623.jpg
01:14
Sunday Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway: Start time, TV info, weather
All the details for Sunday’s race on NBC.
nbc_nas_berryinterview_230624.jpg
03:04
Berry ‘hungry’ to win in Cup Series with SHR
Josh Berry joins Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton to recap an “exciting week” after it was revealed that he’ll replace Kevin Harvick in 2024 and says he’s happy to have a Cup home for at least the next few years.
nbc_nas_cupnashqual_230624.jpg
09:43
Highlights: Chastain on Cup pole at Nashville
Ross Chastain will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green for the first time in his career after capturing pole position at Nashville Superspeedway, which is also the first pole for Trackhouse Racing.
nbc_nas_chastain_230624.jpg
01:19
Chastain captures first Cup pole of career
A noticeably relieved Ross Chastain explains what it means to finally capture his and Trackhouse Racing’s first pole position after so much personal frustration over the years during qualifying sessions.
nbc_nas_suarezcrash_230624.jpg
01:28
Suarez crashes during final round of qualifying
Daniel Suarez loses the rear end of his race car during the final round for pole position at Nashville Superspeedway and backs it into the wall before even taking the green flag for his qualifying lap.
nbc_nas_xfinitynashquals_230624.jpg
06:12
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
Check out the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway ahead of the Tennessee Lottery 250.
nbc_nas_custerpole_230624.jpg
01:08
Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
Cole Custer credits his team for making it easy to run a solid lap after claiming pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.