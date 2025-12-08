 Skip navigation
Chase Elliott will have a new look for two NASCAR Cup races next season

  
Published December 8, 2025 01:45 PM

Chase Elliott will be driving a new look in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series fall races at Kansas Speedway (Sept. 27) and Phoenix Raceway (Oct. 18), where his No. 9 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Kelley Blue Book.

Hendrick Motorsports unveiled the two-race paint scheme Monday for Elliott, who recently was named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for the eighth consecutive season.

Last week, the team released the No. 9 paint scheme next season for NAPA, which will be Elliott’s primary sponsor for the 2020 champion’s 11th consecutive season in NASCAR’s premier series.

Here are a few renderings of the new Kelley Blue Book livery for 2026:

9C26 Kelley Blue Book0001.png
9C26 Kelley Blue Book0007.png
9C26 Kelley Blue Book0003.png