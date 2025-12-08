Chase Elliott will have a new look for two NASCAR Cup races next season

Chase Elliott will be driving a new look in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series fall races at Kansas Speedway (Sept. 27) and Phoenix Raceway (Oct. 18), where his No. 9 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Kelley Blue Book.

Hendrick Motorsports unveiled the two-race paint scheme Monday for Elliott, who recently was named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for the eighth consecutive season.

Last week, the team released the No. 9 paint scheme next season for NAPA, which will be Elliott’s primary sponsor for the 2020 champion’s 11th consecutive season in NASCAR’s premier series.

New year, new look! 🔥💙 The 2026 @KelleyBlueBook ride is here and ready to roll for @chaseelliott - Spot it next year at @kansasspeedway and @phoenixraceway. Who’s excited? 🙌 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/KiPO0LMbaF — Kelley Blue Book (@KelleyBlueBook) December 8, 2025

Here are a few renderings of the new Kelley Blue Book livery for 2026: