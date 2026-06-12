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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox game postponed because of rain

  
Published June 11, 2026 09:17 PM
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox

Jun 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Kamil Krzaczynski/Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of rain and thunderstorms.

It was rescheduled for Aug. 20, which had been a mutual off day for the teams.

The Braves dropped the first two games in the three-game series. The NL East leaders left 10 runners on base during Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Atlanta has lost three in a row just once this season, from April 4-6. The Braves and White Sox are the only teams in the majors that haven’t recorded a four-game losing streak this year.

Martín Pérez pitches for Atlanta on Friday night when it begins a three-game set at the New York Mets. Spencer Strider goes on Saturday at Citi Field, and Bryce Elder starts for the Braves on Sunday.

Chicago hosts Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Anthony Kay starts the opener of the weekend series for the White Sox, followed by Sean Burke and Erick Fedde.

The AL Central-leading White Sox are 10-5 in their last 15 games. They are 36-31 overall after they had a 23-44 record after 67 games in 2025.

Before the game was postponed, the White Sox traded veteran outfielder Derek Hill to the Philadelphia Phillies. They also activated outfielder Everson Pereira from the 10-day injured list.