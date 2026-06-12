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Paige Bueckers scores season-high 31 and the Wings beat the Mercury 85-70

  
Published June 12, 2026 12:08 AM
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

Jun 11, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) scores a basket against Phoenix Mercury forward Noemie Brochant (1) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Chris Jones/Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 31 points, Jessica Shepard had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-70 on Thursday night.

Bueckers scored 24 points in the first half on 11-of-14 shooting, capped by a 3-pointer with 54.2 seconds left to give the Wings a 45-33 lead. Dallas also outscored Phoenix 25-16 in the third quarter.

Dallas, which led by as many as 22 points, had its lead cut to 80-70 with 1:28 left after sitting Bueckers with a big lead. But Phoenix was called for an offensive foul on its next possession and Li Yueru completed a three-point play with 42.5 seconds remaining for a 13-point lead to seal it.

Bueckers, who also had six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes, recorded the 17th 30-point game in the WNBA this season. The 30-point performance was the third of her career and first since setting the rookie scoring record last August.

Azzi Fudd also scored 17 for Dallas (8-4). Shepard secured her 26th career double-double and seventh of the season.

Lexi Held led Phoenix (4-10) with 17 points. Kahleah Copper was 3 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points. Alyssa Thomas had six points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Up next

Phoenix: Begins a three-game homestand on Saturday against Los Angeles.

Dallas: Plays at Portland on Saturday.