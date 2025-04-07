 Skip navigation
The Masters - Practice Day Two
Masters 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National
The Masters - Practice Day Two
Masters 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National
Ja’Kobi Gillespie
Maryland losses in the portal continue in the weeks following Sweet 16

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbacoach_250408.jpg
Atkinson the ‘easy’ pick for NBA COTY
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250408.jpg
Hawks could struggle defensively against Magic
nbc_roto_warriorssuns_250408.jpg
Expect Warriors to bounce back and cover vs. Suns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WNBASeattle Storm

Seattle
Storm

Washington Mystics v Phoenix Mercury
WNBA star Elena Delle Donne retires after 11 seasons and the 2019 championship
The second overall pick in 2013 by Chicago, Delle Donne spent a dozen years as one of the faces of the WNBA.
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
April 7, 2025 02:49 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin unpack their 2025 WNBA Draft predictions, including how things change after the recent NCAA Tournament finish and how certain player decisions have shaken up the draft.
Up Next
nbc_oht_draftpredictions_250407.jpg
21:50
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
Now Playing
nbc_oht_cashint_250324.jpg
4:25
Cash’s thoughts on WNBA free agency movement
Now Playing
nbc_oht_unrivaledrose_250320.jpg
8:34
Take Rose BC’s Unrivaled title seriously
Now Playing
nbc_oht_unrivaledszn_250320.jpg
15:26
Why Unrivaled’s inaugural season was a ‘success’
Now Playing
nbc_oht_marshintvv2_250306.jpg
21:54
Marsh: Reese, Cardoso have ‘big things’ coming
Now Playing
ohtcourtneyimage.jpg
19:21
GSW’s Curry to Lynx star Williams: ‘You a dawg’
Now Playing
nbc_oht_taurasiretirement_250226.jpg
22:25
How Taurasi left a lasting impact on the WNBA
Now Playing
nbc_oht_tatum_250215.jpg
1:05
Celtics’ Tatum aims to bring WNBA to St. Louis
Now Playing
nbc_oht_griner_250129.jpg
10:13
Griner’s move to Dream boosts title hopes
Now Playing
nbc_oht_nextforsuns_250129.jpg
19:04
Thomas’ trade to Mercury leaves questions for Sun
Now Playing

