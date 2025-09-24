 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons
Bills at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: World Series-Workouts
Toronto’s Bo Bichette activated for World Series, at second base for first time since 2019
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Haiden Deegan banner SX1.jpg
Haiden Deegan to debut on a 450 in the World Supercross Championship (WSX)
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
Homa limps off green in Utah
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seattle Storm

Sonia
Raman

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm announce that Noelle Quinn will not return as coach
The Storm lost in a decisive Game 3 to Las Vegas on Thursday after finishing seventh in the standings in the regular season.
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh
September 24, 2025 02:57 PM
Natalie Esquire and Owen Pence analyze the Liberty moving on from coach Sandy Brondello after four seasons, explaining why this is "a bold, risky decision." Then, they examine the Storm not renewing Noelle Quinn's deal.
Latest Player News

  • Sonia Raman
    SEA Head Coach
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    ESPN’s Shams Charania reports the Storm will name Sonia Raman the team’s new head coach.
    Following a first-round exit at the hands of the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces, the Storm parted ways with Noelle Quinn after five seasons at the helm. She’s been replaced by Raman, who becomes the first Indian-American head coach in WNBA history. A member of Sandy Brondello’s coaching staff with the Liberty this season, Raman spent the prior four seasons on Taylor Jenkins’ coaching staff in Memphis. Like many teams, the Storm have multiple key players who will be unrestricted free agents this offseason, including Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike. However, promising rookie Dominique Malonga is under contract for 2026 after playing well to finish the 2025 campaign.