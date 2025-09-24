Following a first-round exit at the hands of the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces, the Storm parted ways with Noelle Quinn after five seasons at the helm. She’s been replaced by Raman, who becomes the first Indian-American head coach in WNBA history. A member of Sandy Brondello’s coaching staff with the Liberty this season, Raman spent the prior four seasons on Taylor Jenkins’ coaching staff in Memphis. Like many teams, the Storm have multiple key players who will be unrestricted free agents this offseason, including Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike. However, promising rookie Dominique Malonga is under contract for 2026 after playing well to finish the 2025 campaign.