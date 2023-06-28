 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball

Player News

All Player News
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
01:05
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
George Bissell discusses the emergence of Reese Olson and the unexpected rebirth of Tommy Pham in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
Kyle Hendricks
01:05
Pickups of the Day: Hankering for Hendricks
Dave Shovein highlights Kyle Hendricks and Nick Gonzales, explaining why both players may be worth a shot in fantasy.
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
01:05
July Top 300 Overall
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB Videos
nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
10:53
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
nbc_dps_davidcone_230629.jpg
11:04
Cone shares significance of German’s perfect game
nbc_roto_ctbbadervolpe_230629.jpg
07:01
Rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Volpe, Bader
nbc_roto_ctbkimalzolay_230628.jpg
07:04
Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
nbc_dps_jonwertheiminterview_230628.jpeg
12:14
Wertheim: Saudi sportswashing messaging is mixed
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_230627.jpeg
11:39
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Volpe, Bader
June 28, 2023 03:37 PM
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski discuss rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Harrison Bader and Anthony Volpe, highlighting how both players can still offer value to fantasy managers.
CIRCLING THE BASES

Rotoworld’S D.J. Short and a revolving cast of fantasy analysts deliver top-notch fantasy baseball analysis covering draft strategy, waiver wire pickups, the latest injury news, or insight on the newest prospect call-ups.

Latest

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
Mentions
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Mentions
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June wasn’t enough to overcome a six-run third inning by the Chicago White Sox.
Mentions
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Toronto Blue Jays, who optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo.
Mentions
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías’ frustrating season took another turn Thursday when he was demoted to the minor leagues.
Mentions
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer.
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
Terry Francona was back inside the visitor’s office at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday. That’s where he will stay for the game.
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.
Mentions
Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
It’s the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles this Sunday, July 2 in an MLB Sunday Showdown NBC and Peacock.