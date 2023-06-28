Fantasy Baseball
George Bissell discusses the emergence of Reese Olson and the unexpected rebirth of Tommy Pham in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Dave Shovein highlights Kyle Hendricks and Nick Gonzales, explaining why both players may be worth a shot in fantasy.
MLB Videos
Rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Volpe, Bader
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski discuss rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Harrison Bader and Anthony Volpe, highlighting how both players can still offer value to fantasy managers.
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski discuss rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Harrison Bader and Anthony Volpe, highlighting how both players can still offer value to fantasy managers.
Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski highlight two widely available players that have been heating up and why they should be on fantasy baseball manager's radars.
No-hit debut gives LAD’s Sheehan short-term upside
After throwing six no-hit innings in his MLB debut, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan carries plenty of upside for fantasy managers looking to bolster their pitching over the next couple weeks.
Adam Duvall talks injury recovery, insulin efforts
Boston Red Sox OF Adam Duvall joins D.J. Short to discuss his return from injury, biggest surprises from rule changes, and his efforts to spread awareness about insulin affordability as an athlete with Type 1 diabetes.
LAA’s Detmers worth adding for strikeout potential
Scott Pianowski makes the case for rostering Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers amid a thin fantasy baseball pitching market, largely due to his strikeout potential.
Hard-throwing Hicks should be rostered everywhere
D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski offer a pair of players from the lackluster St. Louis Cardinals as under-the-radar additions that can give fantasy teams a boost.
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski debate which team, between the Rangers and Diamondbacks, is more poised to sustain its level of play for the rest of the 2023 MLB campaign.
Stash Encarnacion-Strand before it’s too late
D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski highlight Reds prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand and explain why he should be rostered in all fantasy leagues ahead of a seemingly imminent call-up.
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks
D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski list their current top 10 starting pitcher rankings and detail notable changes from the beginning of the season to now.
CIRCLING THE BASES
Rotoworld’S D.J. Short and a revolving cast of fantasy analysts deliver top-notch fantasy baseball analysis covering draft strategy, waiver wire pickups, the latest injury news, or insight on the newest prospect call-ups.
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June wasn’t enough to overcome a six-run third inning by the Chicago White Sox.
Catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Toronto Blue Jays, who optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías’ frustrating season took another turn Thursday when he was demoted to the minor leagues.
The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer.
Terry Francona was back inside the visitor’s office at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday. That’s where he will stay for the game.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.
How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
It’s the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles this Sunday, July 2 in an MLB Sunday Showdown NBC and Peacock.