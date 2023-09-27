 Skip navigation
tucker.jpg

Michigan State fires coach Mel Tucker for bringing ridicule to school, breaching his contract
Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Poland plans 2036 Olympic bid
nbc_pff_bigten_topqbs_230927.jpg
How to watch Michigan State vs Iowa: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 5 matchup

Top Clips

nbc_berry_draftkings_230927.jpg
Week 4 lines: Cardinals-49ers, Dolphins-Bills
nbc_rugby_uruvnam_230927.jpg
Highlights: Uruguay v. Namibia, Rugby WC
nbc_berry_davisdotson_230927.jpg
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball

Articles

Latest

Jameson Taillon
Pickups of the Day: Time to Try on Taillon
Dave Shovein looks at a solid streaming option for Wednesday’s MLB slate and a rookie slugger that has been punishing opposing pitchers.
Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins
Pickups of the Day: Power For The Stretch Run
Shelly Verougstraete highlight a pair of under-the-radar power bats for the final week of the season in the latest Pickups of the Day.
MLB: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
Mixing It Up: King proves his worth, Quantrill leaning on his splitter
Eric Samulski identifies pitchers making interesting changes for the final week of the MLB season.
MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays
Pickups of the Day: Carter Catching Fire
George Bissell breaks down meteoric rises for Evan Carter and Junior Caminero in the latest Pickups of the Day.
MLB: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles
Pickups of the Day: On The Mark
George Bissell breaks down Mark Vientos’ recent hot streak and a pair of intriguing young pitchers in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Ranger Suárez
Pickups of the Day: Swoop in for Suárez
Dave Shovein explores a hot-hitting outfielder that continues to fly under the radar and an outstanding streamer of Thursday’s slate of MLB action.
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres
Saves and Steals: The Final Stretch
Jorge Montanez highlights the latest in saves and steals, including Josh Hader’s big week, Ryan Helsley performing, and Bo Naylor providing speed at the catcher position.
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros
Pickups of the Day: We Yearn for O’Hearn
Dave Shovein explores an underrated Orioles’ slugger that’s on a heater and a strong streaming option for Wednesday’s MLB slate.
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Pickups of the Day: Perfect Combo with Ryan Yarbrough
Shelly Verougstraete discusses Ryan Yarbrough’s production in Los Angeles and more in the latest Pickups of the Day.
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
Mixing It Up: Giolito tweaks his slider, Stone leans on sinker
Welcome to Mixing It Up, a weekly column where I look at starting pitchers who are making noteworthy changes to their pitch mix or pitch shape/velocity.