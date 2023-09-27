Fantasy Baseball
Dave Shovein looks at a solid streaming option for Wednesday’s MLB slate and a rookie slugger that has been punishing opposing pitchers.
Shelly Verougstraete highlight a pair of under-the-radar power bats for the final week of the season in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Eric Samulski identifies pitchers making interesting changes for the final week of the MLB season.
George Bissell breaks down meteoric rises for Evan Carter and Junior Caminero in the latest Pickups of the Day.
George Bissell breaks down Mark Vientos’ recent hot streak and a pair of intriguing young pitchers in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Dave Shovein explores a hot-hitting outfielder that continues to fly under the radar and an outstanding streamer of Thursday’s slate of MLB action.
Jorge Montanez highlights the latest in saves and steals, including Josh Hader’s big week, Ryan Helsley performing, and Bo Naylor providing speed at the catcher position.
Dave Shovein explores an underrated Orioles’ slugger that’s on a heater and a strong streaming option for Wednesday’s MLB slate.
Shelly Verougstraete discusses Ryan Yarbrough’s production in Los Angeles and more in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Welcome to Mixing It Up, a weekly column where I look at starting pitchers who are making noteworthy changes to their pitch mix or pitch shape/velocity.