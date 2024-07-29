Skip navigation
Paris 2024 Schedule
See the full Paris 2024 Olympic Schedule on NBCOlympics.com
Golf Streaming Schedule
Replays
Live & Upcoming
Tue, Jul 30
6:00AM EDT
Golf Central - Paris Preview
Peacock
Wed, Jul 31
6:00AM EDT
Golf Central - Paris Preview
Peacock
Thu, Aug 01
3:00AM EDT
Men's Round 1: Part 1
Peacock
7:00AM EDT
Men's Round 1: Part 2
Peacock
Fri, Aug 02
3:00AM EDT
Men's Round 2: Part 1
Peacock
7:00AM EDT
Men's Round 2: Part 2
Peacock
Sat, Aug 03
3:00AM EDT
Men's Round 3: Part 1
Peacock
7:00AM EDT
Men's Round 3: Part 2
Peacock
Sun, Aug 04
3:00AM EDT
Men's Final Round: Part 1
Peacock
7:00AM EDT
Men's Final Round: Part 2
Peacock
Mon, Aug 05
6:00AM EDT
Golf Central - Paris Preview
Peacock
Tue, Aug 06
6:00AM EDT
Golf Central - Paris Preview
Peacock
Wed, Aug 07
3:00AM EDT
Women's Round 1: Part 1
Peacock
7:00AM EDT
Women's Round 1: Part 2
Peacock
Thu, Aug 08
3:00AM EDT
Women's Round 2: Part 1
Peacock
7:00AM EDT
Women's Round 2: Part 2
Peacock
Fri, Aug 09
3:00AM EDT
Women's Round 3: Part 1
Peacock
7:00AM EDT
Women's Round 3: Part 2
Peacock
Sat, Aug 10
3:00AM EDT
Women's Final Round: Part 1
Peacock
7:00AM EDT
Women's Final Round: Part 2
Peacock
