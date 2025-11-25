 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nicholas Lennear.png
Wide Receiver Nicholas Lennear Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Ja'Hyde Brown.png
Wide Receiver Ja’Hyde Brown Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Garyon Hobbs.png
Defensive Back Garyon Hobbs Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

newthumb.jpg
2025 NDS: Miniature American Shepherd
nbc_dog_herding_belgiantervuren_251118.jpg
2025 NDS: Belgian Tervuren
nbc_csu_shedeursanders_251125.jpg
Simms: CLE’s Sanders has ‘good feel for the game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nicholas Lennear.png
Wide Receiver Nicholas Lennear Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Ja'Hyde Brown.png
Wide Receiver Ja’Hyde Brown Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Garyon Hobbs.png
Defensive Back Garyon Hobbs Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

newthumb.jpg
2025 NDS: Miniature American Shepherd
nbc_dog_herding_belgiantervuren_251118.jpg
2025 NDS: Belgian Tervuren
nbc_csu_shedeursanders_251125.jpg
Simms: CLE’s Sanders has ‘good feel for the game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

  
Published November 25, 2025 05:09 PM

So far, seven athletes have been named to the U.S. Paralympic team for the Milan Cortina Games — all in wheelchair curling.

Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt earned the first spots by winning the U.S. Paralympic Trials for mixed doubles wheelchair curling, an event that makes its Paralympic debut in 2026.

USA Curling then named its roster for the team event — Matthew Thums, Oyuna Uranchimeg, Sean O’Neill, Dan Rose and Katie Verderber.

Emt, Thums and Uranchimeg are returning Paralympians. Dwyer, O’Neill, Rose and Verderber are set to make their Paralympic debuts.

The U.S. seeks its first medals in wheelchair curling, which was added to the Paralympic program in 2006.

U.S. teams for the rest of the Paralympic sports — Para Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and hockey — will be named closer to the Games, which run from March 6-15.

Image for Team Dwyer/Emt defeats Ricker/Samsa to win U.S. Paralympic Curling Team Trials
Team Dwyer/Emt defeats Ricker/Samsa to win U.S. Paralympic Curling Team Trials
Team Dwyer/Emt defeat Team Ricker/Samsa 9-7 in the Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Trials finals and punch their tickets to the Winter Paralympics in Milan Cortina.