Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

So far, seven athletes have been named to the U.S. Paralympic team for the Milan Cortina Games — all in wheelchair curling.

Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt earned the first spots by winning the U.S. Paralympic Trials for mixed doubles wheelchair curling, an event that makes its Paralympic debut in 2026.

USA Curling then named its roster for the team event — Matthew Thums, Oyuna Uranchimeg, Sean O’Neill, Dan Rose and Katie Verderber.

Emt, Thums and Uranchimeg are returning Paralympians. Dwyer, O’Neill, Rose and Verderber are set to make their Paralympic debuts.

The U.S. seeks its first medals in wheelchair curling, which was added to the Paralympic program in 2006.

U.S. teams for the rest of the Paralympic sports — Para Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and hockey — will be named closer to the Games, which run from March 6-15.