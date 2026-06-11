Sha’Carri Richardson set to return to 100m at LA Grand Prix, live on NBC, Peacock

Sha’Carri Richardson is entered to race the 100m at Sunday’s USATF LA Grand Prix (NBC and Peacock, 4-6 p.m. ET), which would be her first 100m since last September’s World Championships.

Richardson, the 2023 World champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist in the 100m, placed fifth in the event at the 2025 Worlds in Tokyo. She ran 10.94 in that final, her best time of a 2025 season that was set back from the start due to an injury that February.

So far in 2026, Richardson raced the 200m twice, placing fourth in a pair of Diamond League meets in China in April. She also took part in a 4x100m at the Florida Relays and a 120-meter race on grass in Australia, both in April.

At the LA Grand Prix, the women’s 100m also includes fellow American Cambrea Sturgis. In April, Sturgis ran 10.92 for the 100m and a personal best 21.93 for the 200m.

Others entered include Kayla White, who trains with Richardson in Central Florida, plus Tamari Davis and Jenna Prandini.

LA Grand Prix headliners in other events include 2024 Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell (100m hurdles), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump, but also racing the 100m hurdles in LA), Valarie Sion (nee Allman, discus), Letsile Tebogo (200m, but racing the 100m) and Cole Hocker (1500m, but racing the 3000m).

Full start lists are here.