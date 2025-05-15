WNBA Scores

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
White Sox at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Mets at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Guardians at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
White Sox at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Mets at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Guardians at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
WNBA Scores
WNBA Home
Player News
Teams
Eastern Conference
Atlanta Dream
Chicago Sky
Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever
New York Liberty
Washington Mystics
Western Conference
Dallas Wings
Golden State Valkyries
Las Vegas Aces
Los Angeles Sparks
Minnesota Lynx
Phoenix Mercury
Seattle Storm
Eastern Conference
Atlanta Dream
Chicago Sky
Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever
New York Liberty
Washington Mystics
Western Conference
Dallas Wings
Golden State Valkyries
Las Vegas Aces
Los Angeles Sparks
Minnesota Lynx
Phoenix Mercury
Seattle Storm
WNBA on YouTube
On Her Turf
League
WNBA
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue