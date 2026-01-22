2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings

Moving on from the “way too early” rankings, this is the first official edition of the top 300 for 2026. Players are ranked for 5x5 mixed leagues using a one-catcher format. I include the mixed-league disclaimer because I do reward upside, particularly past the top 200 or so.

2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall ranks

**Updated Jan. 22**

2026 Top 300 Team Pos Pos Rk 1 Aaron Judge Yankees OF 1 2 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers DH 1 3 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals SS 1 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves OF 2 5 Juan Soto Mets OF 3 6 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3B 1 7 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP 1 8 Julio Rodriguez Mariners OF 4 9 Paul Skenes Pirates SP 2 10 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1B 1 11 Gunnar Henderson Orioles SS 2 12 Elly De La Cruz Reds SS 3 13 Kyle Tucker Dodgers OF 5 14 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF 6 15 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF 7 16 Nick Kurtz Athletics 1B 2 17 Pete Alonso Orioles 1B 3 18 Zach Neto Angels SS 4 19 Garrett Crochet Red Sox SP 3 20 Francisco Lindor Mets SS 5 21 Jackson Chourio Brewers OF 8 22 Kyle Schwarber Phillies DH 2 23 Yordan Alvarez Astros OF 9 24 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP 4 25 Junior Caminero Rays 3B 2 26 Trea Turner Phillies SS 6 27 James Wood Nationals OF 10 28 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP 5 29 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 2B 1 30 Michael Harris II Braves OF 11 31 CJ Abrams Nationals SS 7 32 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs OF 12 33 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP 6 34 Austin Riley Braves 3B 3 35 Cal Raleigh Mariners C 1 36 Bryce Harper Phillies 1B 4 37 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 2B 2 38 Bryan Woo Mariners SP 7 39 Jarren Duran Red Sox OF 13 40 Max Fried Yankees SP 8 41 Mason Miller Padres RP 1 42 Brent Rooker Athletics OF 14 43 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1B 5 44 Jackson Merrill Padres OF 15 45 George Kirby Mariners SP 9 46 Manny Machado Padres 3B 4 47 Roman Anthony Red Sox OF 16 48 Hunter Greene Reds SP 10 49 Maikel Garcia Royals 3B 5 50 Edwin Diaz Dodgers RP 2 51 Cody Bellinger Yankees OF 17 52 Wyatt Langford Rangers OF 18 53 George Springer Blue Jays OF 19 54 Blake Snell Dodgers SP 11 55 Brice Turang Brewers 2B 3 56 Jacob deGrom Rangers SP 12 57 Sal Stewart Reds 1B 6 58 Jeremy Pena Astros SS 8 59 Chris Sale Braves SP 13 60 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks SS 9 61 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers SP 14 62 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 1B 7 63 Hunter Brown Astros SP 15 64 Ben Rice Yankees C 2 65 Noelvi Marte Reds 3B 6 66 Joe Ryan Twins SP 16 67 Bo Bichette Mets SS 10 68 Cade Smith Guardians RP 3 69 Oneil Cruz Pirates OF 20 70 Logan Webb Giants SP 17 71 Matt Olson Braves 1B 8 72 Josh Hader Astros RP 4 73 Dylan Cease Blue Jays SP 18 74 Luis Robert Jr. Mets OF 21 75 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 1B 9 76 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves SP 19 77 Mookie Betts Dodgers SS 11 78 Cole Ragans Royals SP 20 79 Framber Valdez SP 21 80 Josh Naylor Mariners 1B 10 81 Aroldis Chapman Red Sox RP 5 82 Seiya Suzuki Cubs OF 22 83 Jhoan Duran Phillies RP 6 84 Corey Seager Rangers SS 12 85 Jacob Misiorowski Brewers SP 22 86 Luke Keaschall Twins 2B 4 87 Devin Williams Mets RP 7 88 Jo Adell Angels OF 23 89 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP 23 90 Kyle Stowers Marlins OF 24 91 Jackson Holliday Orioles 2B 5 92 Jose Altuve Astros 2B 6 93 Sonny Gray Red Sox SP 24 94 Rafael Devers Giants 1B 11 95 Byron Buxton Twins OF 25 96 Jacob Wilson Athletics SS 13 97 Kyle Bradish Orioles SP 25 98 Daylen Lile Nationals OF 26 99 Andres Munoz Mariners RP 8 100 Jordan Westburg Orioles 3B 7 101 Riley Greene Tigers OF 27 102 Dylan Crews Nationals OF 28 103 Christian Yelich Brewers OF 29 104 Xavier Edwards Marlins SS 14 105 Drew Rasmussen Rays SP 26 106 Eury Perez Marlins SP 27 107 William Contreras Brewers C 3 108 Bryan Reynolds Pirates OF 30 109 Brandon Nimmo Rangers OF 31 110 David Bednar Yankees RP 9 111 Ivan Herrera Cardinals DH 3 112 Jesus Luzardo Phillies SP 28 113 Alec Burleson Cardinals 1B 12 114 Joe Musgrove Padres SP 29 115 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers OF 32 116 Willson Contreras Red Sox 1B 13 117 Daniel Palencia Cubs RP 10 118 Alec Bohm Phillies 3B 8 119 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 2B 7 120 Brenton Doyle Rockies OF 33 121 Griffin Jax Rays RP 11 122 Nolan McLean Mets SP 30 123 Tommy Edman Dodgers 2B 8 124 Gerrit Cole Yankees SP 31 125 Jorge Polanco Mets 2B 9 126 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP 32 127 Alex Bregman Cubs 3B 9 128 Jeff Hoffman Blue Jays RP 12 129 Nick Pivetta Padres SP 33 130 Andy Pages Dodgers OF 34 131 Ian Happ Cubs OF 35 132 Salvador Perez Royals C 4 133 Ranger Suarez Red Sox SP 34 134 Nico Hoerner Cubs 2B 10 135 Jakob Marsee Marlins OF 36 136 Freddy Peralta Mets SP 35 137 Ryan Helsley Orioles RP 13 138 Yandy Diaz Rays 1B 14 139 Hunter Goodman Rockies C 5 140 Brandon Woodruff Brewers SP 36 141 Trevor Story Red Sox SS 15 142 Agustin Ramirez Marlins C 6 143 Michael Busch Cubs 1B 15 144 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP 37 145 Marcell Ozuna DH 4 146 Jung Hoo Lee Giants OF 37 147 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP 38 148 Shane McClanahan Rays SP 39 149 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies SS 16 150 Shea Langeliers Athletics C 7 151 Raisel Iglesias Braves RP 14 152 Mike Trout Angels OF 38 153 Matthew Boyd Cubs SP 40 154 Cade Horton Cubs SP 41 155 Randy Arozarena Mariners OF 39 156 Emmet Sheehan Dodgers SP 42 157 Willy Adames Giants SS 17 158 Edward Cabrera Cubs SP 43 159 Bryson Stott Phillies 2B 11 160 Matt McLain Reds 2B 12 161 Chase Burns Reds SP 44 162 Jordan Beck Rockies OF 40 163 Andrew Vaughn Brewers 1B 16 164 Bryce Miller Mariners SP 45 165 Isaac Paredes Astros 3B 10 166 Trevor Megill Brewers RP 15 167 Xander Bogaerts Padres SS 18 168 Steven Kwan Guardians OF 41 169 Trey Yesavage Blue Jays SP 46 170 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP 47 171 Emilio Pagan Reds RP 16 172 Dansby Swanson Cubs SS 19 173 Michael King Padres SP 48 174 Kerry Carpenter Tigers OF 42 175 Adolis Garcia Phillies OF 43 176 Colson Montgomery White Sox SS 20 177 Nick Lodolo Reds SP 49 178 Kenley Jansen Tigers RP 17 179 Sandy Alcantara Marlins SP 50 180 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays OF 44 181 Munetaka Murakami White Sox 3B 11 182 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP 51 183 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 2B 13 184 Pete Fairbanks Marlins RP 18 185 Drake Baldwin Braves C 8 186 Shane Bieber Blue Jays SP 52 187 Josh Lowe Angels OF 45 188 Heliot Ramos Giants OF 46 189 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP 53 190 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox OF 47 191 Addison Barger Blue Jays 3B 12 192 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 2B 14 193 Shota Imanaga Cubs SP 54 194 Eugenio Suarez 3B 13 195 Gleyber Torres Tigers 2B 15 196 Brett Baty Mets 2B 16 197 Bubba Chandler Pirates SP 55 198 Otto Lopez Marlins SS 21 199 Matt Chapman Giants 3B 14 200 Jameson Taillon Cubs SP 56 201 Trent Grisham Yankees OF 48 202 Abner Uribe Brewers RP 19 203 Brandon Lowe Pirates 2B 17 204 Spencer Strider Braves SP 57 205 Pablo Lopez Twins SP 58 206 Will Smith Dodgers C 9 207 Max Muncy Dodgers 3B 15 208 Taylor Ward Orioles OF 49 209 Carlos Estevez Royals RP 20 210 Gavin Williams Guardians SP 59 211 Caleb Durbin Brewers 3B 16 212 Konnor Griffin Pirates SS 22 213 Logan Henderson Brewers SP 60 214 Spencer Steer Reds 1B 17 215 Dennis Santana Pirates RP 21 216 Miguel Vargas White Sox 3B 17 217 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 1B 18 218 Justin Steele Cubs SP 61 219 Lenyn Sosa White Sox 2B 18 220 Jonathan Aranda Rays 1B 19 221 Kirby Yates Angels RP 22 222 Kris Bubic Royals SP 62 223 Matt Wallner Twins OF 50 224 Cody Ponce Blue Jays SP 63 225 Chandler Simpson Rays OF 51 226 Nolan Schanuel Angels 1B 20 227 Masyn Winn Cardinals SS 23 228 Zebby Matthews Twins SP 64 229 Luis Arraez 1B 21 230 Christian Walker Astros 1B 22 231 Reid Detmers Angels SP 65 232 Colt Keith Tigers 2B 19 233 Ramon Laureano Padres OF 52 234 Grant Taylor White Sox RP 23 235 Willi Castro Rockies 2B 20 236 Reese Olson Tigers SP 66 237 Josh Bell Twins 1B 23 238 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks C 10 239 Jonathan India Royals 2B 21 240 Ryan Walker Giants RP 24 241 Kazuma Okamoto Blue Jays 3B 18 242 Marcus Semien Mets 2B 22 243 Zac Gallen SP 67 244 Yainer Diaz Astros C 11 245 Riley O’Brien Cardinals RP 25 246 Anthony Volpe Yankees SS 24 247 Shane Baz Orioles SP 68 248 Mickey Moniak Rockies OF 53 249 Royce Lewis Twins 3B 19 250 Andres Gimenez Blue Jays 2B 23 251 Cam Schlittler Yankees SP 69 252 Tyler O’Neill Orioles OF 54 253 Lawrence Butler Athletics OF 55 254 Jurickson Profar Braves OF 56 255 Sean Manaea Mets SP 70 256 Josh Jung Rangers 3B 20 257 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks SP 71 258 Brandon Marsh Phillies OF 57 259 Ernie Clement Blue Jays SS 25 260 Christopher Morel Marlins OF 58 261 Parker Messick Guardians SP 72 262 Evan Carter Rangers OF 59 263 Sal Frelick Brewers OF 60 264 Seranthony Dominguez RP 26 265 Adley Rutschman Orioles C 12 266 Reynaldo Lopez Braves SP 73 267 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees OF 61 268 Brooks Baldwin White Sox OF 62 269 Clay Holmes Mets SP 74 270 Anthony Santander Blue Jays OF 63 271 Jesus Sanchez Astros OF 64 272 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 1B 24 273 Jeff McNeil Athletics 2B 24 274 Luis Castillo Mariners SP 75 275 Carlos Correa Astros SS 26 276 Colton Cowser Orioles OF 65 277 Braxton Ashcraft Pirates SP 76 278 Jorge Soler Angels OF 66 279 TJ Friedl Reds OF 67 280 Ozzie Albies Braves 2B 25 281 Kodai Senga Mets SP 77 282 Victor Scott II Cardinals OF 68 283 Dylan Beavers Orioles OF 69 284 Bryan Abreu Astros RP 27 285 Ryan Weathers Yankees SP 78 286 Justin Crawford Phillies OF 70 287 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 2B 26 288 Noah Cameron Royals SP 79 289 Christian Moore Angels 2B 27 290 Kyle Manzardo Guardians 1B 25 291 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals OF 71 292 Chad Patrick Brewers SP 80 293 J.T. Realmuto Phillies C 13 294 Ryan O’Hearn Pirates 1B 26 295 Jose Caballero Yankees SS 27 296 Troy Johnston Rockies 1B 27 297 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks SP 81 298 Nolan Arenado Diamondbacks 3B 21 299 Max Scherzer SP 82 300 Dominic Canzone Mariners OF 72

Jan. 22 Notes

- Having Michael Harris II ranked 30th overall isn’t something I saw coming when I started doing my projections. I’ve been just as disappointed by his lack of progress as everyone else; his OPS has gone from .853 in his rookie season to .808, .722 and .678 the last three years. And yet I found so much more to be encouraged about than I thought I would, enough to think that he’s quite a bit more likely to duplicate his second half of 2025 (.299/.315/.430, 14 HR) than his first half (.210/.234/.317). He scores this highly for me even though, because I have him batting seventh, he’s projected for the second fewest plate appearances of anyone in my top 50 hitters (only Jazz Chisholm Jr. has fewer). If he gets off to a nice start and finds himself moving up the Braves lineup, I think the potential is there for him to be the steal of the year.

- Sal Stewart’s placement here at No. 57 is another one that’ll raise eyebrows. I’m actually rather disappointed the Reds traded Gavin Lux, since that should help Stewart’s ADP some. Really, though, I wasn’t worried about Lux or anyone else being in Stewart’s way, no matter how hesitant Terry Francona was to use him last September. Stewart just hammers the baseball in a way that separates him from everyone else on the Reds roster, save Elly De La Cruz. He’ll bat lower in the order initially, but he could quickly settle into the cleanup spot. There’s no reason he can’t make a run at 100 RBI, and his value would only increase if the Reds get him some extra position eligibility by playing him at third or second.

- Luis Robert Jr. moved up about 15 spots to No. 74 with Tuesday’s trade to the Mets. Citi Field is a little bit of an upgrade for him in the ballpark department, and he’s certainly in a better lineup now, even if the trade means he’s more likely to spend most of the year batting in the bottom half of the order. On the plus side, that will free him up to continue stealing bases.

- Neither the Robert addition nor the Bo Bichette signing did anything for one of my favorite picks this year, Brett Baty. Still, I’m keeping the faith. Baty is athletic enough to handle left field, and even if Carson Benge emerges there, I’d still take Baty over Mark Vientos as a DH against right-handers. Baty showed 25-homer power last season, and his contract rates are a little better than his strikeout percentages suggest. If he can get the ball into the air with a little more frequency this year, he should bust out.

- On the White Sox side of things, Lenyn Sosa (No. 219) and Brooks Baldwin (no. 268) both moved up with Robert out of the mix. Luisangel Acuña seems poised for a shot to replace Robert in center, but while he could steal 40 bags as an everyday guy, I think his bat will probably force him into a utility role. Sosa isn’t necessarily a good regular for a major league team, either, given his middling defense and atrocious walk rate, but he hit 22 homers last season and managed a solid .264 average in the process. He ought to be the White Sox’s primary DH. Baldwin seems like an unexciting, jack-of-all-trades sort, but his EV numbers took a nice jump last year and he’s gone 9-for-9 stealing bases in 136 big-league games. He could be a sneaky 15 HR/15 SB guy if he’s in the lineup most of the time.

- I was already lower than most on Freddy Peralta for this season, and the trade to the Mets didn’t help, dropping him from 27th to 35th among starting pitchers. Still, it would have been considerably worse if the Mets hadn’t upgraded their defense this winter. The Brewers are just so strong there and, aided by their ballpark, make their hurlers appear better than they actually are; their pitchers have a league-low .274 BABIP over the last three years, with Peralta himself coming in at .265.

- There are still only 27 relievers in the top 300, though that number will swell as closing situations start to clear up a little this spring. The unrepresented teams are the Athletics, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Rangers, Rockies and Twins, while the Brewers and Astros each have two relievers on the list. Also present is free agent Serathony Domínguez, who I suspect will wind up closing for one of those unrepresented teams (or maybe the White Sox). The relievers on those clubs closest to making the list were Arizona’s Kevin Ginkel (34th among RPs), the Athletics’ Mark Leiter Jr. (37th), the Twins’ Cole Sands (42nd) and the Rockies’ Victor Vodnik (47th).