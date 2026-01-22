2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings

Moving on from the “way too early” rankings, this is the first official edition of the top 300 for 2026. Players are ranked for 5x5 mixed leagues using a one-catcher format. I include the mixed-league disclaimer because I do reward upside, particularly past the top 200 or so.
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall ranks
**Updated Jan. 22**
|2026
|Top 300
|Team
|Pos
|Pos Rk
|1
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|OF
|1
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|DH
|1
|3
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|SS
|1
|4
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|OF
|2
|5
|Juan Soto
|Mets
|OF
|3
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3B
|1
|7
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|SP
|1
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|OF
|4
|9
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|SP
|2
|10
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1B
|1
|11
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|SS
|2
|12
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|SS
|3
|13
|Kyle Tucker
|Dodgers
|OF
|5
|14
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|OF
|6
|15
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|7
|16
|Nick Kurtz
|Athletics
|1B
|2
|17
|Pete Alonso
|Orioles
|1B
|3
|18
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|SS
|4
|19
|Garrett Crochet
|Red Sox
|SP
|3
|20
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|SS
|5
|21
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|OF
|8
|22
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|DH
|2
|23
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|OF
|9
|24
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|SP
|4
|25
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|3B
|2
|26
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|SS
|6
|27
|James Wood
|Nationals
|OF
|10
|28
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|SP
|5
|29
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|2B
|1
|30
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|OF
|11
|31
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|SS
|7
|32
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|OF
|12
|33
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|SP
|6
|34
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|3B
|3
|35
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|C
|1
|36
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|1B
|4
|37
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Yankees
|2B
|2
|38
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|SP
|7
|39
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|OF
|13
|40
|Max Fried
|Yankees
|SP
|8
|41
|Mason Miller
|Padres
|RP
|1
|42
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|OF
|14
|43
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1B
|5
|44
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|OF
|15
|45
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|SP
|9
|46
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|3B
|4
|47
|Roman Anthony
|Red Sox
|OF
|16
|48
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|SP
|10
|49
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|3B
|5
|50
|Edwin Diaz
|Dodgers
|RP
|2
|51
|Cody Bellinger
|Yankees
|OF
|17
|52
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|OF
|18
|53
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|OF
|19
|54
|Blake Snell
|Dodgers
|SP
|11
|55
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|2B
|3
|56
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|SP
|12
|57
|Sal Stewart
|Reds
|1B
|6
|58
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|SS
|8
|59
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|SP
|13
|60
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|SS
|9
|61
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|SP
|14
|62
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|1B
|7
|63
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|SP
|15
|64
|Ben Rice
|Yankees
|C
|2
|65
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|3B
|6
|66
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|SP
|16
|67
|Bo Bichette
|Mets
|SS
|10
|68
|Cade Smith
|Guardians
|RP
|3
|69
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|OF
|20
|70
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|SP
|17
|71
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|1B
|8
|72
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|RP
|4
|73
|Dylan Cease
|Blue Jays
|SP
|18
|74
|Luis Robert Jr.
|Mets
|OF
|21
|75
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|1B
|9
|76
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|SP
|19
|77
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|SS
|11
|78
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|SP
|20
|79
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|80
|Josh Naylor
|Mariners
|1B
|10
|81
|Aroldis Chapman
|Red Sox
|RP
|5
|82
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|OF
|22
|83
|Jhoan Duran
|Phillies
|RP
|6
|84
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|SS
|12
|85
|Jacob Misiorowski
|Brewers
|SP
|22
|86
|Luke Keaschall
|Twins
|2B
|4
|87
|Devin Williams
|Mets
|RP
|7
|88
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|OF
|23
|89
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|SP
|23
|90
|Kyle Stowers
|Marlins
|OF
|24
|91
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|2B
|5
|92
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2B
|6
|93
|Sonny Gray
|Red Sox
|SP
|24
|94
|Rafael Devers
|Giants
|1B
|11
|95
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|OF
|25
|96
|Jacob Wilson
|Athletics
|SS
|13
|97
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|SP
|25
|98
|Daylen Lile
|Nationals
|OF
|26
|99
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|RP
|8
|100
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|3B
|7
|101
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|OF
|27
|102
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|OF
|28
|103
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|OF
|29
|104
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|SS
|14
|105
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|SP
|26
|106
|Eury Perez
|Marlins
|SP
|27
|107
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|C
|3
|108
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|OF
|30
|109
|Brandon Nimmo
|Rangers
|OF
|31
|110
|David Bednar
|Yankees
|RP
|9
|111
|Ivan Herrera
|Cardinals
|DH
|3
|112
|Jesus Luzardo
|Phillies
|SP
|28
|113
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|1B
|12
|114
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|SP
|29
|115
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|OF
|32
|116
|Willson Contreras
|Red Sox
|1B
|13
|117
|Daniel Palencia
|Cubs
|RP
|10
|118
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|3B
|8
|119
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|2B
|7
|120
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|OF
|33
|121
|Griffin Jax
|Rays
|RP
|11
|122
|Nolan McLean
|Mets
|SP
|30
|123
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|2B
|8
|124
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|SP
|31
|125
|Jorge Polanco
|Mets
|2B
|9
|126
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|SP
|32
|127
|Alex Bregman
|Cubs
|3B
|9
|128
|Jeff Hoffman
|Blue Jays
|RP
|12
|129
|Nick Pivetta
|Padres
|SP
|33
|130
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|OF
|34
|131
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|OF
|35
|132
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|C
|4
|133
|Ranger Suarez
|Red Sox
|SP
|34
|134
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|2B
|10
|135
|Jakob Marsee
|Marlins
|OF
|36
|136
|Freddy Peralta
|Mets
|SP
|35
|137
|Ryan Helsley
|Orioles
|RP
|13
|138
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|1B
|14
|139
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|C
|5
|140
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|SP
|36
|141
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|SS
|15
|142
|Agustin Ramirez
|Marlins
|C
|6
|143
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|1B
|15
|144
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|SP
|37
|145
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH
|4
|146
|Jung Hoo Lee
|Giants
|OF
|37
|147
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|SP
|38
|148
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|SP
|39
|149
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|SS
|16
|150
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|C
|7
|151
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|RP
|14
|152
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|OF
|38
|153
|Matthew Boyd
|Cubs
|SP
|40
|154
|Cade Horton
|Cubs
|SP
|41
|155
|Randy Arozarena
|Mariners
|OF
|39
|156
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dodgers
|SP
|42
|157
|Willy Adames
|Giants
|SS
|17
|158
|Edward Cabrera
|Cubs
|SP
|43
|159
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|2B
|11
|160
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|2B
|12
|161
|Chase Burns
|Reds
|SP
|44
|162
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|OF
|40
|163
|Andrew Vaughn
|Brewers
|1B
|16
|164
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|SP
|45
|165
|Isaac Paredes
|Astros
|3B
|10
|166
|Trevor Megill
|Brewers
|RP
|15
|167
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|SS
|18
|168
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|OF
|41
|169
|Trey Yesavage
|Blue Jays
|SP
|46
|170
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|SP
|47
|171
|Emilio Pagan
|Reds
|RP
|16
|172
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|SS
|19
|173
|Michael King
|Padres
|SP
|48
|174
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|OF
|42
|175
|Adolis Garcia
|Phillies
|OF
|43
|176
|Colson Montgomery
|White Sox
|SS
|20
|177
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|SP
|49
|178
|Kenley Jansen
|Tigers
|RP
|17
|179
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|SP
|50
|180
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|OF
|44
|181
|Munetaka Murakami
|White Sox
|3B
|11
|182
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|SP
|51
|183
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|2B
|13
|184
|Pete Fairbanks
|Marlins
|RP
|18
|185
|Drake Baldwin
|Braves
|C
|8
|186
|Shane Bieber
|Blue Jays
|SP
|52
|187
|Josh Lowe
|Angels
|OF
|45
|188
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|OF
|46
|189
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|SP
|53
|190
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|OF
|47
|191
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|3B
|12
|192
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|2B
|14
|193
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|SP
|54
|194
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|13
|195
|Gleyber Torres
|Tigers
|2B
|15
|196
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|2B
|16
|197
|Bubba Chandler
|Pirates
|SP
|55
|198
|Otto Lopez
|Marlins
|SS
|21
|199
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|3B
|14
|200
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|SP
|56
|201
|Trent Grisham
|Yankees
|OF
|48
|202
|Abner Uribe
|Brewers
|RP
|19
|203
|Brandon Lowe
|Pirates
|2B
|17
|204
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|SP
|57
|205
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|SP
|58
|206
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|C
|9
|207
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|3B
|15
|208
|Taylor Ward
|Orioles
|OF
|49
|209
|Carlos Estevez
|Royals
|RP
|20
|210
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|SP
|59
|211
|Caleb Durbin
|Brewers
|3B
|16
|212
|Konnor Griffin
|Pirates
|SS
|22
|213
|Logan Henderson
|Brewers
|SP
|60
|214
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|1B
|17
|215
|Dennis Santana
|Pirates
|RP
|21
|216
|Miguel Vargas
|White Sox
|3B
|17
|217
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|1B
|18
|218
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|SP
|61
|219
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|2B
|18
|220
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|1B
|19
|221
|Kirby Yates
|Angels
|RP
|22
|222
|Kris Bubic
|Royals
|SP
|62
|223
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|OF
|50
|224
|Cody Ponce
|Blue Jays
|SP
|63
|225
|Chandler Simpson
|Rays
|OF
|51
|226
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|1B
|20
|227
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|SS
|23
|228
|Zebby Matthews
|Twins
|SP
|64
|229
|Luis Arraez
|1B
|21
|230
|Christian Walker
|Astros
|1B
|22
|231
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|SP
|65
|232
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|2B
|19
|233
|Ramon Laureano
|Padres
|OF
|52
|234
|Grant Taylor
|White Sox
|RP
|23
|235
|Willi Castro
|Rockies
|2B
|20
|236
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|SP
|66
|237
|Josh Bell
|Twins
|1B
|23
|238
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|C
|10
|239
|Jonathan India
|Royals
|2B
|21
|240
|Ryan Walker
|Giants
|RP
|24
|241
|Kazuma Okamoto
|Blue Jays
|3B
|18
|242
|Marcus Semien
|Mets
|2B
|22
|243
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|67
|244
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|C
|11
|245
|Riley O’Brien
|Cardinals
|RP
|25
|246
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|SS
|24
|247
|Shane Baz
|Orioles
|SP
|68
|248
|Mickey Moniak
|Rockies
|OF
|53
|249
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|3B
|19
|250
|Andres Gimenez
|Blue Jays
|2B
|23
|251
|Cam Schlittler
|Yankees
|SP
|69
|252
|Tyler O’Neill
|Orioles
|OF
|54
|253
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|OF
|55
|254
|Jurickson Profar
|Braves
|OF
|56
|255
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|SP
|70
|256
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|3B
|20
|257
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|71
|258
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|OF
|57
|259
|Ernie Clement
|Blue Jays
|SS
|25
|260
|Christopher Morel
|Marlins
|OF
|58
|261
|Parker Messick
|Guardians
|SP
|72
|262
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|OF
|59
|263
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|OF
|60
|264
|Seranthony Dominguez
|RP
|26
|265
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|C
|12
|266
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|SP
|73
|267
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|OF
|61
|268
|Brooks Baldwin
|White Sox
|OF
|62
|269
|Clay Holmes
|Mets
|SP
|74
|270
|Anthony Santander
|Blue Jays
|OF
|63
|271
|Jesus Sanchez
|Astros
|OF
|64
|272
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|1B
|24
|273
|Jeff McNeil
|Athletics
|2B
|24
|274
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|SP
|75
|275
|Carlos Correa
|Astros
|SS
|26
|276
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|OF
|65
|277
|Braxton Ashcraft
|Pirates
|SP
|76
|278
|Jorge Soler
|Angels
|OF
|66
|279
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|OF
|67
|280
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|2B
|25
|281
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|SP
|77
|282
|Victor Scott II
|Cardinals
|OF
|68
|283
|Dylan Beavers
|Orioles
|OF
|69
|284
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|RP
|27
|285
|Ryan Weathers
|Yankees
|SP
|78
|286
|Justin Crawford
|Phillies
|OF
|70
|287
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|2B
|26
|288
|Noah Cameron
|Royals
|SP
|79
|289
|Christian Moore
|Angels
|2B
|27
|290
|Kyle Manzardo
|Guardians
|1B
|25
|291
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|OF
|71
|292
|Chad Patrick
|Brewers
|SP
|80
|293
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|C
|13
|294
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Pirates
|1B
|26
|295
|Jose Caballero
|Yankees
|SS
|27
|296
|Troy Johnston
|Rockies
|1B
|27
|297
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|81
|298
|Nolan Arenado
|Diamondbacks
|3B
|21
|299
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|82
|300
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|OF
|72
Jan. 22 Notes
- Having Michael Harris II ranked 30th overall isn’t something I saw coming when I started doing my projections. I’ve been just as disappointed by his lack of progress as everyone else; his OPS has gone from .853 in his rookie season to .808, .722 and .678 the last three years. And yet I found so much more to be encouraged about than I thought I would, enough to think that he’s quite a bit more likely to duplicate his second half of 2025 (.299/.315/.430, 14 HR) than his first half (.210/.234/.317). He scores this highly for me even though, because I have him batting seventh, he’s projected for the second fewest plate appearances of anyone in my top 50 hitters (only Jazz Chisholm Jr. has fewer). If he gets off to a nice start and finds himself moving up the Braves lineup, I think the potential is there for him to be the steal of the year.
- Sal Stewart’s placement here at No. 57 is another one that’ll raise eyebrows. I’m actually rather disappointed the Reds traded Gavin Lux, since that should help Stewart’s ADP some. Really, though, I wasn’t worried about Lux or anyone else being in Stewart’s way, no matter how hesitant Terry Francona was to use him last September. Stewart just hammers the baseball in a way that separates him from everyone else on the Reds roster, save Elly De La Cruz. He’ll bat lower in the order initially, but he could quickly settle into the cleanup spot. There’s no reason he can’t make a run at 100 RBI, and his value would only increase if the Reds get him some extra position eligibility by playing him at third or second.
- Luis Robert Jr. moved up about 15 spots to No. 74 with Tuesday’s trade to the Mets. Citi Field is a little bit of an upgrade for him in the ballpark department, and he’s certainly in a better lineup now, even if the trade means he’s more likely to spend most of the year batting in the bottom half of the order. On the plus side, that will free him up to continue stealing bases.
- Neither the Robert addition nor the Bo Bichette signing did anything for one of my favorite picks this year, Brett Baty. Still, I’m keeping the faith. Baty is athletic enough to handle left field, and even if Carson Benge emerges there, I’d still take Baty over Mark Vientos as a DH against right-handers. Baty showed 25-homer power last season, and his contract rates are a little better than his strikeout percentages suggest. If he can get the ball into the air with a little more frequency this year, he should bust out.
- On the White Sox side of things, Lenyn Sosa (No. 219) and Brooks Baldwin (no. 268) both moved up with Robert out of the mix. Luisangel Acuña seems poised for a shot to replace Robert in center, but while he could steal 40 bags as an everyday guy, I think his bat will probably force him into a utility role. Sosa isn’t necessarily a good regular for a major league team, either, given his middling defense and atrocious walk rate, but he hit 22 homers last season and managed a solid .264 average in the process. He ought to be the White Sox’s primary DH. Baldwin seems like an unexciting, jack-of-all-trades sort, but his EV numbers took a nice jump last year and he’s gone 9-for-9 stealing bases in 136 big-league games. He could be a sneaky 15 HR/15 SB guy if he’s in the lineup most of the time.
- I was already lower than most on Freddy Peralta for this season, and the trade to the Mets didn’t help, dropping him from 27th to 35th among starting pitchers. Still, it would have been considerably worse if the Mets hadn’t upgraded their defense this winter. The Brewers are just so strong there and, aided by their ballpark, make their hurlers appear better than they actually are; their pitchers have a league-low .274 BABIP over the last three years, with Peralta himself coming in at .265.
- There are still only 27 relievers in the top 300, though that number will swell as closing situations start to clear up a little this spring. The unrepresented teams are the Athletics, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Rangers, Rockies and Twins, while the Brewers and Astros each have two relievers on the list. Also present is free agent Serathony Domínguez, who I suspect will wind up closing for one of those unrepresented teams (or maybe the White Sox). The relievers on those clubs closest to making the list were Arizona’s Kevin Ginkel (34th among RPs), the Athletics’ Mark Leiter Jr. (37th), the Twins’ Cole Sands (42nd) and the Rockies’ Victor Vodnik (47th).