2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings

  
Published January 22, 2026 02:51 PM

Moving on from the “way too early” rankings, this is the first official edition of the top 300 for 2026. Players are ranked for 5x5 mixed leagues using a one-catcher format. I include the mixed-league disclaimer because I do reward upside, particularly past the top 200 or so.

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, "Opening Day" and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall ranks

**Updated Jan. 22**

2026 Top 300 Team Pos Pos Rk
1 Aaron Judge Yankees OF 1
2 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers DH 1
3 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals SS 1
4 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves OF 2
5 Juan Soto Mets OF 3
6 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3B 1
7 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP 1
8 Julio Rodriguez Mariners OF 4
9 Paul Skenes Pirates SP 2
10 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1B 1
11 Gunnar Henderson Orioles SS 2
12 Elly De La Cruz Reds SS 3
13 Kyle Tucker Dodgers OF 5
14 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF 6
15 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF 7
16 Nick Kurtz Athletics 1B 2
17 Pete Alonso Orioles 1B 3
18 Zach Neto Angels SS 4
19 Garrett Crochet Red Sox SP 3
20 Francisco Lindor Mets SS 5
21 Jackson Chourio Brewers OF 8
22 Kyle Schwarber Phillies DH 2
23 Yordan Alvarez Astros OF 9
24 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP 4
25 Junior Caminero Rays 3B 2
26 Trea Turner Phillies SS 6
27 James Wood Nationals OF 10
28 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP 5
29 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 2B 1
30 Michael Harris II Braves OF 11
31 CJ Abrams Nationals SS 7
32 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs OF 12
33 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP 6
34 Austin Riley Braves 3B 3
35 Cal Raleigh Mariners C 1
36 Bryce Harper Phillies 1B 4
37 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 2B 2
38 Bryan Woo Mariners SP 7
39 Jarren Duran Red Sox OF 13
40 Max Fried Yankees SP 8
41 Mason Miller Padres RP 1
42 Brent Rooker Athletics OF 14
43 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1B 5
44 Jackson Merrill Padres OF 15
45 George Kirby Mariners SP 9
46 Manny Machado Padres 3B 4
47 Roman Anthony Red Sox OF 16
48 Hunter Greene Reds SP 10
49 Maikel Garcia Royals 3B 5
50 Edwin Diaz Dodgers RP 2
51 Cody Bellinger Yankees OF 17
52 Wyatt Langford Rangers OF 18
53 George Springer Blue Jays OF 19
54 Blake Snell Dodgers SP 11
55 Brice Turang Brewers 2B 3
56 Jacob deGrom Rangers SP 12
57 Sal Stewart Reds 1B 6
58 Jeremy Pena Astros SS 8
59 Chris Sale Braves SP 13
60 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks SS 9
61 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers SP 14
62 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 1B 7
63 Hunter Brown Astros SP 15
64 Ben Rice Yankees C 2
65 Noelvi Marte Reds 3B 6
66 Joe Ryan Twins SP 16
67 Bo Bichette Mets SS 10
68 Cade Smith Guardians RP 3
69 Oneil Cruz Pirates OF 20
70 Logan Webb Giants SP 17
71 Matt Olson Braves 1B 8
72 Josh Hader Astros RP 4
73 Dylan Cease Blue Jays SP 18
74 Luis Robert Jr. Mets OF 21
75 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 1B 9
76 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves SP 19
77 Mookie Betts Dodgers SS 11
78 Cole Ragans Royals SP 20
79 Framber Valdez SP 21
80 Josh Naylor Mariners 1B 10
81 Aroldis Chapman Red Sox RP 5
82 Seiya Suzuki Cubs OF 22
83 Jhoan Duran Phillies RP 6
84 Corey Seager Rangers SS 12
85 Jacob Misiorowski Brewers SP 22
86 Luke Keaschall Twins 2B 4
87 Devin Williams Mets RP 7
88 Jo Adell Angels OF 23
89 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP 23
90 Kyle Stowers Marlins OF 24
91 Jackson Holliday Orioles 2B 5
92 Jose Altuve Astros 2B 6
93 Sonny Gray Red Sox SP 24
94 Rafael Devers Giants 1B 11
95 Byron Buxton Twins OF 25
96 Jacob Wilson Athletics SS 13
97 Kyle Bradish Orioles SP 25
98 Daylen Lile Nationals OF 26
99 Andres Munoz Mariners RP 8
100 Jordan Westburg Orioles 3B 7
101 Riley Greene Tigers OF 27
102 Dylan Crews Nationals OF 28
103 Christian Yelich Brewers OF 29
104 Xavier Edwards Marlins SS 14
105 Drew Rasmussen Rays SP 26
106 Eury Perez Marlins SP 27
107 William Contreras Brewers C 3
108 Bryan Reynolds Pirates OF 30
109 Brandon Nimmo Rangers OF 31
110 David Bednar Yankees RP 9
111 Ivan Herrera Cardinals DH 3
112 Jesus Luzardo Phillies SP 28
113 Alec Burleson Cardinals 1B 12
114 Joe Musgrove Padres SP 29
115 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers OF 32
116 Willson Contreras Red Sox 1B 13
117 Daniel Palencia Cubs RP 10
118 Alec Bohm Phillies 3B 8
119 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 2B 7
120 Brenton Doyle Rockies OF 33
121 Griffin Jax Rays RP 11
122 Nolan McLean Mets SP 30
123 Tommy Edman Dodgers 2B 8
124 Gerrit Cole Yankees SP 31
125 Jorge Polanco Mets 2B 9
126 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP 32
127 Alex Bregman Cubs 3B 9
128 Jeff Hoffman Blue Jays RP 12
129 Nick Pivetta Padres SP 33
130 Andy Pages Dodgers OF 34
131 Ian Happ Cubs OF 35
132 Salvador Perez Royals C 4
133 Ranger Suarez Red Sox SP 34
134 Nico Hoerner Cubs 2B 10
135 Jakob Marsee Marlins OF 36
136 Freddy Peralta Mets SP 35
137 Ryan Helsley Orioles RP 13
138 Yandy Diaz Rays 1B 14
139 Hunter Goodman Rockies C 5
140 Brandon Woodruff Brewers SP 36
141 Trevor Story Red Sox SS 15
142 Agustin Ramirez Marlins C 6
143 Michael Busch Cubs 1B 15
144 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP 37
145 Marcell Ozuna DH 4
146 Jung Hoo Lee Giants OF 37
147 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP 38
148 Shane McClanahan Rays SP 39
149 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies SS 16
150 Shea Langeliers Athletics C 7
151 Raisel Iglesias Braves RP 14
152 Mike Trout Angels OF 38
153 Matthew Boyd Cubs SP 40
154 Cade Horton Cubs SP 41
155 Randy Arozarena Mariners OF 39
156 Emmet Sheehan Dodgers SP 42
157 Willy Adames Giants SS 17
158 Edward Cabrera Cubs SP 43
159 Bryson Stott Phillies 2B 11
160 Matt McLain Reds 2B 12
161 Chase Burns Reds SP 44
162 Jordan Beck Rockies OF 40
163 Andrew Vaughn Brewers 1B 16
164 Bryce Miller Mariners SP 45
165 Isaac Paredes Astros 3B 10
166 Trevor Megill Brewers RP 15
167 Xander Bogaerts Padres SS 18
168 Steven Kwan Guardians OF 41
169 Trey Yesavage Blue Jays SP 46
170 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP 47
171 Emilio Pagan Reds RP 16
172 Dansby Swanson Cubs SS 19
173 Michael King Padres SP 48
174 Kerry Carpenter Tigers OF 42
175 Adolis Garcia Phillies OF 43
176 Colson Montgomery White Sox SS 20
177 Nick Lodolo Reds SP 49
178 Kenley Jansen Tigers RP 17
179 Sandy Alcantara Marlins SP 50
180 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays OF 44
181 Munetaka Murakami White Sox 3B 11
182 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP 51
183 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 2B 13
184 Pete Fairbanks Marlins RP 18
185 Drake Baldwin Braves C 8
186 Shane Bieber Blue Jays SP 52
187 Josh Lowe Angels OF 45
188 Heliot Ramos Giants OF 46
189 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP 53
190 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox OF 47
191 Addison Barger Blue Jays 3B 12
192 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 2B 14
193 Shota Imanaga Cubs SP 54
194 Eugenio Suarez 3B 13
195 Gleyber Torres Tigers 2B 15
196 Brett Baty Mets 2B 16
197 Bubba Chandler Pirates SP 55
198 Otto Lopez Marlins SS 21
199 Matt Chapman Giants 3B 14
200 Jameson Taillon Cubs SP 56
201 Trent Grisham Yankees OF 48
202 Abner Uribe Brewers RP 19
203 Brandon Lowe Pirates 2B 17
204 Spencer Strider Braves SP 57
205 Pablo Lopez Twins SP 58
206 Will Smith Dodgers C 9
207 Max Muncy Dodgers 3B 15
208 Taylor Ward Orioles OF 49
209 Carlos Estevez Royals RP 20
210 Gavin Williams Guardians SP 59
211 Caleb Durbin Brewers 3B 16
212 Konnor Griffin Pirates SS 22
213 Logan Henderson Brewers SP 60
214 Spencer Steer Reds 1B 17
215 Dennis Santana Pirates RP 21
216 Miguel Vargas White Sox 3B 17
217 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 1B 18
218 Justin Steele Cubs SP 61
219 Lenyn Sosa White Sox 2B 18
220 Jonathan Aranda Rays 1B 19
221 Kirby Yates Angels RP 22
222 Kris Bubic Royals SP 62
223 Matt Wallner Twins OF 50
224 Cody Ponce Blue Jays SP 63
225 Chandler Simpson Rays OF 51
226 Nolan Schanuel Angels 1B 20
227 Masyn Winn Cardinals SS 23
228 Zebby Matthews Twins SP 64
229 Luis Arraez 1B 21
230 Christian Walker Astros 1B 22
231 Reid Detmers Angels SP 65
232 Colt Keith Tigers 2B 19
233 Ramon Laureano Padres OF 52
234 Grant Taylor White Sox RP 23
235 Willi Castro Rockies 2B 20
236 Reese Olson Tigers SP 66
237 Josh Bell Twins 1B 23
238 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks C 10
239 Jonathan India Royals 2B 21
240 Ryan Walker Giants RP 24
241 Kazuma Okamoto Blue Jays 3B 18
242 Marcus Semien Mets 2B 22
243 Zac Gallen SP 67
244 Yainer Diaz Astros C 11
245 Riley O’Brien Cardinals RP 25
246 Anthony Volpe Yankees SS 24
247 Shane Baz Orioles SP 68
248 Mickey Moniak Rockies OF 53
249 Royce Lewis Twins 3B 19
250 Andres Gimenez Blue Jays 2B 23
251 Cam Schlittler Yankees SP 69
252 Tyler O’Neill Orioles OF 54
253 Lawrence Butler Athletics OF 55
254 Jurickson Profar Braves OF 56
255 Sean Manaea Mets SP 70
256 Josh Jung Rangers 3B 20
257 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks SP 71
258 Brandon Marsh Phillies OF 57
259 Ernie Clement Blue Jays SS 25
260 Christopher Morel Marlins OF 58
261 Parker Messick Guardians SP 72
262 Evan Carter Rangers OF 59
263 Sal Frelick Brewers OF 60
264 Seranthony Dominguez RP 26
265 Adley Rutschman Orioles C 12
266 Reynaldo Lopez Braves SP 73
267 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees OF 61
268 Brooks Baldwin White Sox OF 62
269 Clay Holmes Mets SP 74
270 Anthony Santander Blue Jays OF 63
271 Jesus Sanchez Astros OF 64
272 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 1B 24
273 Jeff McNeil Athletics 2B 24
274 Luis Castillo Mariners SP 75
275 Carlos Correa Astros SS 26
276 Colton Cowser Orioles OF 65
277 Braxton Ashcraft Pirates SP 76
278 Jorge Soler Angels OF 66
279 TJ Friedl Reds OF 67
280 Ozzie Albies Braves 2B 25
281 Kodai Senga Mets SP 77
282 Victor Scott II Cardinals OF 68
283 Dylan Beavers Orioles OF 69
284 Bryan Abreu Astros RP 27
285 Ryan Weathers Yankees SP 78
286 Justin Crawford Phillies OF 70
287 Romy Gonzalez Red Sox 2B 26
288 Noah Cameron Royals SP 79
289 Christian Moore Angels 2B 27
290 Kyle Manzardo Guardians 1B 25
291 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals OF 71
292 Chad Patrick Brewers SP 80
293 J.T. Realmuto Phillies C 13
294 Ryan O’Hearn Pirates 1B 26
295 Jose Caballero Yankees SS 27
296 Troy Johnston Rockies 1B 27
297 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks SP 81
298 Nolan Arenado Diamondbacks 3B 21
299 Max Scherzer SP 82
300 Dominic Canzone Mariners OF 72

Jan. 22 Notes

- Having Michael Harris II ranked 30th overall isn’t something I saw coming when I started doing my projections. I’ve been just as disappointed by his lack of progress as everyone else; his OPS has gone from .853 in his rookie season to .808, .722 and .678 the last three years. And yet I found so much more to be encouraged about than I thought I would, enough to think that he’s quite a bit more likely to duplicate his second half of 2025 (.299/.315/.430, 14 HR) than his first half (.210/.234/.317). He scores this highly for me even though, because I have him batting seventh, he’s projected for the second fewest plate appearances of anyone in my top 50 hitters (only Jazz Chisholm Jr. has fewer). If he gets off to a nice start and finds himself moving up the Braves lineup, I think the potential is there for him to be the steal of the year.

- Sal Stewart’s placement here at No. 57 is another one that’ll raise eyebrows. I’m actually rather disappointed the Reds traded Gavin Lux, since that should help Stewart’s ADP some. Really, though, I wasn’t worried about Lux or anyone else being in Stewart’s way, no matter how hesitant Terry Francona was to use him last September. Stewart just hammers the baseball in a way that separates him from everyone else on the Reds roster, save Elly De La Cruz. He’ll bat lower in the order initially, but he could quickly settle into the cleanup spot. There’s no reason he can’t make a run at 100 RBI, and his value would only increase if the Reds get him some extra position eligibility by playing him at third or second.

- Luis Robert Jr. moved up about 15 spots to No. 74 with Tuesday’s trade to the Mets. Citi Field is a little bit of an upgrade for him in the ballpark department, and he’s certainly in a better lineup now, even if the trade means he’s more likely to spend most of the year batting in the bottom half of the order. On the plus side, that will free him up to continue stealing bases.

- Neither the Robert addition nor the Bo Bichette signing did anything for one of my favorite picks this year, Brett Baty. Still, I’m keeping the faith. Baty is athletic enough to handle left field, and even if Carson Benge emerges there, I’d still take Baty over Mark Vientos as a DH against right-handers. Baty showed 25-homer power last season, and his contract rates are a little better than his strikeout percentages suggest. If he can get the ball into the air with a little more frequency this year, he should bust out.

- On the White Sox side of things, Lenyn Sosa (No. 219) and Brooks Baldwin (no. 268) both moved up with Robert out of the mix. Luisangel Acuña seems poised for a shot to replace Robert in center, but while he could steal 40 bags as an everyday guy, I think his bat will probably force him into a utility role. Sosa isn’t necessarily a good regular for a major league team, either, given his middling defense and atrocious walk rate, but he hit 22 homers last season and managed a solid .264 average in the process. He ought to be the White Sox’s primary DH. Baldwin seems like an unexciting, jack-of-all-trades sort, but his EV numbers took a nice jump last year and he’s gone 9-for-9 stealing bases in 136 big-league games. He could be a sneaky 15 HR/15 SB guy if he’s in the lineup most of the time.

- I was already lower than most on Freddy Peralta for this season, and the trade to the Mets didn’t help, dropping him from 27th to 35th among starting pitchers. Still, it would have been considerably worse if the Mets hadn’t upgraded their defense this winter. The Brewers are just so strong there and, aided by their ballpark, make their hurlers appear better than they actually are; their pitchers have a league-low .274 BABIP over the last three years, with Peralta himself coming in at .265.

- There are still only 27 relievers in the top 300, though that number will swell as closing situations start to clear up a little this spring. The unrepresented teams are the Athletics, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Rangers, Rockies and Twins, while the Brewers and Astros each have two relievers on the list. Also present is free agent Serathony Domínguez, who I suspect will wind up closing for one of those unrepresented teams (or maybe the White Sox). The relievers on those clubs closest to making the list were Arizona’s Kevin Ginkel (34th among RPs), the Athletics’ Mark Leiter Jr. (37th), the Twins’ Cole Sands (42nd) and the Rockies’ Victor Vodnik (47th).