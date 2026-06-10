Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 10

The Yankees (40-26) and the Guardians (37-32) wrap up their three-game series this afternoon in Cleveland with New York looking for the sweep. The Yankees have now won three straight overall and four of their last five while Cleveland is on a three-game losing streak and with losses in five of their last six. The difference in this series has been obvious: the Yankees have hit with power and the Guardians have not. Cleveland’s lack of power and inability to get the clutch hit has proven costly each of the last two nights. Specific to last night, the Guardians actually out-hit New York 10–8 last night but they stranded 13 runners.

Last night’s 3–2 Yankees win followed a familiar script in this series — close, low-scoring, and decided by power. Spencer Jones opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning, and after Cleveland tied the game in the third on RBI hits from Chase DeLauter and Angel Martínez, Jazz Chisholm Jr. delivered the decisive moment with a go-ahead solo shot leading off the eighth. The Yankees bullpen was the story from there, combined for five scoreless innings and locked the game down late, with Fernando Cruz striking out four across the final 1 2/3 innings to secure the win.

Today’s finale features a couple of southpaws with Carlos Rodón taking the mound for New York against Parker Messick for the Guardians. Rodón enters at 1–2 with a 2.88 ERA and has generally pitched well since returning from the disabled list. He has limited hard contact but occasionally has battled control issues allowing 16 walks in 25 innings. Messick has been one of Cleveland’s most consistent arms sporting a record of 6–2 with a 2.40 ERA. He has struck out 78 in 75 innings. With both pitchers missing bats at a high rate (around 9+ K/9), this profiles as another low-total, bullpen-influenced game — especially given Cleveland’s recent offensive issues in the clutch.

The Guardians have a few hitters who have enjoyed success against Rodón: José Ramírez has hit .275 and driven in five runs. Stuart Fairchild has been particularly effective in limited plate appearances (2-for-3 with 2 RBI) against Rodon. Rhys Hoskins has also celebrated some against the lefthander (1 HR, 2 RBI in 12 AB). This will be Messick’s first career appearance against New York.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Guardians

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, CLEGuardians.TV

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The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-101), Cleveland Guardians (-120)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+167), Guardians +1.5 (-205)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Guardians for June 10

Yankees: Carlos Rodon

Season Totals: 18.0 IP, 1-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 14K, 4 BB

Carlos Rodon Season Totals: 18.0 IP, 1-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 14K, 4 BB Guardians: Parker Messick

Season Totals: 67.2 IP, 3-5, 4.92 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 54K, 21 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Guardians

Ryan McMahon has hit safely in 4 straight games (5-11)

has hit safely in 4 straight games (5-11) Anthony Volpe is 1-20 (.050) in June

is 1-20 (.050) in June Spencer Jones’ HR last night was the first of his career

HR last night was the first of his career Parker Messick has struck out at least 4 in each of his 13 starts this season and 6 or more in 8 of those starts

has struck out at least 4 in each of his 13 starts this season and 6 or more in 8 of those starts Kyle Manzardo went 2-4 yesterday and is now 8-24 (.333) in June

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Guardians

The Guardians are 37-32 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 32-34 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 34 times in Cleveland’s 69 games this season (34-35)

The OVER has cashed 29 times in the Yankees’ 66 games this season (29-33-4)

Lee's hitting streak puts him on fantasy radars Jung Hoo Lee has been on an absolute tear since returning from the injured list. Eric Samulski dives into the numbers behind his 16-game hitting streak, sharing why the Giants' OF deserves more attention in fantasy.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.0

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