 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL Videos

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Mike Florio dives into your questions on speculation around the NFLPA elections and next CBA, the criteria for Hard Knocks, the window open to Eric Bieniemy and more.
Live and Upcoming
Image for Final: Maulers vs. Stallions
Final: Maulers vs. Stallions
live
Peacock
live
Final: Maulers at Stallions
NBC
Sun, Jul 02
6:00AM EDT
Tour de France: Stage 2
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
6:05AM EDT
TDF Stage 2 (World Feed)
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
7:30AM EDT
Betfred British Masters: Rd. 4
Peacock

View Full Schedule
Latest NFL Clips
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
09:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Mike Florio argues that the NFL Players Association’s executive director vote overprioritized confidentiality, which made for a flawed process in Lloyd Howell’s election.
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
03:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Top NFL Videos

View All
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_230629.jpg
10:06
Galaxy Brains: Kenny Pickett praised by teammates
nbc_dps_dangrazianointerview_230629.jpeg
19:23
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
nbcs_edge_wyr_fullshow_230629.jpg
02:35
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
nbc_dps_timhasselbeckinterview_230628.jpeg
17:50
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
04:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position

ProFootballTalk

View All
nbc_pft_delaney_230628.jpg
03:31
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
nbc_pft_sbfield_230628.jpg
03:16
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
v.jpg
07:57
Inside NFLPA Executive Director selection process
nbc_pft_carrbenched_230628.jpg
05:54
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
nbc_pft_kelce_230628.jpg
08:48
Projecting Travis Kelce’s future on, off the field
nbc_pft_hopkins_230627.jpg
02:50
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
nbc_pft_germany_230627.jpg
02:01
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_230627.jpg
22:54
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations

Chris Simms Unbuttoned

View All
nbc_simms_pitnonqbs_230614.jpg
05:58
Steelers’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_jetsnonqbs_230614.jpg
03:29
Jets’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_titans_230614.jpg
04:48
Titans’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_patriotsnonqbs_230614.jpg
06:45
Patriots’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_jaguars_230614.jpg
05:09
Jaguars’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_dolphinsnonqbs_230614.jpg
04:51
Dolphins’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_colts_230614.jpg
04:10
Colts’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_texans_230614.jpg
03:11
Texans’ best 21st century non-QBs