 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets

January 8, 2026 12:03 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss their favorite bets during NFL Wild Card Weekend, highlighting the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams and teams to look at.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
07:01
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
05:19
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sfvsphi_260108.jpg
04:33
Wild Card Preview: 49ers vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_260108.jpg
10:06
What’s next for Dolphins after firing McDaniel?
nbc_csu_bufvsjax_260108.jpg
07:44
Wild Card Preview: Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_gbvschi_260108.jpg
06:43
Wild Card Preview: Packers vs. Bears
nbc_csu_larvscarv2_260108.jpg
08:14
Wild Card Preview: Rams vs. Panthers
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_260108.jpg
02:49
Would Raiders ever re-hire McDaniels has coach?
nbc_pft_shanahan_260108.jpg
06:16
Shanahan has tried to hire Fangio three times
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_260108.jpg
20:31
PFT Draft: Wild Card quarterback confidence
nbc_pft_jerryjones_260108.jpg
06:32
Jones: Goal is to be owner with most Super Bowls
nbc_pft_rasheerice_260108.jpg
03:28
Chiefs acknowledge allegations against Rice
nbc_pft_miketomlin_260108.jpg
06:31
Tomlin addresses rumors of leaving Steelers for TV
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_260108.jpg
02:57
Williams can’t try to prove too much vs. Packers
nbc_pft_russwilson_260108.jpg
04:51
Will Wilson get another NFL roster spot?
nbc_pft_bowles_260108.jpg
10:28
Why did Bucs’ season fall apart under Bowles?
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260126.jpg
07:57
Will Lamar be playing for Ravens in 2026?
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260108.jpg
03:11
Simpson declares for NFL draft
nbc_pft_kiffin_260108.jpg
06:03
Kiffin not letting certain assistants coach in CFP
nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260108.jpg
12:34
Could Bills or Packers be interested in Harbaugh?
nbc_pft_trevorlawrence_260108.jpg
03:32
Lawrence squatted by fan at bar
nbc_csu_brackets_260106.jpg
18:42
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl
nbc_csu_jagsbills_260106.jpg
03:05
Can Jaguars contain Allen, Bills’ rushing attack?
nbc_fina_afcwcprv_260107.jpg
10:19
Chargers-Patriots will be ‘very interesting game’
nbc_fnia_roadvictories_260107.jpg
01:28
How many road teams will win on wild card weekend?
nbc_fnia_nfcwcprv_260107.jpg
06:35
Can CHI, LAR, PHI get job done in wild card round?
nbc_fnia_ravensfirehc_260107.jpg
08:22
Factors for Ravens decision to fire HC Harbaugh
nbc_pff_chargerspatriots_260107.jpg
01:57
Players to watch in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pff_mylesgarrett_260107.jpg
01:25
Inside numbers behind Garrett’s historic season
nbc_roto_btechargerspats_260107.jpg
01:24
Lean on the over for total points in LAC vs. NE

Latest Clips

dolphinsmcdanielcoachvideo.jpg
07:50
Do Dolphins want Harbaugh after firing McDaniel?
nbc_pft_joshallenseanmcdermott_250128.jpg
12:06
Are LaFleur, McDermott on hot seat if they lose?
AmberGlennNatsShortReplacer.jpg
07:12
Relive Glenn’s full short program from nationals
nbc_nba_mannixtrae_260108.jpg
07:35
Mannix: Hawks seek another star after Young trade
nbc_nba_denicomp_260107.png
01:57
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_youngtradereax_260108.jpg
04:33
Liffmann: Young trade signals ATL has stalled out
nbc_nba_luka_260107.png
01:53
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs
nbc_cbb_dybansta_260107.jpg
04:03
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
nbc_cbb_big12_260107.jpg
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
nbc_cbb_creivnova_260107.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
nbc_cbb_isuvbayhl_260107.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
nbc_cbb_byuasuhl_260107.jpg
05:31
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU rumble past ASU
oly_fswom_glennshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:57
Glenn makes history with record-setting short
oly_fswom_liushortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:13
Flawless Liu stays calm, cool, collected in short
oly_fswom_levitoshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
05:43
Levito floats through short program at nationals
nbc_nba_sga_260107.png
02:00
HLs: SGA explodes for 46 points in OT win
oly_fswom_tennellshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
04:45
Tennell’s refined short program slots her 5th
nbc_nba_mpj_260107.png
01:56
HLs: MPJ fires in eight three-pointers in OT loss
nbc_nba_paytonwatson_260107.jpg
01:49
HLs: Watson carries Nuggets to win over Celtics
nbc_cbb_uconnvprov_260107.jpg
03:47
Highlights: UConn escapes Providence in OT
nbc_nba_risacher_260107.jpg
01:22
HLs: ATL’s Risacher notches season-high 25 points
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260107.jpg
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
nbc_cbb_mullins_260107.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
nbc_nba_beefstewhl_260107.jpg
02:09
Stewart drops career-high 31 in win over Bulls
nbc_pl_newleehl_260107.jpg
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
03:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
01:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_boutothl_260107.jpg
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_brevssun_260107.jpg
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21