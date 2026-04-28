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Beane: Bills have ‘hit reset button’ with Coleman

April 28, 2026 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Brandon Beane's recent comments on Keon Coleman, evaluating the wide receiver's status with the Buffalo Bills.

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