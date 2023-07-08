Dallas Cowboys
John Lynch finally made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021, in his ninth year of eligibility and his eighth year as a finalist. Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens said he believes Cowboys safety Darren Woodson should be in Canton over Lynch, a safety for the Buccaneers and the Broncos in the same era as Woodson.
“I’m thinking about a guy like Darren Woodson that’s not in the Hall of Fame, but John Lynch is. How in the hell do you quantify that?” Owens asked rhetorically, on Fubo Sports’ Getcha Popcorn Ready.
Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed, who appeared as a guest with Owens, agreed that Woodson “no doubt” should be in the Hall of Fame.
Woodson and Lynch’s careers overlapped by 11 seasons. Woodson was named All-Pro three times to twice for Lynch, though Lynch’s nine Pro Bowls were four more than Woodson. Neither was all-decade. Woodson won three Super Bowl rings and Lynch one.
“When I got with the Niners, like I said, I didn’t know anything about no rivalry with the Cowboys and the Niners, I knew nothing about that,” Owens told Reed. “But when it comes to the game plan [it was about where is Woodson]? Granted John Lynch did some great things here and there, but I’m not looking for John [on the field]. I wasn’t. But when I played from my rookie year on, and I played against the Cowboys, I had to identify [where Woodson was]. Just because a guy starts on a defense and he is the No. 1 guy back there in the secondary for that defense, for me overall in totality, that doesn’t mean he’s impacting what I’m going to be doing. Yeah, he has to be accounted for that day because you’re game planning, but I wasn’t scared of No. 47 (Lynch]. And when I was with the Eagles and he was with Denver at the time [shrugs].”
Woodson got a step closer to Canton this year, becoming a finalist for the first time.
Dak Prescott already has more passing yards than Roger Staubach and more touchdowns than both Troy Aikman and Staubach. What he doesn’t have yet is a Super Bowl title.
The Cowboys quarterback is 61-36 in the regular season, but, like Tony Romo, only 2-4 in the postseason. The Cowboys, of course, have not reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995, with only the Commanders and Lions having gone that long or longer without a trip to the NFC’s title game.
Prescott, entering his eighth season with the same goal he had his rookie season, turns 30 on July 29.
“I’ve always felt older I guess. Just being 30 doesn’t necessarily bother me,” Prescott said Saturday, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years. It’s fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what’s cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn’t matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid.”
Prescott, though, admits that his milestone birthday only increases the urgency to get the Cowboys where they haven’t been in a long, long time.
“One thousand percent,” Prescott said. “Just understanding injuries and what I’ve been throughout my career and understanding that you don’t have forever to play this game. I’m blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency.”
Prescott has not made the Pro Bowl since 2018. He has passed for 24,943 yards and 166 touchdowns in his career.
The Cowboys needed another kicker to compete with Tristan Vizcaino for the job. Despite several proven veteran kickers still on the market, the team went a different direction.
The Cowboys announced Thursday they have signed kicker Brandon Aubrey from the USFL.
Aubrey, a native of Plano, Texas, made 14 of 15 field goals and all 35 extra points for the Birmingham Stallions this spring.
He signed to play soccer for Notre Dame coming out of high school in 2013, and Toronto FC made him a first-round draft choice in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.
He transitioned to football in 2022 and made All-USFL honors last season.
The Cowboys will have a new kicker for the third time in three years, deciding to move on from Brett Maher after he developed the yips last season. Maher set an NFL record in missing four extra point attempts in the wild card win over the Bucs.
Vizcaino joined the Cowboys as insurance before the divisional round game against the 49ers, but the Cowboys went with Maher.
The Cowboys did not sign Maher to the roster until after training camp started last season. So, it’s possible that the kicker for the Cowboys in 2023 isn’t yet on the roster.
The partnership between the NFL and Netflix is expanding.
Next week, the first NFL property debuts on Netflix, with the Quarterback series focusing on Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Eventually, Netflix will air the NFL Films docu-series focusing on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones .
Matthew Belloni of Puck.news reports that Netflix will pay “just under $50 million ” for the property. While the deal is not officially done, Netflix has essentialy won a “bidding war” with ESPN. Amazon and “a couple others” showed early interest.
NFL Films will produce the 10-episode show with Skydance Sports. It focuses on the gloryhole days of the 1990s.
The move will serve only to increase speculation that Netflix could eventually get a package of NFL games — if Netflix can solve the issues that led to the Love is Blind live-show fiasco from earlier this year.
Kellen Moore left Dallas this offseason after coaching Dak Prescott for the last four years, and Moore is going to miss the quarterback he describes as one of the best people he’s ever known.
Asked about his experience with Prescott, Moore told Peter Schrager that there’s no one else like him.
“The best person . I think the best leader I’ve ever been around, easily,” Moore said. “And in all honesty, player or coach or anything. I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare and I’ve never seen it in any other way. His work ethic, his command, I think he’s incredible. We’ve all been through that Dallas journey and he has a phenomenal way of being able to deal with probably more than your average NFL starting quarterback. And he handles it beautifully. He’s certainly a guy you forever root for.”
Moore is now the offensive coordinator of the Chargers, and he’ll try to build the same rapport with Justin Herbert.
His radio show went first. His job went next.
Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson has been laid off by ESPN .
The news comes little more than a week after Marchand reported that Johnson’s morning show on ESPN Radio would be ending . One of the other hosts of the show, Max Kellerman, also was laid off.
But shed no tears for Keyshawn. He signed a five-year deal worth roughly $18 million last year. Per Marchand, Johnson will collect all of it.
Keyshawn also could be, as Marchand notes, a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed. However, he would likely have to give up his buyout to make that happen — and ESPN (which presumably gets some sort of write off for eating Johnson’s contract) would have to allow it.
More ESPN layoffs are expected today.
Johnson, the first overall pick in the 1997 draft, spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Jets, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Panthers.
The Cowboys have back-to-back, 12-win seasons for the first time since 1992-95 when they won at least 12 games in each of those seasons playing one fewer game each season. They have nothing to show for it aside from one wild-card win.
It’s been same time, next year since they won their last Super Bowl in 1995.
The Cowboys have 12 postseason appearances the past 27 seasons but only a 5-12 postseason record and not even as much as an NFC Championship Game appearance. Washington and Detroit are the only other NFC teams not to make the conference championship game in that span.
The Cowboys still might be America’s Team — and based on TV ratings and attendance — they are, but they haven’t been able to buy a title since 1995.
“They are really good, and they’ve got really good players,” Aikman told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The organization has done a fantastic job. I think the coaches have done a great job. The players. All of it. They have won a lot of games. The problem for them, and they don’t need me to tell them this, they just have not played their best football when the games have mattered the most.”
The Cowboys have had 24 starting quarterbacks, other than Aikman, since their last Lombardi Trophy. Prescott is the latest, going 61-36 in the regular season but only 2-4 in the postseason.
In the wild-card round against the Bucs last season, Prescott outplayed Tom Brady in throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. The following week against the 49ers, though, Prescott threw for only 206 yards and had two costly interceptions.
Before Prescott, Tony Romo had similar issues in the postseason.
“You say, ‘How do you change that?’ No one has the answer to that,” Aikman said. “I don’t have the answer to that. For our teams [in the ‘90s], the reason we succeeded and did what we were able to do, the reason teams all win Super Bowls, is they play their best football in the biggest games. That’s the challenge for each and every one of those players.”
A whole generation of Cowboys fans have never seen their team win a championship. The Cowboys have become next year’s champions for a second time in their history.
“Hopefully this will be the year they get over the hump. I’m pulling for them,” Aikman said. “I’ve said it many times: I’m a big fan of Dak, and I’d like to see him bring a world championship back to Dallas. It’s been a long time.”
Micah Parsons, who the Cowboys listed at 245 pounds last season, said in May that he weighed 251 . He said Tuesday he’s at 248 with hopes of getting to 255 .
So, his weight gain attempt doesn’t seem to be going as planned.
Not to worry, the edge rusher was better than good at less than 250 pounds in his first two seasons with 26.5 sacks.
Parsons invites the added attention his already impressive resume will have with opposing teams’ game plans. He said he accepts the challenge as if he’s king of the jungle.
“If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches ,” Parsons said following a charity event, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit. You’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”
Parsons has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors each of his first two seasons. He has garnered defensive player of the year votes but has yet to win the award.
In his 33-game career, Parsons has 149 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles in addition to his sack total.
Parsons will continue in the role he had last season when he played 738 snaps on the defensive line and 171 at linebacker. He has admitted, though, that he got worn down toward the end of the season, which is why he wanted to bulk up this season.
Parsons played 55.2 percent of his snaps at linebacker as a rookie before spending 81.1 percent of his snaps at defensive end last season.
The Cowboys are returning to Oxnard, California, for the 17th time in their 64-year history. The 2023 training camp will mark the 44th year the team has trained in Southern California.
Twelve of the Cowboys’ practices in Oxnard will be open to fans, beginning on Wednesday, July 26, at 11:30 a.m. PT. Their final open practice at the Residence Inn at River Ridge is Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. PT.
The open practices are free to the public and no ticket is required. Public entry will open two hours before practice.
The team’s Back Together Weekend will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, July 29. Fans can enjoy live music, appearances by Cowboys’ alumni and a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders autograph signing. The opening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. PT, with remarks from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
On Monday, Aug. 7, the Cowboys will host a Heroes Appreciation Day for military personnel and first responders.
After returning home following the preseason game at Seattle on Aug. 19, the Cowboys will continue training camp at The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Selected practices at their home training facility will be open to the public, with the schedule for those dates announced at a later date.
For more information, visit www.dallascowboys.com/TrainingCamp .
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
