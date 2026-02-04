 Skip navigation
Cowboys hire Georgia OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe

  
Published February 3, 2026 09:47 PM

The Cowboys are hiring Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe for the same position, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Uzo-Diribe confirmed the news in a message to UGASports.

Uzo-Diribe, 33, was a defensive lineman at Colorado from 2010-13 and spent time with the Saints but never made the roster. He began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2016.

He coached at Kansas (2019-20) and SMU (2021), and for a month at TCU in 2022, before joining Georgia’s staff ahead of the 2022 season.

Uzo-Diribe joins Marcus Dixon, Derrick Ansley and Ryan Smith as position coaches under new coordinator Christian Parker.