Report: Bucky Irving had offseason shoulder surgery

Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving missed more than two months due to ankle and shoulder injuries. The latter reportedly has resulted in offseason surgery.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Irving has undergone a procedure on his shoulder since the season ended.

Per the report, the recovery process is not expected to significantly impact his participation in the offseason program.

Irving missed seven games, from Week 5 through 12. He returned in Week 13 and finished the season with six straight appearances and five straight starts.

After gaining 1,122 rushing yards as a rookie (5.4 yards per carry), Irving’s production dropped to 588 rushing yards in 2025, averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

With Rachaad White likely leaving in free agency, Irving will return as the likely starter in 2026, pending moves made by the Buccaneers during the offseason.