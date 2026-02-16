Dolphins officially release Tyreek Hill, James Daniels, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

The new regime in Miami is putting its stamp on the organization by getting rid of players the old one brought in.

On Monday, the Dolphins officially severed ties with receiver Tyreek Hill, guard James Daniels, and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Veteran pass rusher Bradley Chubb also is expected to be released, possibly after the new league year begins with a post-June 1 designation.

The Dolphins still have to make a decision on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa; new G.M. Jon-Eric Sullivan said last week it’s coming soon. Unless they can find a trade partner, he’ll likely be released with a post-June 1 designation, too. They’d owe him $54 million for 2026 and take a total of $99 million of dead-cap charges through 2027.

Regardless, the Dolphins will look significantly different in 2026, with the goal of becoming consistent contenders. They last won a playoff game 26 years ago, and they’ve had two straight years without postseason appearances.