Detroit Lions

The way the Lions closed the 2022 season raised the bar for the team heading into this season and the NFL didn’t do anything to downplay that when they announced the schedule earlier this year.
Opening night will see the Lions in Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium and putting the NFC North team in that spot only feeds into the feeling that they will be a playoff contender. Some players might prefer to fly under the radar, but wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t running away from the pressure that comes with high expectations.
“My rookie year, we went 3-13-1, [Lions fans] were still there for us ,” St. Brown said, via Gilbert Manzano of SI.com. “And now the hype is crazy. When I go back for OTAs and whatnot, you go to the grocery store, you go to the restaurant, whatever you’re doing that day. If a fan sees you, they’re super excited. They have big expectations, but I feel like no matter what, they’re always going to be there for us. That’s something, as a player, I really appreciate, because there’s definitely those bandwagon fans that you see with the big teams that win a lot.”
The Lions haven’t made the playoffs since 2016, so it’s no surprise that there’s a lot of hunger for a winner in Detroit. If they get one, that bandwagon will likely start filling up ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Lions receiver Jameson Williams played only six games last season as he worked his way back from a torn ACL. He will miss the first six games of this season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.
The Lions aren’t concerned about Williams’ on-field play.
Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, though, has become a mentor for Williams as the young receiver navigates adversity off the field.
“I don’t have to motivate him much when it comes to ball. He loves the game and wants to be better and works at it,” Randle El told Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News. “But the encouragement part, with all that’s going on, . . . it’s just, ‘Hey, keep doing what you’re doing; stay at it, in terms of working hard. This is just another stumbling block that, again, you’ll come out stronger on the other side.’
“Those types of things, just encouraging him from that standpoint. He gets it; he understands it; and it will be [good] for him once we do get back and get going, as it relates into the season and the preseason.”
The Lions traded up to select the former Alabama star with the 12th overall pick in 2022. He finished his rookie season with only one catch for a 41-yard touchdown, playing 78 offensive snaps and one on special teams.
Williams’ rookie season mainly entailed " a lot of mental reps.” He will get to practice with the team in training camp and play in the preseason before his suspension begins in Week 1 of the regular season.
“It’s just a matter of him being on the field over and over again,” Randle El said. “Man, that’s part of having that offseason, and that’s why you always want a young guy to have the offseason to just be able to get ready for the season. . . . Training camp is coming up. Again, another opportunity on the field, being with the quarterbacks, hearing the calls, all those different things that need to take place over and over again. You can see he’s getting it.”
The poor playing surface of Super Bowl LVII continues to be an issue from time to time. Eagles fans generally don’t want to be reminded of it, since it brings back bad memories of the loss. Chiefs fans generally don’t want to hear it, since it potentially undermines the win.
It recently came up after Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said the Chiefs’ offensive line was “blessed” by the subpar footing on grass that didn’t perform the way it should. That prompted our report that the league has privately blamed the Super Bowl slip-n-slide on the players for not wearing the right shoes. And as that story got traction on Monday, former Eagles (now Lions) safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson chimed in.
“Man pre-game I went through 3 different cleats!!” Gardner-Johnson tweeted. “Even the studs wasn’t working explain that please.”
Added Gardner-Johnson: “Run that bowl back on legit grass, the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry.”
The idea that the bad grass affected both teams equally ignores the differences between them. The Eagles had a much better pass rush. And the slippery field took just enough steam out of the pass rush to give Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enough time to find open receivers.
The NFL on Thursday suspended three more players indefinitely for betting on NFL games.
Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry and Demetrius Taylor bring the number of players suspended for gambling on NFL games to seven over the past two years.
Receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated after missing the 2022 season and will return this season with the Jaguars after a trade from the Falcons.
Safety C.J. Moore, receiver Quintez Cephus and defensive end Shaka Toney previously received suspensions of at least a year.
The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry on Thursday. Taylor is a free agent. The Lions waived Cephus and Moore after their suspensions.
Toney remains with the Commanders.
In addition, the NFL has suspended three players for non-NFL bets at the team facility.
Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, Lions receiver Jameson Williams and free agent receiver Stanley Berryhill will miss at least the first six games of this season. Berryhill was with Detroit at the time of his suspension, but the Lions cut him soon after.
The question now is: Are any more suspensions coming?
The Lions did not add any edge rushers to their roster this offseason, but they’ll be getting one back after a season-ending injury last year.
Charles Harris was placed on injured reserve in November due to a groin injury that forced him to miss 11 games over the course of the entire season. Harris had one sack and a forced fumble in his six appearances, but had 7.5 sacks when healthy during the 2021 season and outside linebackers coach Dave Corrao thinks having him back at full speed will make a positive impact on their defensive performance.
“A healthy Charles Harris is going to make us a much better defense ,” Corrao said in an interview with Tim Twentyman of the team’s website.
Harris’ unavailability helped open the door for James Houston to spark the team’s pass rush and the hope in Detroit is that both players will be able to get the defense going this time around.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers is apparently not the only player bracing for a lengthy suspension.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers is one of a “handful” of players who are expected to receive a season-long suspension for gambling this week.
Reports emerged that Rodgers was under investigation for “pervasive” violations of the NFL’s gambling policy in June. Rodgers issued a statement saying that he took full responsibility for his actions, calling them an “error in judgment.” He added he was “willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation.”
Rodgers is alleged to have placed some 100 bets on an account opened under the name of an associate. Some bets reportedly included Colts games.
Earlier in the offseason, the NFL suspended five players for violations of the gambling policy. The most prominent player in that group of suspensions was Lions receiver Jameson Williams, who received six games for placing bets on non-NFL sports at a team facility.
Hopes are high for the Lions heading into the 2023 season and one of the reasons why people think they can improve on last season by making the playoffs is the attention they paid to their secondary this offseason.
The Lions added Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Emmanuel Moseley to the group as free agents and then drafted Brian Branch in the second round in what came close to an overhaul of the back end. Safeties Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker are back along with cornerback Jerry Jacobs and Jacobs said on NFL Network Tuesday that he thinks the group has the potential to overwhelm opponents this season.
“We got guys like Cam Sutton, C.J.. Them veteran guys, they’ve been in the room these OTAs and minicamp and they’re helping us out a lot with just learning the scheme and playing in the NFL and making the defense better,” Jacobs said. “Cam Sutton has been in the league for seven years, so getting every knowledge from him. Emmanuel Moseley, he’s coming back from an injury, but he’s still in there 24/7. . . . Chauncey, man. Chauncey, he’s gonna make the game more fun. I love his enthusiasm. I love the way he comes out there and talks trash. That just turns us up. Man, the guys that we added this offseason, I think that we’re going to be pretty dominant in the back end.”
The Lions also added first-round linebacker Jack Campbell and third-round defensive lineman Brodric Martin to the defense and the hope is that all of the changes sparks a turnaround to rival the one the team saw on offense in 2022. If it happens, the chances of the Lions hitting their raised expectations will look pretty good.
The Lions announced their training camp practice schedule on Tuesday morning.
The team will be holding six practices that are open to the public and four others that are open to season ticket holders. The first practice open to fans will be for season ticket holders and it will come on July 29.
All fans will be welcome to attend practices on July 30, July 31, August 3, August 5, August 9, and August 17. The practice on August 9 will be a joint session with the Giants and August 17 will find the Jaguars in town for a workout.
Season ticket holders will also be granted access to practices with the Giants and Jags on August 8 and August 16. The final practice open to season ticket holders on August 2 will be exclusively available to those who made early renewals of their ticket packages.
The NFL apparently will not be listening to the preferences of the HC of the NYJ .
Per a league source, the Jets are bracing for the preseason Hard Knocks assignment, despite making known publicly (and privately) their lack of interest in serving as the focal point of this year’s show.
The Jets, Saints, Bears, and Commanders fit the criteria for being required to do the show in the 2023 preseason. Under a formula developed several years ago, the teams that can be compelled to do it include those without a new head coach, those who have not been to the playoffs in either of the last two years, and those that have not been the subject of the show for the last ten years.
The Jets, Saints, and Bears have made it clear that they don’t want to do it this year. The Commanders, we’re told, would do it, if assigned . (We’re also told the league prefers to wait until after the sale of the team is finalized, and that the Commanders could be this year’s in-season option.)
The league had commenced talking to some of the other 28 teams, hopeful to find a volunteer. The Lions were approached about a second straight appearance. They declined.
The Jets technically can’t decline, although the NFL typically does not make a team submit to Hard Knocks when it doesn’t want to.
Most fans would prefer the Jets. With high expectations, the presence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the memories of a successful run in 2010 (when coach Rex Ryan had the Jets eating goddamn snacks), the Jets are definitely the most interesting of the four teams that can be required to do it — and more interesting than most if not all of the other 28 teams.
If the Jets get the short straw, it could actually make for a more compelling presentation, with a possible attitude emanating from the coaching staff and the rest of the team that they don’t want the cameras and microphones there. Now that would be a reality show.