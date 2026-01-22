 Skip navigation
Dan Skipper announces his retirement

  
One of the Lions’ offensive linemen is moving on to the next phase of his career.

Dan Skipper announced his retirement on social media on Thursday.

“[Twenty-four] years of putting on pads and a helmet every fall. This year I’ll trade that out to pursue a career on the other side in coaching,” Skipper wrote on Instagram. “The memories and experiences that the NFL has brought me and my family are hard to put into words. Thankful for every person that has been apart of my journey. It’s time for me to “report” as retired. (Sorry I had to do it one last time!)”

Via Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network, Skipper will work with the offensive linemen and tight ends at the upcoming East/West Shrine game.

Skipper, 31, appeared in 69 games with 16 starts since 2017, spending the vast majority of his career with the Lions.

In 2025, he appeared in 12 games with five starts, playing 228 offensive snaps and 60 special teams snaps.