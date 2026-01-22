Report: FBI investigates the death of Jim Irsay

Last year, the Washington Post investigated thoroughly the circumstances surrounding the death of Colts owner Jim Irsay. The subject is now on the radar screen of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Washington Post now reports that a federal grand jury subpoena has been issued by the FBI in connection with Irsay’s death. Which means that a federal grand jury has been convened. Which means that federal charges eventually could be issued.

Per the report, a subpoena issued by the grand jury shows that the FBI seeks records and other information regarding Irsay’s death, his “substance (illegal and prescription) use,” and his “relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian.”

The Colts told the Post that the team is aware of the investigation, but that it has been served neither with a subpoena nor contacted by the FBI.

The Post reported in August that, when he died, Irsay was under the care of Haroutunian, a “‘luxury’ recovery doctor” who prescribed Irsay opioids, and eventually ketamine. Haroutunian signed the death certificate, which attributed Irsay’s passing to cardiac arrest. There was no autopsy or toxicology testing.

“I dedicated 18 months of my life to try to care for him . . . as a brother,” Haroutunian told the Post in August. “We did everything we could to make him as comfortable as possible.”

The Post also reported in August that Irsay, who had battled addiction issues,"repeatedly misled the public” about relapses in the final years of his life.

When Irsay died in California, Beverly Hills police found Irsay in a “hospital-bed” type setup. Haroutunian told the officers that Irsay “had been battling several chronic health issues,” and a spokesperson for the department said that there was “no evidence that our detectives saw that made them suspicious that it was an overdose.”

Someone with the authority to seek formal charges is now suspicious, and that someone is now trying to build a potential case against one or more other someones.