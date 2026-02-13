Titans announce Robert Saleh’s first coaching staff
The Titans finalized their coaching staff under head coach Robert Saleh, the team announced Thursday.
In addition to Saleh, the coaching staff consists of 14 other new additions with eight others returning from last season.
Previously, the Titans announced their three coordinators — Brian Daboll (offensive coordinator), Gus Bradley (defensive coordinator), and John Fassel (special teams coordinator).
Fassel also has assistant head coach as part of his title.
Here’s a look at the complete staff:
Robert Saleh: Head Coach
Gus Bradley: Defensive Coordinator
Brian Daboll: Offensive Coordinator
*John Fassel: Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator
*Ben Bloom: Senior Defensive Assistant
Dave Borgonzi: Linebackers
Carmen Bricillo: Offensive Line
*Trevor Browder: Offensive Assistant
Dalton Hilliard: Defensive Backs/Nickels
*Randy Jordan: Running Backs/Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Coordinator
Cade Knox: Offensive Assistant/Game Management
Greg Lewis: Wide Receivers
Marquand Manuel: Defensive Backs/Safeties
*Tony Oden: Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks
John Rudnicki: Offensive Assistant
Ahmed Saleh: Defensive Assistant
*Travis Smith: Senior Defensive Assistant/Pass Rush Specialist
*Rayna Stewart: Assistant Special Teams
*Luke Stocker: Tight Ends
Shea Tierney: Quarterbacks
Aaron Whitecotton: Defensive Line
Isaac Williams: Assistant Offensive Line
Rob Dadona: Chief of Staff
* indicates returning member of the coaching staff