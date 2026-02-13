Titans announce Robert Saleh’s first coaching staff

The Titans finalized their coaching staff under head coach Robert Saleh, the team announced Thursday.

In addition to Saleh, the coaching staff consists of 14 other new additions with eight others returning from last season.

Previously, the Titans announced their three coordinators — Brian Daboll (offensive coordinator), Gus Bradley (defensive coordinator), and John Fassel (special teams coordinator).

Fassel also has assistant head coach as part of his title.

Here’s a look at the complete staff:

Robert Saleh: Head Coach

Gus Bradley: Defensive Coordinator

Brian Daboll: Offensive Coordinator

*John Fassel: Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

*Ben Bloom: Senior Defensive Assistant

Dave Borgonzi: Linebackers

Carmen Bricillo: Offensive Line

*Trevor Browder: Offensive Assistant

Dalton Hilliard: Defensive Backs/Nickels

*Randy Jordan: Running Backs/Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Coordinator

Cade Knox: Offensive Assistant/Game Management

Greg Lewis: Wide Receivers

Marquand Manuel: Defensive Backs/Safeties

*Tony Oden: Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks

John Rudnicki: Offensive Assistant

Ahmed Saleh: Defensive Assistant

*Travis Smith: Senior Defensive Assistant/Pass Rush Specialist

*Rayna Stewart: Assistant Special Teams

*Luke Stocker: Tight Ends

Shea Tierney: Quarterbacks

Aaron Whitecotton: Defensive Line

Isaac Williams: Assistant Offensive Line

Rob Dadona: Chief of Staff

* indicates returning member of the coaching staff