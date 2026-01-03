Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026

I generally hate New Year’s resolutions. We already have enough stuff to feel guilty about; why impose some other artificial expectation to add to our day-to-day stress.

As a result, I rarely make them. On January 1, 2024, I decided that if PFT was ever going to amount to anything, I needed to work on it every single day. (Twenty-two years later, I have.)

Last year, I decided to make the price for the ebook versions of all available novels 99 cents. This year, I decided to let it ride for another year.

The goal is simple. Not nearly enough people read for enjoyment. They make us read books in which we’re not interested while in school, which makes many of us not inclined as adults to look for books in which we might be interested.

It’s a shame. Reading a good book is fun. It’s a nice distraction from whatever is going on. It’s a good way to unwind at the end of the day. It helps to fill any dead spots that pop up from time to time. And if you truly like the book, you get swept away by it and keep turning pages until the last one. (Which means you then have to find another book to read.)

I’ve got four you’ll like. Big Shield (a story of gambling, the mob, and pro sports set in the not-too-distant future), Father of Mine (a small-town mob tale set in the ‘70s and inspired by true events), Son of Mine (the Father of Mine sequel), and On Our Way Home (a Christmas/ghost story).

More are coming. Six are done or close to it (including a third Father of Mine book). I’m working on another one that my agent thinks could be “the one.” That’s present the focus for any free time I can find. (Currently, not much.)

However it plays out, the goal will to be launch another 99 cent ebook during the summer. I’ve been futzing around with a collection of short stories that applies a new twist to various horror subgenres. And I may be rewriting soon the long-forgotten (for a reason) Quarterback of the Future.

For now, you can get four ebooks for less than a buck each. Or you can read any of them for free on Kindle Unlimited.

With the number of weekly NFL games dropping dramatically after Sunday, this is a good time to find something else that will fill up some of the long winter hours. And, as always, if you buy one and read it and hate it, I’ll send you a dollar.

If, and only if, you can prove to my exclusive satisfaction that you indeed bought it and read it — and hated it.