Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals released receiver DeAndre Hopkins on May 26, and he has remained a free agent since.
Hopkins visited the Patriots and Titans, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports both teams remain interested. Pelissero added that the sides have had communication this week, but no signing is imminent.
Hopkins wrote on social media Thursday that he will retire when he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver.
“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins said on threads. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”
Hopkins, 31, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2020, having played only 19 games the past two seasons, while missing 15 to a suspension and injuries. He made 106 receptions for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.
DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t have a new home yet.
The receiver remains a free agent and continues to wait for the right offer after visits to the Titans and Patriots.
Hopkins, though, said Thursday on social media that he will retire when he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver.
“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins said on threads. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”
From 2017-19, in his final three seasons in Houston, Hopkins was one of the top receivers in the game, earning All-Pro all three seasons. In his first season in Arizona, Hopkins made 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns, which was his last 1,000-yard season and his last Pro Bowl season.
Hopkins, though, is convinced he can return to where he once was.
Vince Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals from 1996 into the 2000 season, has died. He was 79.
Tobin led the Cardinals to a playoff appearance in 1998, capped by the franchise’s first postseason victory since the Truman administration.
“As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas. He will also be remembered for his instrumental role in key decisions like drafting Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman.”
The Cardinals fired Tobin after a 2-5 start in 2000. He had a record of 28-43.
Tobin, who went to college at the University of Missouri, started his coaching career there in 1965. He worked as defensive coordinator from 1971 to 1976. He then coordinated the defense of the BC Lions of the CFL from 1977 through 1982.
Next came a stint in the USFL, as defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia (and then Baltimore) Stars, from 1983 through 1985.
His NFL career started in 1986, as the defensive coordinator — and successor to Buddy Ryan — in Chicago. He held that job for seven years, was out of football in 1993, and then became the Colts’ defensive coordinator in 1994. He got the job in Arizona after the Colts nearly made it to the Super Bowl to cap the 1995 season.
After leaving Arizona, Tobin served as Lions defensive coordinator in 2001, and as Packers defensive coordinator in 2004.
Tobin actually followed Ryan twice. Tobin took over the dominant Bears’ defense in 1986 after Ryan became coach of the Eagles, and Tobin replaced Ryan as head coach of the Cardinals.
We extend our condolences to Tobin’s family, friends, players, and colleagues.
As soon as July 20, the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris will become official. Team president Jason Wright will not be promptly asked to leave along with his soon-to-be-former boss.
According to the Washington Post, Wright “will be retained and given a chance to earn a continued role” with the team.
The report cites “two people with knowledge” of Harris’s strategy, adding that one of them said Wright will “absolutely have the opportunity to perform in his role,” and that no one should “expect or allude to any changes with his role at this time.”
The report also adds that there was no specification as to the length of the commitment.
Common sense suggests that Harris will hold everything in place for the balance of the season. That’s when he will presumably exercise the billionaire’s privilege of hiring whoever he wants to hire for the key positions. As we’ve said in the past when other teams were purchased, a new owner isn’t buying a team because the new owner wanted to acquire the employment rights of its key personnel. The new owner will have his or her own vision for the franchise, and that vision will be implemented unless the employees he inherited do enough to get him to change his or her mind.
If Harris intends to hire his own president, G.M., and/or head coach, it makes no sense for him to reveal that plan until he’s ready to implement it. And if, as it appears, he’ll be keeping everyone in place for 2023, he needs them to think they have a real chance to stay beyond the season in order to avoid having their uncertain futures distract them from the task at hand of effectively turning of the page from quarter-century of crap to a new dawn in D.C.
Could Wright do enough to stay? Sure. So could G.M. Martin Mayhew and coach Ron Rivera. And Harris needs them to believe that, especially with training camp opening only days after he gets the pink slip to the franchise.
As the Post notes, Harris took his time to assess the management group he inherited when buying the 76ers and the Devils. It makes sense to do that. He needs to get to know the team. He needs to understand what’s working and what isn’t. Ultimately, he needs to decide whether changes will make the team better, or whether continuity is in the organization’s best interests.
In some ways, every NFL team operates that way, with a constant assessment of whether things are working as they are. It definitely becomes a more significant concern when ownership of the team is transferred from the group that hired the top employees to a group that did not.
Safety Budda Baker reported to Cardinals minicamp earlier this month and he plans to be at training camp next month, but that doesn’t mean he’s satisfied with where things stand with the team.
Baker requested a trade earlier in the offseason and he has no guaranteed money left in the final two years of his deal with the team. His agent David Mulugheta told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that his client would like his contract addressed in a way that shows Baker is a “long-term part of their future plans.”
When Baker signed his current deal, he was the highest-paid safety in the league. Mulugheta said that Baker is not looking to reclaim that spot in any new deal with the Cardinals.
Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort said this month that the team will “continue to keep our discussions and line of communication open” with Baker. We’ll see if that results in any new agreement before the team gets to training camp in a few weeks.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
In 2019, the Cardinals didn’t hesitate to move on from quarterback Josh Rosen, a top-1o pick a year earlier, for quarterback Kyler Murray . If the Cardinals emerge from the 2023 season with the first overall pick in the draft and have a shot at someone like USC quarterback Caleb Williams, would they move on from Murray?
The cap consequences would be significant, but not impossible to endure.
After 2023, Murray’s has $46.221 million in paid but unallocated bonus money. Also, another $29.9 million in 2025 compensation becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.
If the Cardinals cut him before the guarantees vest, using a post-June 1 designation, Murray would count $13 million against the cap in 2024 and $33.28 million in 2025. A trade that happens after June 1 would have the same cap consequences — $13 million in 2024 and $33.28 million in 2025. However, the Cardinals would have to be willing to let the fresh $29.8 million become fully guaranteed weeks before a trade can be finalized at the lower 2024 cap charge.
The Cardinals could also trade Murray before June 1 and take the full $46.221 million cap charge in 2024. That would break the record set by the Falcons in 2021, when Atlanta took a $40.5 million cap charge by trading quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts.
What the Cardinals want could be only part of the story. Murray might decide he wants out, in recognition of a relationship that became fractured a year ago, with the clunky homework clause that painted Murray as not a hard worker. It’s a reputation he might not ever begin to shed until he’s playing for a new team.
Here’s the other thing to keep in mind regarding the cap consequences. It costs no actual money to absorb a cap charge. The money has already been spent. By taking a massive cap hit in 2024, the Cardinals would be able to spend less cash next year.
That alone could make taking the $46.221 million cap charge intriguing for the Cardinals. With more than $23 million in current cap space, much of which could be carried over into 2024, trading Murray before June 1 and eating the full $46.221 million becomes easier than it would be.
During the annual PFT Live hiatus, most weekdays entail an episode of #PFTPM. It’s a 30- to 60-minute stream-of-consciousness monologue, with a handful of topics and some questions posed via Twitter.
It usually harvests various questions regarding some of my favorite soapbox crusades, including the potential issues arising from gambling and the curious decision of the league to brush the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation under the rug. Thanks to an email a reader sent earlier tonight, these two worlds have collided.
I’m amazed, and disappointed, that I didn’t think of it without a nudge. Failure to do so could cause me to lose my spot as one of the top five NFL conspiracy theorists.
But this one isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s an aggressive legal theory that could be pursued by just one plaintiff and just one lawyer.
The Cardinals admit they violated the tampering rules by contacting Gannon, then the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, on the day after the NFC Championship. Because the ensuing tampering violation — which the Eagles surely complained about — was resolved with a flip-flop of picks announced literally minutes before the 2023 draft commenced, no one knows much if anything about: (1) what the Cardinals did; and (2) how it might have impacted Gannon’s efforts for the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
As we’ve suggested in the past, the tampering by the Cardinals potentially resulted in Gannon spending plenty of time that he should have been devoting to the Philly defense to preparing for his Cardinals interview, which happened one day after the Super Bowl. From putting together presentation materials to outlining his thoughts for the interview to contacting potential staff members, it’s possible Gannon spent plenty of time getting ready for the interview — time that could have been spent shoring up weaknesses in his current employer’s defense. Such as, for example, the struggles when dealing with plays involving motions and shifts.
The Cardinals violated the rules; they’ve acknowledged it. The violation created a distraction. Depending on the total amount of time Gannon spent preparing for the interview, the distraction might have kept him from properly doing his job, which could have undermined the integrity of the Super Bowl.
So what does that mean for bettors who wagered on the Eagles to win or to cover? The Eagles were on track after 30 minutes to do both. The legal argument would spring from the basic reality that Arizona blatantly violated league rules by planting the seed that created the distraction for Gannon — the distraction that kept him from properly preparing the Eagles defense.
It would be a unique and aggressive legal theory, primarily because the industry of widespread legalized gambling is so new. What are the rules, the standards, the obligations?
That would be determined, as the law often is, one case at a time. And with the starting point in this specific case being an admitted violation of the tampering rules by the Cardinals that created an obvious distraction for Gannon, that could be enough for one gambler who bet on the Eagles to win or to cover to hire a lawyer who would file a nationwide class action against the Cardinals (for violating the tampering rule) and the NFL (for creating an environment of lax enforcement that results in widespread tampering violations).
Regardless of how such a case would play out — and the NFL surely would fight it tooth and nail — it could be the only way to get to the bottom of what happened between the Cardinals, the Eagles, and Gannon.
They’ve brushed it all under the rug for a reason. That reason could be that, if the truth were known, the lawsuit would have already been filed.
