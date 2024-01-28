Two tickets to the Super Bowl has been punched, and here’s where the 2023-2024 postseason stands:
AFC Playoff Bracket
1. Baltimore Ravens, lost to Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Championship Game.
2. Buffalo Bills, lost to Kansas City Chiefs in divisional round.
3. Kansas City Chiefs, beat Baltimore Ravens in AFC Championship Game.
4. Houston Texans, lost to Baltimore Ravens in divisional round.
5. Cleveland Browns, lost to Houston Texans in wild card round.
6. Miami Dolphins, lost to Kansas City Chiefs in wild card round.
7. Pittsburgh Steelers, lost to Buffalo Bills in wild card round.
NFC Playoff Bracket
1. San Francisco 49ers, beat Detroit Lions in NFC Championship Game.
2. Dallas Cowboys, lost to Green Bay Packers in wild card round.
3. Detroit Lions, lost to San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship Game.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lost to Detroit Lions in divisional round
5. Philadelphia Eagles, lost at Tampa Bay in wild card round.
6. Los Angeles Rams, lost at Detroit in wild card round.
7. Green Bay Packers, lost to San Francisco 49ers in divisional round.
Playoff Schedule
Wild card round
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Texans 45, Browns 14.
Chiefs 26, Dolphins 7.
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Packers 48, Cowboys 32.
Lions 24, Rams 23.
Monday, January 15, 2024
Bills 31, Steelers 17.
Buccaneers 32, Eagles 9.
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Ravens 34, Texans 10.
49ers 24, Packers 21.
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Lions 31, Buccaneers 23.
Chiefs 27, Bills 24.
Conference Championships
Sunday, January 28, 2024
- AFC Championship Game: Kansas City 17, Baltimore 10.
- NFC Championship Game San Francisco 34, Detroit 31.
Super Bowl LVIII
Sunday, February 11, 2024 - 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
The playoff schedule is close to being settled. Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks after the Sunday afternoon games in Week 18:
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. 49ers (12-5): Clinched NFC West and No. 1 seed.
2. Cowboys (12-5): Clinched NFC East and No. 2 seed.
3. Lions (12-5): Clinched NFC North and No. 3 seed.
4. Buccaneers (9-8): Clinched NFC South and No. 4 seed.
WILD CARDS
5. Eagles (11-6): Clinched a playoff berth and No. 5 seed.
6. Rams (10-7): Clinched a playoff berth and No. 6 seed.
7. Packers (9-8): Clinched a playoff berth and No. 7 seed.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Seahawks (9-8): Mathematically eliminated.
9. Saints (9-8): Mathematically eliminated.
10. Vikings (7-10): Mathematically eliminated.
11. Bears (7-10): Mathematically eliminated.
12. Falcons (7-10): Mathematically eliminated.
13. Giants (6-11): Mathematically eliminated.
14. Commanders (4-13): Mathematically eliminated.
15. Cardinals (4-13): Mathematically eliminated.
16. Panthers (2-15): Mathematically eliminated, clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which the Panthers traded to the Bears.
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Ravens (13-4): Clinched AFC North and No. 1 seed.
2. Dolphins (11-5): Clinched a playoff berth, will win the AFC East if they beat the Bills.
3. Chiefs (11-6): Clinched AFC West and No. 3 seed.
4. Texans (10-7): Clinched AFC South and No. 4 seed
WILD CARDS
5. Browns (11-6): Clinched wild card and No. 5 seed.
6. Bills (10-6): Clinched playoff berth, will win the AFC East if they beat the Dolphins Sunday night.
7. Steelers (10-7): Clinched wild card.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Bengals (9-8): Mathematically eliminated.
9. Jaguars (9-8): Mathematically eliminated.
10. Colts (9-8): Mathematically eliminated.
11. Raiders (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.
12. Broncos (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.
13. Jets (7-10): Mathematically eliminated.
14. Titans (6-11): Mathematically eliminated.
15. Chargers (5-12): Mathematically eliminated.
16. Patriots (4-13): Mathematically eliminated.
Week 18 Clinching Scenarios
Here are the official NFL playoff scenarios distributed by the league office:
AFC
CLINCHED:
Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – AFC North, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage
Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) – AFC West
Houston Texans (10-7) - AFC South
Cleveland Browns (11-5) – wild card
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) - wild card
Miami Dolphins (11-5) – playoff berth
Buffalo Bills (10-6) - playoff berth
BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) at Miami (11-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
- BUF win
MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-5) vs. Buffalo (10-6); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Miami clinches AFC East division title with:
- MIA win or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage
Detroit Lions (11-5) – NFC North
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) NFC South
Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – NFC East
Los Angeles Rams (9-7) – wild card
Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) – wild card
Green Bay Packers (9-8) - wild card
The No. 1 seeds in both the NFC and the AFC have been clinched. Nine teams have clinched playoff berths and five playoff spots remain up for grabs. Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks after the Sunday afternoon games of Week 17:
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. 49ers (12-4): Clinched the NFC No. 1 seed.
2. Cowboys (11-5): Clinched a playoff berth, own the tiebreakers over both the Lions and Eagles.
3. Lions (11-5): Clinched the NFC North.
4. Buccaneers (8-8): Despite losing to the Saints, the NFC South is the Bucs’ for the taking.
WILD CARDS
5. Eagles (11-5): Clinched a playoff berth.
6. Rams (9-7): Clinched a playoff berth.
7. Seahawks (8-8): Loss to Steelers hurts, but a wild card berth is still in play.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Saints (8-8): Clinging to their playoff hopes.
9. Vikings (7-8): Important Sunday night game against the Packers.
10. Packers (7-8): Important Sunday night game against the Vikings.
11. Bears (7-9): Playing well down the stretch, with five wins in their last seven games.
12. Falcons (7-9): Still clinging to playoff hopes.
13. Giants (5-11): Mathematically eliminated.
14. Commanders (4-12): Mathematically eliminated.
15. Cardinals (4-12): Mathematically eliminated.
16. Panthers (2-14): Mathematically eliminated, clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which the Panthers traded to the Bears.
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Ravens (13-3): Clinched the AFC No. 1 seed.
2. Dolphins (11-5): Clinched a playoff berth, will win the AFC East if they beat the Bills next week.
3. Chiefs (10-6): Clinched the AFC West, locked into the AFC No. 3 seed.
4. Jaguars (9-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and Texans in the AFC South.
WILD CARDS
5. Browns (11-5): Locked into the AFC No. 5 seed.
6. Bills (10-6): Will win the AFC East if they beat the Dolphins next week.
7. Colts (9-7): Big showdown coming with the Texans.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Texans (9-7): Big showdown coming with the Colts.
9. Steelers (9-7): May benefit from playing a Ravens team that’s resting its starters in Week 18.
10. Broncos (8-8): Mathematically eliminated.
11. Bengals (8-8): Mathematically eliminated.
12. Raiders (7-9): Mathematically eliminated.
13. Jets (6-10): Mathematically eliminated.
14. Chargers (5-10): Mathematically eliminated.
15. Titans (5-11): Mathematically eliminated.
16. Patriots (4-12): Mathematically eliminated.
Week 17 Clinching Scenarios
Here are the official clinching scenarios distributed by the NFL:
AFC
CLINCHED: Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – AFC No. 1 seed, Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) - AFC West, Miami Dolphins (11-5) – playoff berth, Cleveland Browns (11-5) – AFC No. 5 seed.
NFC
CLINCHED: San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – NFC No. 1 seed, Detroit Lions (11-5) – NFC North division title, Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – playoff berth, Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) -- playoff berth, Los Angeles Rams (9-7) - playoff berth.
The 49ers, Lions, Ravens, Dolphins, Eagles and Cowboys have clinched playoff berths, eight more playoff spots are available. Here’s how the NFC and AFC playoff pictures look after the Eagles beat the Giants on Christmas:
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. 49ers (11-3): Clinched the NFC West.
2. Eagles (11-4): Clinched a playoff berth, have the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Lions.
3. Lions (11-4): Clinched the NFC North.
4. Buccaneers (8-7): The NFC South is theirs for the taking.
WILD CARDS
5. Cowboys (10-5): Clinched a playoff berth.
6. Rams (8-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks.
7. Seahawks (8-7): Two winnable games remaining on the schedule.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Vikings (7-8): Own the tiebreakers over the Falcons and Packers.
9. Falcons (7-8): Own the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Saints and Packers.
10. Packers (7-8): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.
11. Saints (7-8): Clinging to their playoff hopes.
12. Bears (6-9): Playing well down the stretch, with four wins in their last six games.
13. Giants (5-10): Mathematically eliminated.
14. Commanders (4-11): Mathematically eliminated.
15. Cardinals (3-12): Mathematically eliminated.
16. Panthers (2-13): Mathematically eliminated.
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Ravens (11-3): Clinched a playoff berth.
2. Dolphins (11-4): Clinched a playoff berth.
3. Chiefs (9-6): Missed a chance to clinch the AFC West.
4. Jaguars (8-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and Texans in the AFC South.
WILD CARDS
5. Browns (10-5): Joe Flacco is poised to lead them to the playoffs.
6. Bills (9-6): Likely to be the AFC wild card that no division winner wants to face.
7. Colts (8-7): Own the tiebreakers over the Steelers, Bengals and Texans.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Texans (8-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers.
9. Steelers (8-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals.
10. Bengals (8-7): A dud of a performance against the Steelers was a major blow to their playoff hopes.
11. Raiders (7-8): Still alive in the playoff race.
12. Broncos (7-8): The loss to the Patriots just about stamped out any playoff hopes.
13. Jets (6-9): Mathematically eliminated.
14. Titans (5-10): Mathematically eliminated.
15. Chargers (5-10): Mathematically eliminated.
16. Patriots (4-11): Mathematically eliminated.
Week 16 Clinching Scenarios
Here are the teams that have clinched through Week 16:
AFC
CLINCHED: Baltimore Ravens (11-3) – playoff berth; Miami Dolphins (11-4) - playoff berth.
NFC
CLINCHED: San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – NFC West division title; ; Detroit Lions (11-4) - NFC North title; Dallas Cowboys (10-4) – playoff berth; Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) – playoff berth.
The 49ers, Ravens, Eagles and Cowboys have clinched playoff berths, and 10 more playoff spots are available. Here’s how the NFC and AFC playoff pictures look after the Ravens beat the Jaguars on Sunday night:
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. 49ers (11-3): Clinched the NFC West.
2. Eagles (10-3): Clinched a playoff berth.
3. Lions (10-4): A big lead in the NFC North.
4. Buccaneers (7-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.
WILD CARDS
5. Cowboys (10-4): Clinched a playoff berth.
6. Vikings (7-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Rams and Saints.
7. Rams (7-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Saints.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Saints (7-7): Still in contention after beating the Giants.
9. Seahawks (6-7): Big Monday night game coming against the Eagles.
10. Falcons (6-8): A loss to the hapless Panthers hurts.
11. Packers (6-8): Just when they had fought their way back into the playoff picture, the Packers lost back-to-back games against the Giants and Bucs.
12. Giants (5-9): Out of contention after losing to the Saints.
13. Bears (5-9): Heartbreaking loss to the Browns ends any thought of a playoff run.
14. Commanders (4-10): Mathematically eliminated.
15. Cardinals (3-11): Mathematically eliminated.
16. Panthers (2-12): Beating the Falcons means it’s not a sure thing they’ll give the Bears the first overall pick.
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Ravens (11-3): Clinched a playoff berth.
2. Dolphins (10-4): The AFC East might come down to the last game of the season with the Bills.
3. Chiefs (9-5): Commanding lead in the AFC West.
4. Jaguars (8-6): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and Texans in the AFC South.
WILD CARDS
5. Browns (9-5): Joe Flacco may lead them to the playoffs.
6. Bengals (8-6): Win head-to-head tiebreaker over Colts and Bills.
7. Colts (8-6): Win conference record tiebreaker over Bills and head-to-head tiebreaker over Texans.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Texans (8-6): Win conference record tiebreaker over Bills.
9. Bills (8-6): They’re one of the seven best teams in the conference, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll make the playoffs.
10. Steelers (7-7): The loss to the Colts put the Steelers out of playoff position.
11. Broncos (7-7): The loss to the Lions just about stamped out any playoff hopes.
12. Raiders (6-8): Antonio Pierce had his team ready to play on Thursday night.
13. Chargers (5-9): A season that started with playoff hopes has turned into a debacle.
14. Titans (5-9): Mathematically eliminated.
15. Jets (5-9): Mathematically eliminated.
16. Patriots (3-11): Mathematically eliminated.
Week 15 Clinching Scenarios
The 49ers have clinched the NFC West and the Ravens, Cowboys and Eagles have clinched a playoff berth.
The Lions will clinch a playoff berth if the Seahawks lose on Monday night.
The NFL playoff picture got a big shakeup on Sunday, when new division leaders emerged in the NFC East and NFC South, and the NFC North and AFC West races started to look competitive.
Here’s how the NFC and AFC playoff pictures look heading into Monday night of Week 14:
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. 49ers (10-3): San Francisco has the head-to-head tiebreaker over both Dallas and Philadelphia.
2. Cowboys (10-3): Dallas currently owns the tiebreaker over Philadelphia based on having one more win in the NFC East.
3. Lions (9-4): Their NFC North lead doesn’t look as secure as it used to.
4. Buccaneers (6-7): Own the tiebreakers over both the Saints and the Falcons.
WILD CARDS
5. Eagles (10-3): Whoever doesn’t win the NFC East will be well-positioned to be road favorites over the NFC South winner in the wild card round.
6. Vikings (7-6): No Kirk Cousins and no Justin Jefferson, but they’re somehow still in playoff position.
7. Packers (6-6): Jordan Love may lead the Packers to the playoffs as a rookie.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Rams (6-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Falcons and the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks..
9. Seahawks (6-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Falcons.
10. Falcons (6-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.
11. Saints (6-7): Probably have a better chance of winning the NFC South than earning a wild card.
12. Bears (5-8): Not totally out of the playoff race, thanks to their recent run.
13. Giants (4-8): Going nowhere after last year’s promising first season under Brian Daboll.
14. Commanders (4-9): Looking at an offseason rebuild.
15. Cardinals (3-10): Looking at the 2024 NFL draft.
16. Panthers (1-12): May give the Bears the first overall pick.
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Ravens (10-3): Commanding lead in the AFC North.
2. Dolphins (9-3): Commanding lead in the AFC East.
3. Chiefs (8-5): Win the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jaguars.
4. Jaguars (8-5): The Texans are in their rear-view mirrors in the AFC South.
WILD CARDS
5. Browns (8-5): Joe Flacco may lead them to the playoffs.
6. Steelers (7-6): Owns the common games tiebreaker with the Colts, the conference games tiebreaker with the Bills and Broncos and the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bengals.
7. Colts (7-6): Indianapolis has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Houston and the conference record tiebreaker over Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Texans (7-6): Own the conference record tiebreaker over Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver.
9. Broncos (7-6): Own the conference record tiebreaker over Cincinnati and the head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo.
10. Bengals (7-6): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.
11. Bills (7-6): They’re one of the seven best teams in the conference, but that doesn’t mean they’ll make the playoffs.
12. Chargers (5-8): Have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders and Jets.
13. Raiders (5-8): Have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets.
14. Jets (5-8): Zach Wilson finally played the way the Jets needed him to play all season.
15. Titans (4-8): May be too little, too late for a late-season rally to get them into the playoffs.
16. Patriots (3-10): Mathematically eliminated.
Week 14 Clinching Scenarios
San Francisco clinches a playoff berth if the Packers lose to the Giants.
The Packers are now in playoff position, with Sunday night’s win over the Chiefs moving Green Bay’s record to 6-6 and giving them the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.
The loss also knocked the Chiefs down to the fourth spot in the AFC playoff race.
Here’s how the NFC and AFC playoff pictures look heading into Monday night of Week 13:
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Eagles (10-2): Still atop the conference despite their loss to the 49ers.
2. 49ers (9-3): Big win Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
3. Lions (9-3): Held on for a big win over the Saints.
4. Falcons (6-6): A one-game lead in the NFC South.
WILD CARDS
5. Cowboys (9-3): The clear leaders in the wild card race, but catching the Eagles in the NFC East will be a tall order.
6. Vikings (6-6): Win head-to-head tiebreaker over Packers, and conference tiebreaker over Rams based on NFC record.
7. Packers (6-6): Beat the Rams head-to-head.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Rams (6-6): Own the tiebreaker over the Seahawks based on head-to-head.
9. Seahawks (6-6): Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys was a big one in the wild card race.
10. Buccaneers (5-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.
11. Saints (5-7): Sunday’s loss to the Lions was costly.
12. Giants (4-8): Going nowhere after last year’s promising first season under Brian Daboll.
13. Bears (4-8): Starting to play well but too little, too late.
14. Commanders (4-9): Looking at an offseason rebuild.
15. Cardinals (3-10): Looking at the 2024 NFL draft.
16. Panthers (1-11): May give the Bears the first overall pick.
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Dolphins (9-3): Own the AFC record tiebreaker over the Ravens.
2. Ravens (9-3): Commanding lead in the NFC North.
3. Jaguars (8-3): Face the Bengals on Monday night.
4. Chiefs (8-4): Sunday night’s loss to the Packers hurt.
WILD CARDS
5. Steelers (7-5): Own tiebreaker over Colts based on common games and tiebreaker over Browns based on division games.
6. Browns (7-5): Own head-to-head tiebreaker over Colts.
7. Colts (7-5): Indianapolis has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Houston.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Texans (7-5): Got the win they needed over the Broncos.
9. Broncos (6-6): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.
10. Bills (6-6): They’re one of the seven best teams in the conference, but that doesn’t mean they’ll make the playoffs.
11. Bengals (5-6): Joe Burrow’s injury likely killed their chances.
12. Chargers (5-7): Have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders..
13. Raiders (5-7): Antonio Pierce will try to have them playing hard down the stretch.
14. Jets (4-8): Aaron Rodgers is returning to practice, but it’s hard to see them being in contention by the time he’s ready to play.
15. Titans (4-8): May be too little, too late for a late-season rally to get them into the playoffs.
16. Patriots (2-10): The worst team in the conference.
Week 13 Clinching Scenarios
Philadelphia was the only team with a clinching scenario in Week 13, and failed to clinch a playoff berth.
