Matt Araiza added to Chiefs injury report, but practices in full

The Chiefs added punter Matt Araiza to their injury report on Thursday.

Araiza also handles the holding duties for kicker Harrison Butker, so his absence would affect them in multiple areas, but it doesn’t look like they’ll need to scramble for someone to fill his role. Araiza was able to fully participate in the team’s second practice in New Orleans despite being added to the report with an illness.

The rest of the Chiefs’ report was the same as the one they turned in on Wednesday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) were both full participants and wide receiver Skyy Moore (abdomen) was limited. Moore is on injured reserve, so he’ll need to be activated by Saturday afternoon to play against the Eagles.

The Chiefs will hold their final practice of the week on Friday and they’ll issue their injury designations later in the day. Barring any new developments, it appears that they will be short on injury concerns for Sunday.